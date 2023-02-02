Neuse Charter played close with the North Duplin girls basketball team for a little more than nine minutes last Friday in Smithfield.
But reality and the force of the Rebels kicked into high gear for a 54-36 win.
It was as close as any Carolina 1A Conference has played the Rebels (15-1, 6-0) this season. North Duplin has lost just one league game in almost two seasons.
They fell to Lakewood in 2021-22 but finished 22-2 overall and 9-1 in CC play – and captured the league’s regular season and postseason trophies.
Reece Outlaw tossed in eight of her game-high 24 points in the second quarter as the Rebels led 26-15 at halftime.
Addy Higginbotham collected five of her 13 markers during the same time frame as ND’s top guns began to warm up.
The Cougars (10-10, 2-4) got to within 34-21 in the first two minutes of the third quarter before Higginbotham and Outlaw took over the game completely with two baskets each.
It would snowball into an avalanche early in the fourth as Reece scored on a drive and then with a 3-pointer, and Tateyawna Faison and Meghan Martin got involved with buckets in the paint.
Faison, a rebounding and shot-blocking terror, had eight points and “just” five boards.
Outlaw added six assists and three steals and Higginbotham five assists and four steals, three of which came in the open court. Outlaw had half of her steals in the space between the free-throw lines.
ND’s reserves played the final 3:10 of the game.
Clobber the ’Cats
Tuesday’s 53-27 win over Hobbton was nearly a carbon copy.
The Wildcats looked competitive for a quarter and then faded in the extreme light of the Carolina 1A’s star team, which made it to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs last winter in its breakout season.
Hobbton actually led 8-6 before Outlaw banged home a bomb and Higginbotham turned a steal into a 3-point play with 8 seconds left in the opening quarter.
ND then went on a 14-4 run that featured a layup and two 3-pointers and 10-foot jumper by Outlaw and an offensive put back by Martin, and ND had doubled the Wildcats at 30-15.
Hobbton scored just four points in the third quarter and the Rebels poured it on with 18 points in the first six minutes of the stanza.
Outlaw hit a 3 seconds after the whistle blew. Martin went through two Wildcats for a hoop and Faison sank a pair of charity tosses for highlights of the first wave which got the lead to 41-19.
Higginbotham drove hard to the rim for a score with 3:30 to play and in the next possession hit a cutting Outlaw in the paint for another score as ND was not only winning but playing together as coach John Oliver drew it up on the sideline.
An ‘Outlaw’
guns down ’Cats
Another Outlaw 3 signaled the start of the fourth quarter and the end for Hobbton as the lead doubled at 48-24. She answered Hobbton’s Clara Bryant and the response was a shot to the heart of the Wildcats.
Outlaw finished with 30 points, Higginbotham 13 and Martin eight with nine rebounds.
ND stretched its winning streak to eight after a loss to 2A Eastern Wayne. The Rebels won their first nine last season before losing to CC foe Lakewood, but then cruised to 13 wins in a row before falling to Wilson Prep in the playoffs. Wilson Prep (24-1) fell in the East Region finals.
On Tuesday, the Rebels travel to Roseboro seeking to get a stronghold on a second straight CC title with Lakewood (10-7, 5-1) in the way.
ND welcomes Union (9-7, 3-3) on Friday.