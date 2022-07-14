RICHLANDS – Winning is the object of the game, but Richlands coach Pat Byrd sacrificed W’s for the good of his program last fall.
The turnout for football following an 0-8 season has been remarkable.
Despite having just 10 seniors, Byrd is thrilled with his 25 juniors, 30 sophomores and 32 freshmen.
“That’s phenomenal for Richlands and a testament to the things done at the youth level all the way up,” Byrd said. “We’ve been working closely with our middle school, which has been really good this past year. We have talent and the interest, excitement and our numbers say we evidently are doing the right things.”
Richlands moved to 3A and Byrd is embracing the push and telling everyone in sight it is a mentality they must grasp.
“We’ll never accomplish great things unless we work and act like a 3A program in everything we do,” he said. “For many, many, many years I felt 2A was the deepest classification. Now it’s 3A because if you make it to the second round you’ll run into Greenville Rose, Havelock, Jacksonville, and that’s just good teams from one conference.”
Byrd is optimistic in spite of losing one full-time coach (Matt Lovely) and three part-time coaches.
He returns defensive coordinator Bill Good, receivers coach Matt Salzman, OL coach Eric Leary, head JV and DB coach Justin Romano, JV line coach Cedric McDonald and defensive line coach Aarace Brooks. Byrd will take over the offensive coordinator duties.
The storm has seemingly settled for Richlands, which was hit hard by Covid-19 postponements and cancellations the past two seasons, and had limited practice time and work in the weight room.
“We’ve finally been able to work on the strength and speed and to me what we do in the weight room is No. 1 in terms of building a program,” Byrd said. “Now our players know what our training and routines are. So they have a grasp of the mental aspect that is needed. They’ve been through practices and know what to expect. We’ve seen growth in all three of these areas.
Byrd said he was impressed the way his two teams played in 7-on-7 passing games against Jacksonville.
“Our jayvees out-performed Jacksonville and the varsity held its ground and competed really well,” he said. “Then our varsity team tied Fike, who ended up in third place at the event. It was nice to see and perhaps have our kids see how good we can be.”
Byrd, who played a horde of underclassmen last fall, says he expects the Wildcats to be competitive in the Coastal 3A Conference and sees a team that will rise high in the future.
“We poured the foundation last year and it’s cured and dried,” he said. “Now we’re putting up walls. While we may be two years away from seeing the big benefits, I feel we’ll compete for the conference championship this year. Last year was about the foundation, and a few years down the road when we’re winning titles, I will thank last year’s seniors. And from this point forward we have to act and think like a 3A program in everything we do.”
Byrd’s father Billy Byrd is James Kenan’s second all-time winningest coach with 119 victories, behind Ken Avent Jr.’s 123.
Martin glad
Rebels are
‘on schedule’
The pandemic played havoc with just about every school and hit North Duplin hard.
Head coach Hugh Martin said the Rebels are in rapid recovery mode and have had 30 players show up for summer workouts.
“We’ve gotten stronger and faster since we’ve resumed working in the weight room consistently,” he said. “Lifting was hit and miss for us and really effected our strength. But the kids have come back hard since the end of our season. We’re not where we want to be, but I feel pretty good about how far we’ve come and our direction.”
Martin said he is pushing to form a junior varsity team.
“We’re right at the cusp with 38 players, and hopefully we can pull in a few more before the start of the season,” he said. North Duplin has had the numbers to field a JV team only once in the past two decades, hurting its player development.
Jeff Byrd, Colton Chrisman and Fred Kennedy are likely to return as coaches and former ND player and assistant Brad Rhodes is back after a season as head coach at North Lenoir.
The Rebels are due to break out.
Since advancing to the 1A state finals in 2017 and finishing 14-1, ND has gone 16-35 with a pair of three-win seasons the past two campaigns. It won five games in both 2019 and 2018.
Martin is normally more concerned about play on the line than he is the skilled positions. He knows the offense goes nowhere without the push from players in the trenches.
Eli Morrisey and Khamari Leak figure to be key runners for the Rebels, with sophomore Luke Kelly at quarterback.
ND lost two superb all-around athletes as Dujuan and Donavan Armwoood have apparently transferred to Southern Wayne.
Both were two-way performers, and also played key roles for the Rebels’ basketball team.
