ELIZABETH CITY – Avery Gaby hunted down Andrew Pender on the football field the past two seasons.
Gaby played linebacker and running back. Pender was a running, throwing and sometimes pass-catching jack of all trades for the Tigers.
The two Duplin County gridiron rivals both came away winners last Saturday at the NCHSAA’s 2A East Regional Track and Field championships at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
East Duplin’s Gaby got the overall upper hand by winning two gold medals. JK’s Pender picked up a gold in one event and a silver in another, in which he competed head-to-head against Gaby.
Gaby won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.97 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 39.88, while Pender took the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8 inches.
They also squared off against one another in the triple jump.
Pender’s best effort was 42-05, landing him in second, an eyelash ahead of Gaby, who was third at 42-04. Both were nipped by Southwest Edgecombe’s Princeton Loch (42-9).
The top four in every event advanced to the state finals this weekend at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
In that group are three other Duplinites.
Wallace-Rose Hill’s Aubrey Cole finished third in the triple jump (31-08) and was fifth in the long jump (15-05).
East Duplin had a pair of fourth-place winners – Makayla Jenkins in the discus (94-08) and Laura Bostic in 1,600 (6:07).
Other near misses to the state cutoff were WRH’s Kaymond Farrior (sixth in the 100 in 11.36), fellow Bulldog James Smith (sixth in the 400 in 54.3) and ED’s Drew Henderson (fifth in the 300 hurdles in 43.65).
Four Rebels
qualify in 1A
North Duplin advanced four athletes in five events to the state meet during the 1A Mideast Championships at Eastern Alamance High in Franklinton.
Tateyawna Faison moved to the big meet after scoring second-place honors in the two hurdles races. The freshman went 19.27 in the 110 hurdles and 53.3 in the 300 hurdles.
The Rebels missed their other chance at a double winner.
Distance runner Noel Rangel was fourth in the 1,600 with a 5:15 clocking and just out of the money in the 3,200 with his sixth-place time of 11:49.
Two female athletes had third-place finishes – Reece Outlaw in the 100 (13.33) and Baker Sumner in the 3,200 (17:44).
Rebel Antonio Rosas-Martinez was sixth in the 800 (2:21) and will have to wait for his senior season to qualify for the state championships.
The 2A and 3A classification finals are on Friday with 1A and 4A schools competing on Saturday. Both meets are at Irwin Belk Track Complex.