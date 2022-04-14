BEULAVILLE -- East Duplin is ahead of schedule.
Well, that’s how 10 wins in 11 games makes the Panthers feel, especially given the few returning players on their roster.
East Duplin fell to second place in the ECC via a 5-2 loss to South Lenoir, its first loss since March 8, but came back for wins against North Lenoir (12-3) and Wallace-Rose Hill (11-3).
East Duplin is 10-3 overall and 7-1 in league play. That compares well to the 2021 club, which went 12-3 overall and 11-1 in ECC play.
“We don’t have the power of last year’s team, but have put the ball in play well,” said ED coach Greg Jenkins, whose team is hitting .310, with 109 hits and 101 runs through 13 games.
Max Preps rates the Panthers as the No. 9 team in the East.
“I feel pretty good about how we’ve played thus far,” Jenkins said. “We still have a chance to win the conference in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.”
Last Friday against WRH, catcher Ashlyn Stokes drove in four runs, doubling in a run in the second, singling in two in the third and lofting a sacrifice fly to plate another in the fourth.
Leadoff hitter Chandler Mobley stroked a double and single and continues to lead he club in hitting at .543. Neyland Tate had a pair of hits and drove in two, while Hailey King and Colbie Bond each scored twice from the No. 3 and No. 4 positions of the lineup, respectively.
Mobley hit a three-run homer against the Hawks. Addison Tuck had two hits and two RBI.
ED scored nine times in the first three innings and never looked back.
The Panthers got six hits by six players in the setback to the Blue Devils, who broke open a tight game with four runs in the fifth.
ED was scheduled against Jacksonville in the first round of the Piggly Wiggly Softball Tournament on Monday. The winner was to take on the survivor of Swansboro and Dixon in the semifinals on Tuesday. The bottom half of the eight-team bracket had East Carteret meeting White Oak and Richlands facing Southwest Onlsow.
The finals and consolation game were set for Wednesday.
Loss to Stallions
tough for Tigers
James Kenan hopes last Friday’s 7-6 loss to Southwest Onslow doesn’t effect its playoff status when playoffs brackets are announced.
“A tough one that we shouldn’t have lost,” said JK coach Robby Blanchard. “We didn’t hit the ball well enough because we know we have to score 9, 10 or 11 runs to have a good chance to win.
“We knew going in that East Duplin and South Lenoir were the top two teams, and that we’d have to fight to be in the top part to get to the playoffs.
JK fell behind SWO 7-0, and its five runs in the final two innings left the Tigers on the outside looking in at victory lane.
Emma Avent whacked three hits and Lacie Bledsoe, Emily Barnette and Rachel Blanchard two hits apiece.
JK (9-4, 3-4) slipped past North Lenoir earlier in the week 8-7 by scoring three times in the home half of the seventh after the Hawks took a 7-5 lead in the visitor’s half of the frame.
Blanchard drove in four and scored three. Grace Sheffield and Blanchard each had two RBI and Avent whacked two hits in four plate appearances.
The walk-off win lost some of its luster when the Tigers were upended by SWO later in the week.
JK was scheduled to host WRH this past Monday and travel to North Lenoir on Wednesday.
Bulldogs catch
fire to win fifth
in six games
An 11-3 loss on Friday didn’t dampen the spirits of Wallace-Rose Hill, which had won five straight before succumbing to the Panthers, currently in second place in the ECC.
Sabrina Batts socked two of WRH’s seven hits and the Bulldogs held a short-lived 2-0 lead before the Panthers exploded for 11 runs in the second through fourth frames.
WRH cruised by Kinston 16-0 on Tuesday, then rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to out-slug Southwest Onslow 17-10.
In the win over the Stallions, Batts drove in three runs and the team got a pair of ribbies from Sarah Brinkley, Laura Beth Russ, Mary Hadden Braswell, Emma Baker and Alexis Kennedy.
Against Kinston, Brinkley drove in three and Kaylee Powell two. Braswell and Kennedy each scored three times.
WRH was to travel to JK on Monday of this week and host the Vikings today (Thursday). The Bulldogs (7-8, 5-2) are then off until an April 26 trip to South Brunswick.
Richlands wins
fifth straight
Megan Phillips, Jocelyn Powell and Kadin Williams each drove in a pair of runs in support of Makenzie Goin’s shutout pitching as Richlands beat Croatan 10-0 for its fifth straight win last Friday.
Goin (5-2) limited the Cougars to two hits, no walks and struck out 11 on Senior Night in Richlands.
Tashi Allen, Reagan Stapleton and Goin also knocked in a run apiece as eight players accounted for 12 hits.
Pittman had a pair of doubles, Allen legged out a triple and Tori Dennis a two-bagger.
Richlands 9-4 overall and 4-0 in Coastal 3A Conference play, also put a 10-run headlock on White Oak on Tuesday, winning 17-7 at home.
Sophomore hurler Pittman (3-1) whiffed eight, walked two and yielded seven hits and five earned runs for the win as the Wildcats scored three times in the first and 11 in the second.
Williams knocked in five runs with a single, double and homer. Dennis and Kyleigh Baker each drove in three runs. The Wildcats ripped 20 hits, nine for extra bases.
Richlands was set to face Southwest Onslow (3-10) in the first round of the Piggly Wiggly Tournament on Monday and scheduled to play in the event the next two days.
SOCCER
Panthers wins fourth
straight league match
East Duplin turned on its power and in the course of a week captured four wins by a combined score of 23-4.
The Panthers snagged three wins last week after having taken a 9-0 verdict over North Lenoir on April 1.
Alejandra Sarmiento scored twice and Judith Reyes and Riley Tate once as ED rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat North Lenoir 4-1 that Tuesday. Lanie Thigpen added two assists after Katelyn Braswell put the Panthers in an early hole.
The next day in LaGrange, Sarmiento, Michaela Sholar, Jasmin Calderon and Thigpen found the back of the net in a 4-1 disposal of North Lenoir.
East Duplin (10-6-1) was to host Clinton (11-1) this week on Tuesday and then travel to Deep Run on April 27 to face South Lenoir.
But its biggest match will be a May 5 rematch with Southwest Onslow (8-3-1, 4-1) with the ECC regular season title on the line.
Bulldogs stumble
in loss to Trask
Three days after beating Trask 6-0 in Rocky Point, Wallace-Rose Hill stumbled.
The Titans scored twice in the first half en route to a 2-1 win on Monday last week on the Bulldog pitch.
Mia Munguia set up Seydi Urula for a cage-ringer in the opening half and Trask (4-10) held its ground in the scoreless second half.
Tigers fly high,
get grounded
The thrill of a 3-0 victory over North Lenoir was sweet for James Kenan on Tuesday last week.
But the feeling turned quite sour after a dominating 8-0 loss to Southwest Onslow on Friday.
Such are the soccer days for the Tigers (6-3-2, 3-3), who continue to fight their way through the ECC.
Kendra Morgan kicked in her team-leading 10th goal off and added an assist in the triumph over the Hawks. Glenda Mayen Romero scored and the Hawks provided an “own goal.”
Morgan has scored in seven games this season and half of JK’s 20 as a team.
The senior has four assists.
JK’s only match this week was to be played at home against WRH on Monday. The Tigers are then off for Spring Break until the April 25, a 14-day stoppage.
