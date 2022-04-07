BEULAVILLE – One player cannot keep a long winning streak alive.
East Duplin has used a “next man up” philosophy during its 11-game winning streak to open the baseball season.
Last Friday, the first next man was Jackson Gause, who came to the mound in relief in the fourth inning against Southwest Onlsow after the Stallions got to Jackson Hunter for four runs.
Down 4-2, Gause gave up just two hits and two walks in 3.1 innings as the Panthers’ offense rallied for five runs and a 7-5 win.
The victory set up East Duplin for an East Central 2A Conference showdown with unbeaten South Lenoir on Tuesday of this week in Beulaville.
The offensive contributions of seven players produced nine Panther hits against Southwest
Three “new” faces also played crucial roles as Jake Lanier, Avery Noble and Elam Moore had clutch performances at the plate.
Lanier was 2 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs, while Noble knocked in a run and Moore bashed a pair of hits.
“Veterans” Brecken Bowles, Zach Brown and Chase Pierce stepped up as well after SWO scored three times in the fourth and once in the third.
Bowles had a hit and scored twice, Brown knocked in a run and Pierce, one of the Panthers’ hottest hitters, had a base knock in three trips.
But this was the second time the Panthers put on their rally caps last week.
That Tuesday, East Duplin managed just six hits off SWO senior Kaden Foy in a 3-1 extra-inning win in Jacksonville.
ED scored twice in the eighth to break up a 1-1 pitching duel between Foy and Nick Cavenaugh, who limited the Stallions to four hits and one run, while walking two and whiffing nine during a 102-pitch outing.
Brown, Bowles and Pierce combined for five of ED’s six hits and all three RBI.
Brown was 2 for 4 and scored twice. Bowles drove in two runs. Pierce bashed two hits and drove in a run.
Gause struck out the side in the home half of the eighth.
Senior Jayden Gonzalez and junior Brandon Bannerman each had a pair of hits off Cavenaugh, who has thrown like the ace of the staff for the past two seasons.
It was the fourth extreme nail-bitter for Panther fans this spring. ED beat James Kenan 2-1 two weeks ago and Clinton 4-3 a month previous.
East Duplin travels to Deep Run for the second game of its ECC series with South Lenoir on Friday.
The Blue Devils have a team batting average of .453 with a 168-31 advantage in runs over their foes. Their closet win came by 8-6 over Hobbton (4-6).
It seems far too early and even naive to think the Panthers will not stumble somewhere along the way.
They made all the right moves and had just enough luck and breaks through a busy 11-game month. Included in that mix was a 5-0 non-conference shutout of former ECC rival Midway in Spivey’s Corner.
Thigpen and company’s calling card from here out might be “next team up.”
Early Eagle runs
haunt Rebels
North Duplin head coach Colton Chrisman loved the final four innings of Friday’s 7-2 loss to Rosewood in their Carolina 1A Conference game.
But in snapping the Rebels’ six-game winning streak, the Eagles had gotten to Landon Kelly for five runs in the opening frame and two off Eric Rosas in the second.
Root Merritt and Wyatt Lassiter each knocked in two runs to pace Rosewood, which improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference).The Rebels are 7-3, 4-1.
Rosas then settled down to limit the Eagles to a hit and a walk while striking out six in the next four innings.
Kelly doubled and singled, Austin Duff bashed a pair of hits in three trips and Kyle Smith and Pate Hunt scored in the sixth.
North Duplin bombed Union twice last week by identical 15-0 counts.
Gavin Lee had two hits in the win on Monday in Sampson County. Pate, Kelly, Lee and Tyler Johnsey drove in runs as ND scored eight times in the first and seven in the second.
The next day in Calypso, ND touched home plate 13 times in the opening frame as Duff knocked in four runs and Pate two.
The Rebels have a three-game home stand this week leading into the Easter holiday. It was to start on Tuesday with Hobbton, and Neuse Charter visits on Thursday.
Tigers, Bulldogs
to renew rivalry
James Kenan has recovered from a 2018 struggle that is Wallace-Rose Hill by the neck.
The two Duplin rivals, going in opposite directions, play twice this week.
The Tigers should be rested since the lone game they played last week was an 11-0 blanking of Lakewood on Friday in Warsaw.
JK (7-3, 3-3) is rolling and has few memories of a 0-18 mark in 2018, wen none of the current players were in high school.
In Wallace, the struggle is too real as the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-6) have been outscored 160-24. They are hitting just .198, striking out an average of 9.5 times per game and committing four errors per contest.
