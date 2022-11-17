BEULAVILLE – It’s the Chinese Year of the Tiger, which seemed appropriate for James Kenan’s resurgent football Tigers to post their signal victory since a pair of third-round wins over Tarboro in 2014 and ’15.
East Duplin decided that’s fine this year for China, but was having none of it.
The Panthers had an answer for everything James Kenan did last Thursday night, rolling to a 31-17 second-round 2A East Region playoff victory.
The longtime rivals’ first-ever postseason meeting was played in constant light-to-moderate-to-heavy rainfall as Hurricane Nicole passed – this time to the west.
Senior Avery Gaby, the Panthers’ main man, ran for a game-high 171 yards and three touchdowns, including the 68-yard clincher in the final three minutes.
So in Duplin County so far this season, it’s been the year of quite another breed of cat —the glowing-eyed, prowling Panther.
Coach Battle Holley’s 12th ED team is 11-1, having beaten the Tigers twice (21-14 earlier) and the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs once (13-13).
The No. 2-seeded Panthers’ reward is a third-round game this Friday against No. 7 Clinton, also 11-1, and yet another ages-old rival.
That game also will be played on Brian Aldridge Field at Charles Richard Powers Stadium, home of the Panthers since 1965. (ED opened in 1962.)
“It’s a sign of a good team to respond in a positive way,” Holley said. “This time of year you can’t drop your head.
“We’ve got 13-14 seniors, and they’ve been here before. Just don’t turn it over or give up big plays.”
James Kenan second-year coach Tim Grady gave credit where it was due.
“They’ve definitely got a strong defense, they’ve got great playmakers and they made plays,” he said.
“I’ll just tip my hat to an outstanding team.
“If you’ve got to lose, that’s the calibre of team you want to lose to.”
Top stats
Kenan outgained the Panthers 349-297, including 319-266 rushing, and led in first downs 23-11. But it also had a 2-0 deficit in turnovers and a blocked field-goal try.
Gaby was the game’s leading rusher with 171 yards on 16 carries (10.7 average), and Zack Brown netted 47 on seven (6.7).
Kenan had two runners top 100 yards: senior Xavier Boone with 142 on 22 trips (6.5) and soph Tyquise Wilson with 116 on 13 (8.9).
ED’s Gaby scored three TDs and Slayden Smith got both of JK’s scores.
Jackson Gause led ED in tackles with 12, with a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Kade Kennedy had 10 takedowns, one for a loss. Duante Hall logged eight tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. Rodrigo Sanchez came up with seven tackles, two for losses, including a sack.
James Kenan’s defensive leader was senior linebacker Mason Brown with 17 tackles, seven on primary hits.
ED’s key responses
There were three key Panther responses to James Kenan pushes.
• When the Tigers overcame a 9-0 early deficit with two impressive drives to take their only lead at 10-9, East Duplin responded with a 65-yard, nine-play drive to go ahead for good 16-10 at halftime.
• Riding that tide, after JK tried an onside kickoff to open the second half, Panther Sidney Lanier recovered, and his team capitalized with a scoring drive to stretch the lead to 24-10. Gaby had a 19-yard run early and scored from the one.
• The Tigers came back yet again after a punt, driving 98 yards in 12 plays to cut their deficit to 24-17 with over eight minutes to go. Boone’s 30-yard run to the 11 was the big play, and QB Slayden Smith sneaked the final two yards.
But on JK’s last possession, ED’s Duante Hall intercepted a pass at his 30 – and Avery Gaby broke a clinching 68-yard touchdown run.
“James Kenan’s one of the best teams in the East,” Holley said. “For them to be a 15 seed and Wallace-Rose Hill a 12 …”
His implication was that both should have been seeded high enough – with only two losses each – to have been playing home games that night against lower-rated teams.
Holley’s team could possibly meet his alma mater WRH for the East Region championship – the fifth round of the six-game state playoffs.
But there are two more battles for each before that could be a reality.
Besides East Duplin hosting No. 7 Clinton this week, the No. 12 Bulldogs visit No. 4 Nash Central (9-3) near Rocky Mount.
Surges, answers
East Duplin put the Tigers in a hole from the git-go, taking advantage of a fumble recovery on JK’s opening possession and two false-start penalties on its second.
The fumble came at the Kenan 30-yard line, and on ED’s second down, Gaby slanted outside right end for 17 yards to the 10. When the Tigers stiffened, Darwin Bonilla kicked a 22-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Two false-start JK penalties stunted its next possession, and after a punt, Gaby skirted right end again on a 36-yard scoring dash. Bonilla’s PAT kick was blocked, leaving ED with a 9-0 lead with 2:31 left in the opening period.
But the Tigers got it together when sophomore Tyquise Wilson bolted off the left side for 44 yards to the home team’s 27-yard line. He also had a five-yard, first-down run to the 16, QB Smith turned left end for nine, then pushed over from the one to make it 9-7 with :07 left in the first period.
James Kenan’s defense forged a three-and-out, and its offense went to work for its only lead of the night.
Boone carried the drive from his 25 with runs of 12, 11 and 10. But a 15-yard penalty on a chop block stunted the march, and junior Brayan Guardado drilled a 34-yard field goal for a 10-9 lead.
It was short-lived, thanks in large part to Zack Brown.
ED’s junior quarterback passed to senior tight end Jesse Clinesmith for 18 yards to the enemy 43, then broke off right tackle for a 26-yard scoring run.
Only 1:43 remained in the half, but Kenan’s Boone and Wilson each ripped off a 10-yard run.
Then senior end Hayden McGee streaked down the left (ED) sideline and outjumped a defender for a circus catch and returned to earth on his back at the 22-yard line.
East Duplin drew an 11-yard interference flag on the next pass, and only seconds remained in the half when JK’s Guardado lined up for a 27-yard field-goal try.
But Brecken Bowles was breakin’ bad when he knifed through to block it. Jackson Gause picked up the ball and handed off to Nizayah Hall, who raced down the left (JK) sideline for an apparent touchdown.
But a guy in a blue jersey was flagged for blocking in the back, and Brown took a knee to end the half with ED up 16-10.
Then the Panthers drove for the 24-10 lead off the second-half kickoff, and held Kenan to a single TD the rest of the way.
Cat Fight Notes
• ED is 28-33 all-time vs. JK, but 18-10 since 1995. Holley has won 6 of the past 7 in the series and is 7-5 overall in the Cat Fight.
• ED is 19-9 in the first round and 14-5 in the second, winning 6 of the past 7 in each. It is 4-9 in the third but 2-2 under Holley.
• The Panthers trail Clinton 2-6 in the playoffs. But they won a second-rounder last year 39-22 in their first postseason clash since 2006.
• JK is 25-11 in the first round and 11-14 in the second. Its first-round win over Camden County was its 50th playoff win for a lifetime mark of 50-31.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.