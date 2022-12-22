BEULAVILLE – Shamaya Lynch and Tajah Pittman were a deadly combination.
The combo combined for all but nine of North Lenoir’s points during a 53-36 win over East Duplin on Jerry Hunter Court in the opening East Central 2A Conference game for both schools.
It was the second loss in four games for an extremely youthful Panther team.
Lynch fired in 27 and Pittman 15 and both were scoring as timely as a grandfather clock for the defending league champs.
Their efforts overshadowed a 15-point performance by ED sophomore JaMyah Pickett.
Junior Sallie Hatcher and freshman Aakoya Farrior combined for 12 markers for the Panthers.
Yet East Duplin (2-2) didn’t help itself, committing 27 turnovers and going 7 of 23 from the free-throw line. By contrast NL went 13-17 from the line and had just 14 turnovers.
Seven early turnovers and shots by the Hawks’ duo led to a 10-0 deficit for East Duplin.
Pickett picked up five points before the end of the opening quarter as ED kept it reasonably close at 20-9.
She then fueled a 6-0 run near the end of the second quarter as the Panthers cut the deficit to 28-19 by halftime. Raziaha Hall and Farrior also had key jumpers during the streak.
ED stayed in the game until Pittman hit a 3-pointer and Lynch made a conventional 3-point play late in the third quarter.
Hatcher, who was scoreless in the first half, tallied five points, while Farrior zipped in a 3-pointer in the third quarter. But Lynch in the third set up Pittman for a hoop and then scored via a fast break as NL led 43-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Rebels roll Tigers,
fall to Warriors
CALYPSO – James Kenan coach Kenny Williams had all kinds of worries before his basketball team tipped off last Wednesday against North Duplin.
Nearly every one was justified as the 1A Rebels crushed the 2A Tigers 61-43.
“They were as good as we thought they were and their experience together really made a difference,” Williams said. “I felt our starters played well and with them in, we played even. We had two specific bad stretches with our bench that really hurt us.”
That was all it took for the Rebels to pounce as swing player Reece Outlaw pumped in 25 points, point guard Addy Higginbotham 15 and center Tateyawna 10.
North Duplin (7-1) led 29-22 at halftime and pulled away with a 15-7 third-quarter push.
Ron’Nyuia Joyner fired in 11 and Gabriel Outlaw eight for the Tigers (1-4).
The Rebels suffered their first loss of the season two nights later, falling at 2A Eastern Wayne 57-44.
Trinity Smith knocked down 19 and Shontay Douglass 12 as the Warriors (6-2) led 21-13 and 35-19 after the first two quarters. ND outscored EW 25-22 in the second half.
Faison hit for 16 and Outlaw 13.
It was third loss in 31 games for the Rebels, who were 22-2 a season ago with a team that Outlaw, Higginbotham and Faison fueled.
Bulldogs drop a close one
Clinton clipped the wings of Wallace-Rose Hill 26-24 in the season opener for the Bulldogs, who are just getting started because the school’s football team advanced to the 2A East Region finals.
The Dark Horses (6-2) have been playing for two-plus weeks.
Freshman Savannah Smith paced WRH with six points and six rebounds. Mary Hadden Braswell added five points and five boards.
Tara Joyner and Brittany Blackwell each tosse in six for the Dark Horses.