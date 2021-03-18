SPIVEY’S CORNER — East Duplin’s star-crossed football team has been outscored by a scant 32-28 average, but has been denied victory in all three games. The latest bitter disappointment came in a 42-41 loss last Friday night at Midway in the teams’ East Central 2A Conference opener. In a frantic finish—they’ve all been frantic finishes—the Panthers had an extra point and a field goal blocked by the same player, the latter on the final play. This loss was especially damaging, since the ECC’s one-time divisional setup to determine automatic playoff bids leaves East Duplin with only the March 26 game at Clinton (3-0, 1-0) as its last chance to make the ECC semifinals and possibly win a state playoff bid. (See Picks of the Times on at top of this page for more on that setup.) East Duplin scored to tie the game 35-35 after three quarters on K.D. McClarin’s 21-yard touchdown run and Tyler Whaley’s fifth straight conversion kick. Then they took the lead after a drive sparked by Nick Cavenaugh’s 52-yard pass to Brady Johnson to the Raiders’ seven. Russell Gaby pounded it in on two runs. But the conversion kick was blocked, leaving the score 41-35 and keeping the door open for the Raiders. Midway sailed down the field and scored on quarterback Wyatt Holland’s 11-yard run and Junior Acosta’s kick. Back roared the Panthers to the enemy 20-yard line, converting two fourth downs on Gaby’s 17-yard run and McClarin’s 16-yard pass from Cavenaugh. They lined up for a 37-yard field goal by Whaley to win it, but Tyler Godwin broke through—again—to block it as time expired. The heartbreak matched ED’s end-of-game, 22-15 opening loss at Princeton on a 52-yard fumble return after the Panthers had gone ahead 15-14. And the previous week’s 32-27 defeat by Jacksonville, which scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Back and forth On East Duplin’s first possession, Midway turned a fumble—recovered by Godwin, the late-game kick-blocker—into a scoring drive. That was the game’s only turnover. Then the teams answered each other’s touchdowns like a marathon tennis serve-and-volley until the Panthers scored those two TDs in a row to go up 41-35. East Duplin tied the game 7-7 on Russell Gaby’s two-yard crack. Then Cavenaugh tied it 14-14 with a quarterback sneak early in the second quarter. Midway went back in front, but Brady Johnson ran 22 yards to tie it again 21-21. Then Holland put the Raiders up 28-21 at halftime with a 14-yard pass to Nate Smith. The third quarter opened with the Panthers scoring on Cavenaugh’s 32-yard pass to McClarin to tie it at 28-28. Holland’s 32-yard TD pass to Thornton Baggett got Midway back in front 35-28. Then East Duplin rallied for its 41-35 lead. But the Raiders’ final drive forged the 42-41 lead, and the blocked field goal made that the final score. Figuratively speaking East Duplin led in total offense 467-446, rushing 339-206, and trailed in passing 240-128 and first downs 30-25. The Panthers made 9-11 third- and fourth-down conversions, Midway 11-19. Gaby led ED with two touchdowns and 122 yards on 17 carries (7.2 per). McClarin netted 101 yards on 19 trips (5.3) and Brady Johnson scored a TD and contributed 97 yards on 9 rushes (10.8). Cavenaugh hit five of seven passes for 128 yards, with a touchdown and no interception. McClarin also caught three passes for 49 yards and a TD, and Brady Johnson snagged three for 79 yards. Midway’s Holland hit 22 of 31 passes for 240 yards and four toucdowns. He also ran for the Raiders’ other two TDs and added 63 yards rushing for 303 total offense. Thornton Baggett caught six passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns, Nate Smith grabbed seven for 76 yards and a score, and Lane Baggett snared five for 59 yards and a TD. The Raiders’ Isaiah McClendon picked up 91 yards rushing on 14 carries (6.5). Gridiron Notes Junior LB/FB Braxton Brown, who had 12 tackles against Princeton, was the Panthers’ Athlete of the Week in the season opener. “He does a great job on the field and in the classroom,” said Panther coach Battle Holley. Senior OL Justin Ratliff, who graded out against Jacksonville at 87 percent, including five pancake blocks, was the Athlete of the Week in ED’s second game Last Friday’s athlete is featured on B3. Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
Bill Rollins
Bill Rollins
Correspondent
SPIVEY’S CORNER — East Duplin’s star-crossed football team has been outscored by a scant 32-28 average, but has been denied victory in all three games.
