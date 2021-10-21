Not long ago, the biggest football game in Duplin County was the battle between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan.
While still a biggie, it’s now secondary to WRH and East Duplin, who lock horns for the 60th time on Friday at Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Stadium as both schools enter 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the East Central 2A Conference..
ED smoked JK earlier (41-6) and the Tigers will host WRH on Oct. 29 – the final day of the regular season.
With two automatic playoff berths at stake via the seven-team league and a wild-card option, all three Duplin schools could make the 2A bracket. The NCHSAA eliminated half of its classifications, so there will be four and not eight schools winning a state title.
The Tigers are 3-1 in the league and would need a bit of help winning an outright title. Improbable but not impossible by any stretch.
Still, the crown will most likely rest on the head of the WRH-ED winner.
East Duplin has won three of the past four games in a series they trail 39-18-2.
Yet winning the rivalry game has been a struggle for the Panthers, who lost six of seven between 2010 and 2016.
They also had trouble from the 1960s through the 1990s. WRH went 7-0-1 against ED in the 1960s, and the Panthers won just three times in the 1980s and 1970s and four times in the 1990s.
Holley has edge
on Motsinger
Panther coach Battle Holley is 4-6 against his alma mater, including the 3-1 mark against Bulldog coach Kevin Motsinger. Holley coached on his father Jack Holley’s staff for seven years, then led WRH to a 9-4 mark in 2007 before taking Kinston to a two-year record of 22-6.
That included Viking football’s first-ever trip to the East Region final during their 12-3 campaign in 2009, with a 17-14 second-round win at Holley’s current school.
He then was an assistant at ED under Brian Aldridge (251-95-1 overall) in 2010 and took over the following season.
WRH’s Kevin Motsinger’s path to the top post at WRH ran through highly successful stints at James Kenan and New Hanover.
Motsinger’s Bulldogs won the 2A title in 2017 with their lone loss at the hands of the Panthers 14-12.
East Duplin’s longest winning streak in the series is four games (1978-81). The Panthers also strung together three straight from 1996-98.
WRH won eight in a row from 1988-95. It scored blowouts in 1984 (41-0), 1972 (34-0) and 1969 (55-0) and has had numerous other shutouts since ED consolidated in 1962. The Panthers’ biggest margin of victory was 48-0 in 1997.
Here’s why WRH-JK is not still “the game of the year” in Duplin.
WRH leads the series 43-28. It has eight straight victories since the 2015 1AA East Region final and nine of 11, which included a pair of wins in the East final in 2014 and 2015. JK had beaten the Bulldogs in the 2013 East final, which in those three years propelled each school to state championships.
WRH won the 1960s (6-4), 1980s (7-3), 2000s (8-4) and 2010s (11-4). The two schools split 10 games in the 1990s and JK took the 1970s (8-2) and three times shut out WRH.
But since 2000, the Bulldogs have a 19-8 edge.
ED has a 12-8 edge over JK in their past 20 games and is 4-1 recently.
Panthers, ’Dawgs
play similar styles
The blueprint for both WRH and ED starts with weight training and continues with the Wing-T offense.
Holley runs ED’s. Adam Scronce, who worked under both Jack Holley and Aldridge, calls plays for WRH.
Running the football is the name of the game and both schools have running backs that can take it to the house at any point.
WRH’s Kanye Roberts (120 carries, 1,712 yards for 29 TDs) is the biggest name. However, sidekicks Robert Montgomery (96-996, 11 TDs) and Kaymond Farrior (32-533, 10 TDs) are game breakers.
ED counters with a rising star in Avery Gaby (1,029, 19 TDs) and less dangerous but solid runners in Drew Henderson (54-414, 4 TDs), Kade Kennedy (32-358, 5 TDs), Nizaya Hall (37-245, 3 TDs) and Daunte Hall (40-276).
Panther QB Nick Cavenaugh (20-29, 472 yards, 7 TDs, 3 interceptions) and Bulldog signal-caller Xzavier Pearsall (23-41, 466, 8 TDs, one pick) have similar stats, although Pearsall is considered the better runner (123 yards vs. 17).
WRH has outscored ED (478-352), but given up more points (188-126) .
The Panther defense is led by Gaby, Braxton Brown, Jackson Gause and Kade Kennedy.
Gause and Brown are both averaging 7.3 tackles per game. Gause has two sacks and an interception. Brown has seven tackles for lost yardage.
Kennedy is averaging 4.3 tackles, while Gaby (two sacks), Henderson and Daunte Hall (three interceptions) hover around 3.5.
WRH linebackers Octavion Murphy and Tamarion Bellamy are averaging 6.4 and 5.6 tackles, respectively. Bellamy has seven tackles for lost yardage and has recovered two fumbles.
Josh Love (4.1 tackles, two sacks) and Robert Davis (4.1 tackles) have likewise been play wreckers.
Both teams have solid placekickers. Panther Darwin Bonilla has hit 35 of 41 PATs and is 3-3 on field goals. Bulldog Lon Teachey is 40-43 on PATs and teammate Larry Barber has made 7 of 8.
This is a series where home field advantage is often meaningless.
The players on both teams know one another from many previous games at the lower levels of the game.
“To me, this all came about because of two of the greatest coaches ever,” Motsinger said. “The Holley tree and the Aldridge tree have deep roots. I’ve always said we are Goliath, and our ultimate David is East Duplin.
“But all of East Duplin’s coaches know what we are doing and how to defend it. So you can throw everything out the window. In fact, this is a game that created all those clichés.”
While entering as a favorite, Motsinger has all kinds of reservations and concerns about the Panthers.
“We’ve got to make them not pound us and play keepaway,” he said. “I feel we have more team speed, but that’s a football team that doesn’t beat itself.
“Gaby will play harder than he has all year, and that’s scary. We have to get and make our breaks, and not having bad penalties that stop drives.”
While Motsinger would like a high-scoring game, Holley wants to take time off the clock.
“We’ve got to really possess the football to limit their possessions, while working on the clock,” Holley said. “Plus, we have to get a few stops defensively.”
Holley said he doesn’t have to say much during rivalry week.
“All games are the same and we prepare to do our best,” he said. “The difference is this is a game you may talk about 30 or 40 years from now. They know all this, and so there’s no need for motivational speeches. We have to win it on the field with our intensity and focus.”
Two years ago, Holley found a wrinkle and exploited it, using a quarterback sneak numerous times because of its success.
“You try to find those things to get an advantage,” he said. “Sometimes they work. Sometimes they don’t.”
Most ‘things” have gone the way of both schools this season.
Yet only one giant will be standing after Friday night.