The two schools were set to clash twice this week, Tuesday in Warsaw and Friday in Teachey.
The Tigers exploded for five runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to knock the spots off the Leopards. JK beat Lakewood 3-0 in the second win of a 5-0 start.
Manny Bostic doubled and knocked in four runs and Will Sutton drove in two.
Andrew Pender punched a double and single, scored twice and drove in a run.
Hayden McGee, Slayden Smith, Clay Pridgen and Zxavier Boone added run-scoring hits.
James Kenan has a two-game set with unbeaten South Lenoir (10-0, 4-0) after its matchups against WRH.
SOFTBALL
Panthers, Devils
clash for first place
East Duplin (8-2, 5-0) has won eight straight games.
South Lenoir (9-1, 5-0) has surrendered just seven runs and its only loss was 1-0 against Richlands.
The two schools were set to clash this week on Tuesday in Beulaville and meet again April 22. Both games will be telling factors on the ECC regular season championship trail.
“Feeling good going into South Lenoir,” said ED coach Greg Jenkins. “I think we can play with them and compete for the conference (title). So far our girls have out-performed expectations and seem to be getting better each week.”
ED blew away Southwest Onslow 12-2 last week and also bashed North Lenoir 12-1. Both contests were on the Panthers’ diamond.
Hailey King pitched a complete game against Southwest with one earned run and six strikeouts. Then Morgan Brown went the distance against North Lenoir, giving up a hit and striking out nine.
Rebels get
back on track
It’s been a season of falls and recovery for North Duplin, who entered this week on its second two-game winning streak of the season.
Two games best explain the Rebels’ (6-5, 3-1) plight.
Last Monday they lost to Union 6-1, keyed by 17 strikeouts.
The next day they drilled the Spartans 12-4.
The cherry on last week’s cake, though, was a 22-5 domination of Rosewood.
Addy Higginbotham went 3 for 3 and Logan Jones 4 for 4. They combined to score seven times.
Reece Outlaw parlayed three walks and two times being hit by a pitch into five runs.
Starr Jaco, Kasey Jones and Iala Overton chipped in with two hits apiece.
Jaco was the pitcher of record and was supported by the Rebels’ 14 hits.
Outlaw had the lone hit in the loss to the Spartans.
ND’s nine hits in the second affair with the Sampson County school featured Outlaw and Adashia Bernal scoring three times.
Tigers rout Vikes,
spiked by Devils
James Kenan must have felt like it played one of the best teams in the state in one game and three days later one of the worst.
On Tuesday, all the cards were drawn by the South Lenoir Blue Devils during a 20-1 win.
On Friday, 13 first-inning runs were a lead-in for a 17-0 win over Kinston, which did not win a game in 2021 and only one in 2019. No games were played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, JK (8-3, 2-3) was scheduled for pivotal ECC games with North Lenoir and Southwest Onslow .
SOCCER
Tigers, Bulldogs
ride win streaks
James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill play three days before Easter Sunday.
Both entered the week on the sunny side of the soccer pitch.
WRH is on a modest two-game winning streak, while JK has gone 2-0-1 in its last three matches.
Tiger Kendra Morgan has shaken up the sod in Warsaw the past three weeks.
The senior’s hat trick guided JK (5-2-2) to a 5-0 win over South Lenoir last Tuesday in Deep Run.
Morgan leads WRH in scoring with with nine goals.
Glenda Maye Romero added a score and senior Katherine Chirinios Enamorado racked up her sixth assist of the season.
JK tied Midway 1-1 on Friday as Daniella Garcia scored the first goal of her career in the first half.
But the Raiders put a ball in the back of the net with less than two minutes left in the match.
WRH (4-5-1, 1-3-1) decked North Lenoir 5-0 last Tuesday as Leslie De La Rosa scored a hat trick.
Bailey Gatton slipped one past the goalie and Seydi Irula scored her team-high sixth goal of the season.
Panthers
rip Hawks
East Duplin got slammed twice last week, losing 6-0 to Dixon on Monday and 8-1 to White Oak the next day—but rebounded to hammer ECC foe North Lenoir 9-0 to close out its week that Friday.
Keily Bonilla scored the lone goal against the Vikings.
The Panthers pounded away at the Hawks for five first-half goals and coach Joey Jones let a number of players get varsity experience in the lopsided match.
ED is 8-7 overall but 4-0 in ECC play and could play three league games this week if the weather permits.
The Panthers were to meet South Lenoir and North Lenoir early in the week and Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday in Beulaville.