The latest bitter disappointment came in a 42-41 loss last Friday night at Midway in the teams’ East Central 2A Conference opener.
In a frantic finish—they’ve all been frantic finishes—the Panthers had an extra point and a field goal blocked by the same player, the latter on the final play.
This loss was especially damaging, since the ECC’s one-time divisional setup to determine automatic playoff bids leaves East Duplin with only the March 26 game at Clinton (3-0, 1-0) as its last chance to make the ECC semifinals and possibly win a state playoff bid.
(See Picks of the Times on B1 for more on that setup.)
East Duplin scored to tie the game 35-35 after three quarters on K.D. McClarin’s 21-yard touchdown run and Tyler Whaley’s fifth straight conversion kick.
Then they took the lead after a drive sparked by Nick Cavenaugh’s 52-yard pass to Brady Johnson to the Raiders’ seven. Russell Gaby pounded it in on two runs.
But the conversion kick was blocked, leaving the score 41-35 and keeping the door open for the Raiders.
Midway sailed down the field and scored on quarterback Wyatt Holland’s 11-yard run and Junior Acosta’s kick.
Back roared the Panthers to the enemy 20-yard line, converting two fourth downs on Gaby’s 17-yard run and McClarin’s 16-yard pass from Cavenaugh.
They lined up for a 37-yard field goal by Whaley to win it, but Tyler Godwin broke through—again—to block it as time expired.
The heartbreak matched ED’s end-of-game, 22-15 opening loss at Princeton on a 52-yard fumble return after the Panthers had gone ahead 15-14. And the previous week’s 32-27 defeat by Jacksonville, which scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Back and forth
On East Duplin’s first possession, Midway turned a fumble—recovered by Godwin, the late-game kick-blocker—into a scoring drive. That was the game’s only turnover.
Then the teams answered each other’s touchdowns like a marathon tennis serve-and-volley until the Panthers scored those two TDs in a row to go up 41-35.
East Duplin tied the game 7-7 on Russell Gaby’s two-yard crack. Then Cavenaugh tied it 14-14 with a quarterback sneak early in the second quarter.
Midway went back in front, but Brady Johnson ran 22 yards to tie it again 21-21.
Then Holland put the Raiders up 28-21 at halftime with a 14-yard pass to Nate Smith.
The third quarter opened with the Panthers scoring on Cavenaugh’s 32-yard pass to McClarin to tie it at 28-28.
Holland’s 32-yard TD pass to Thornton Baggett got Midway back in front 35-28.
Then East Duplin rallied for its 41-35 lead.
But the Raiders’ final drive forged the 42-41 lead, and the blocked field goal made that the final score.
Figuratively speaking
East Duplin led in total offense 467-446, rushing 339-206, and trailed in passing 240-128 and first downs 30-25.
The Panthers made 9-11 third- and fourth-down conversions, Midway 11-19.
Gaby led ED with two touchdowns and 122 yards on 17 carries (7.2 per). McClarin netted 101 yards on 19 trips (5.3) and Brady Johnson scored a TD and contributed 97 yards on 9 rushes (10.8).
Cavenaugh hit five of seven passes for 128 yards, with a touchdown and no interception. McClarin also caught three passes for 49 yards and a TD, and Brady Johnson snagged three for 79 yards.
Midway’s Holland hit 22 of 31 passes for 240 yards and four toucdowns. He also ran for the Raiders’ other two TDs and added 63 yards rushing for 303 total offense.
Thornton Baggett caught six passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns, Nate Smith grabbed seven for 76 yards and a score, and Lane Baggett snared five for 59 yards and a TD.
The Raiders’ Isaiah McClendon picked up 91 yards rushing on 14 carries (6.5).
AOW update
Junior LB/FB Braxton Brown, who had 12 tackles against Princeton, was the Panthers’ Athlete of the Week in the season opener. “He does a great job on the field and in the classroom,” said Panther coach Battle Holley.
{div}Senior OL Justin Ratliff, who graded out against Jacksonville at 87 percent, including five pancake blocks, was the Athlete of the Week in ED’s second game.{/div}
{div}Last Friday’s athlete is featured on B3.{/div}