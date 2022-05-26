REENSBORO – East Duplin’s Avery Gaby and James Kenan’s Andrew Pender were arguably the best athletes on their respective football teams last fall.
Both captured gold medals in each’s specialty event last Saturday at the NCHSAA 2A track and field championships at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
Gaby, the leading rusher on the gridiron for the East Central 2A Conference-winning Panthers, took home first-place honors in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.02-seconds clocking. He was sixth in the 300 hurdles (42.05) and ninth in the triple jump (41 feet, 3 inches). Gaby was sixth in the 300 hurdles last spring.
Pender, the leader of James Kenan’s football revival, nabbed the top spot in the triple jump at 44-7 and was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 21-7.
James Kenan was 15th and East Duplin 17th in the boys team standings.
Gaby ran a 15.32 time in the qualifying round and was second to Cummings’ Dylantea James (15.13). A slight misstep by James in the finals gave the Panthers’ junior all the advantage he needed as James was third. Cummings teammate Christian Gore (15.23) was second.
Gore ran a 39.17 in the 300 hurdles to claim that crown in a race that was far less tight than the 110.
Pender, who won the East Region title a week previous with a leap of 43-03, captured the triple jump by flying more than seven inches farther than second-place Marcus Cook of Cummings.
Last season, Pender stretched to 42.3 to finish in fourth place.
North Surry’s Noah Poteat won the high jump with a leap of 22-10.
Cummings’ Jonathan Payler was the biggest 2A star, capturing the 100, 200 and 400. Cummings compiled 76 points to nab the team title by compiling twice as many points as runner-up Bandys.
East Duplin’s Laura Bostic was 11th in the girls’ 1,600 (6:10), while Wallace-Rose Hill’s Aubrey Cole was 13th in the triple jump (31.9).
Rebels’ Rangel
has best finish
at 1A meet
North Duplin distance runner Noel Rangel didn’t record a career best in the 1,600, but his 5:21 clocking gave him the highest finish for a Rebel performer at the state meet.
Rangel was 11th in the field that saw Corvian Community’s Jacob Fiorillo take the race with a 4:27 clocking. Rangel won both the 1,600 and 3,200 at the region meet a week previous.
Tateyawna Faison went 11th n the 300 hurdles (58.42) and 13th in the 110 hurdles (19.32).
Baker Sumner was 12th in the 3,2000 (17:29) and Reece Outlaw 13th in the 100 (13.49).