...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
First-round losses end season for Wildcats, Crusaders
Richlands finished a revitalized season on a down note.
Harrells Christan Academy had its rebuilding season ended with a thud.
Thus was the fate of both schools during opening round games in their respective state playoffs.
The Wildcats, which beat rival Southwest Onslow after a 32-year drought and finished in a three-way tie for the Coastal 3A Conference title, were dashed by No. 9 Southern Durham 55-12 and finished the season with a 6-5 mark.
Richlands was 0-8 in 2021.
Meanwhile, HCA came into the season minus 16 seniors that took the Crusaders to the NCISAA 2A finals the previous two seasons.
HCA lost to Trinity Christian 50-0 in the first round, a week after suffering a 59-21 setback to the their Big East Conference rival in the regular season finale.
The Crusaders wound up 3-8 yet return nearly all of their roster in 2023, sans quarterback Ethan Spell, a three-year starter, who also took care of all the kicking duties.