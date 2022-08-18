Anita Rogers Miller pic.jpg

KENANSVILLE – James Kenan basketball Hall of Famer Anita Rogers Miller has continued her impact on area sports in a teaching and coaching career that reaches beyond those roles.

Her latest venture – with the help of her husband Steven Miller, also a former Tiger athlete, and current JK girls basketball coach Kenny Williams – is entitled Grace on Purpose 4 Purpose.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com