BEULAVILLE – Greg Jenkins won his 300th softball game at East Duplin last season.
But graduation losses of a few three- and four-year starters in key positions have the Panther coach saying less in favor of back to the basics, this-is-a-softball teaching on the diamond.
“We’re learning everything,” said Jenkins, before his team broke through and beat Richlands last Friday for its first win in three outings. “We have two seniors and four that have played varsity ball. We’re a really good JV team playing a varsity schedule.”
Other coaches would likely scoff at his last comment as the Panthers will rebuild around a few solid players.
“The talent is there,” Jenkins said, digesting the first time he had a four-game losing streak in his 20-year career. “We just need to get a drive. We showed our resiliency and what can happen when when we battle.”
Jenkins lost pitching, hitting and experience, and expects some of that to be supplied by returnees Chandler Mobley, Hailey King, Ashlyn Stokes and Colbie Bond, along with newcomers Addison Tuck, Neyland Tate and Carly Grace Jenkins.
Leadoff hitter Mobley, who hit .533 with 16 runs last season, will start at second base, beside Tate at shortstop and Carly Grace Jenkins, the coach’s daughter.
King, the top pitcher, is being pushed by Addison Tuck for time in the circle. Stokes (.367, 15 RBI) is the catcher.
Bond is the starter in left field and Tuck in center, but four players are also getting time in left and right field, Jenkins said about developing his young players.
Senior King starts as the top hurler with Tuck, a sophomore, with freshman Morgan Brown in the mix.
East Duplin went 12-3 overall and 11-1 in East Central 2A Conference action last spring. They rolled behind Suzanne Jarman, who was 9-2 in the circle, and Summer Mercer, who hit at a 571 pace with 31 RBI.
The secondary force of Dessa Houston (.452, 12 RBI), Ava Hall (.324) and Taylor Dail (.542) will be tough to replace.
The Panthers were hammered 16-1 by Richlands on opening day and beat the Wildcats 6-5 three days later. In between, they lost a 6-5 nine-inning game with Midway, a former foe in the ECC.
“We’re competing for seven innings,” Jenkins said. “We’ve responded. We lost a tight game to what is always a good program. So I don’t know. We’re going to get better.”