TEACHEY – Kaymond Farrior is a cousin of Quavion Basyden and Johnnie Glaspie, who each won multiple football state championships at Wallace-Rose Hill.
Next fall he gets his chance to surpass the Wallace-Rose Hill legends in his bloodline.
Farrior has signed a national letter-of-intent to play football at Fayetteville State University with a shot to defy the too-small-to-play-college-ball label.
The 5-foot-6 154 pounder is being recruited to play slot recever in a Broncos’ offense that throws the ball far more than they run it.
That’s a 100 percent switch from his prep days in a Wing-T offense that ran for an NCHSAA single-season record 7,074 yards last fall en route to a berth in the 2A final.
“That’s a good position for me at the next level,” Farrior said. “I’m looking forward to more passing and the competition.”
In addition to his senior haul of 1,084 yards rushing, a team-high 14.3-yard average and 16 touchdowns – with another on a punt return – Farrior caught five passes for a 27.5-yard average and four more scores.
He leaves WRH intent on studying engineering. His choice for colleges came down to Fayetteville State and N.C. A&T.
“He’s a highly intelligent kid who needs both football and a school where he can launch into engineering, so it’s the best place for him,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger.
Blazing speed
and so much more
Farrior was the fastest player on WRH – and that’s saying a lot considering running back Kanye Roberts galloped for 3,511 yards and 63 touchdowns on his way to signing with Appalachian State last month.
Yet Farrior also had to share the ball with fullback Robert Montgomery, who bulled for 1,723 yards and 15 scores.
That said, the WRH lightning bolt, who also played defensive back, still found ways to flash his skill set.
Injuries prevented him from playing against North Myrtle Beach and Princeton, and he was listed as a game-time decision for the state final against Shelby.
He played and scored a touchdown. But the score was called back by an official who said Farrior had stepped out of bounds and later admitted he “blew the call.”
Farrior was Duplin’s Elite Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.
He laid the foundation for his future on the offensive side as a junior. That season he filled a big hole when Roberts suffered a high ankle sprain and missed the better part of four games.
Farrior, who runs a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, was key in getting WRH into the state final.
He led the Bulldogs in rushing with 931 yards and 11 TDs in a nine-game season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. WRH was the lone Duplin County 2A school in the playoffs and lost at powerhouse Reidsville in the second round.
Farrior transferred to Wallace Middle School as an eighth-grader and was on the junior varsity squad the following season.
“I got to run the ball a lot my sophomore year on JV, and that’s when I got an extra boost of confidence,” Farrior said. “After my first varsity game I knew I could run and had a chance to go somewhere (to play college football).”
Toughness,
pure power
Motsinger said it’s not only Farrior’s speed that makes him unique.
“He’s a bad, bad ’Dawg – you only have to see him play to realize that yes, he has athletic ability, but he also has toughness,” he said. “He took on the (Kaevon) Freshwater kid (6-3, 245) from Northeastern, and the recruit from West Craven (Kazeem Moore) that is 6-6 and 235.
“Kaymond has pure power. But he’s also the kid who is so deceptive, determined and fast.”
WRH went 13-3 last fall and lost to Shelby 55-34 while setting numerous state records for rushing, scoring and total offense.
Glaspie and five other running backs graduate from Fayetteville State after going 8-2 and losing to Bowie State 17-7 in the CIAA championship game.
“I really like the position they want me to play,” said the son of Retina McKoy and Jamie Woodard. “You don’t like leaving everybody I know, but I have some family in Fayetteville.”
Farrior has two younger sisters and a 9-year-old brother – Khyson Woodard – who plays football and basketball.
Farrior is not playing basketball this winter.
“I can’t wait to see how football works in college.” he said. “The Fayetteville coach came in our weight room and talked about how they could use me.
“It’s exciting.”
