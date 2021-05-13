TEACHEY — The Wallace-Rose Hill baseball team is young.
There are four seniors and three freshman on its roster, and three juniors and three sophomores.
First-year coach Trever Schock is starting at the beginning.
“We’re very, very young, and with that we’ll stress fundamentals, playing hard and playing the game the right way,” Schock said. “We had a couple kids graduate early so we have a little bit of a learning curve.”
Two of the key returnees are Tyler Brinkley and Landon Likens. Both will pitch but will use different hands for the delivery.
Brinkley, a southpaw, enters as the most experienced hurler. He will hold down first base when he’s not on the mound.
Likens is a right-hander.
Other lefties on the list include Xzavier Pearsall,Tyler Blanton and Dallas James.
Bryson Lovette and Kendall Cave are right-handed options for Schock.
Likens will play shortstop, with classmate Caleb Sholer at second and Lovette at third.
Freshman Reid Page can fill in at second, short or third, and Cave may also be found at shortstop.
“Right now we’re trying to find the best nine,” said Schock, who went from the football field on a Friday night to a Tuesday opener as head coach of the baseball team. “We don’t have the normal time with nonconference games.”
Schock said his
pitching staff will need to set the tone.
“We’ve got to be able to establish the fastball and mix speeds off it, but we have to throw strikes consistently.”
Senior Austin Hanchey was in the middle of the action during football season as a center. His role as catcher carries similar connotations and responsibilities.
Casteen and Jenkins could both play in either left or right field. Pearsall will show off his speed in center. James, Cave, Blanton and Jenkins are all vying for time in the outfield.
Brinkey’s five hits are a team high as WRH has gone 1-3 in the first two weeks of action.
Hanchey and Cave have four hits apiece.
Brinkley has 19 strikeouts as the ace of the staff.
WRH (1-3) split its two-game East Central 2A Conference set with Goldsboro and lost 4-2 and 6-1 decisions to Clinton last week.
The Bulldogs were to travel to Spring Creek on Tuesday of this week with the Gators venturing to Teachey on Friday. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m.
Schock, who is assisted by former head coach Kevin Hager, isn’t thinking about grand goals this season. He is focused on laying down the foundation.
“Getting a late start from football (WRH made it to the second round of the playoffs) and given the time constraints we have, it’s been tough,” Schock said. “We need to play our game and be a little more consistent day in and day out.
“But I want us to be able to grind out at-bats, do a good job of moving people 90 feet at a time.”
The Bulldogs have a two-game set with nonconference foe Jones Senior before hooking up with Duplin County rival James Kenan on May 27-28.
They finish with sets against East Duplin and Midway, the two best schools in the conference during 2018 and 2019, the most recent seasons played.