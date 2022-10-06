KENANSVILLE – Billy Knowles, Walter Bostic and Allen Fountain hit James Kenan as freshmen in the fall of 1959 as a wrecking crew that promised rugged line play well into the 1960s.
Two years ahead of them were such linemen as Colon Quinn, Mac McNeill, Bobby Best, Virgil Lanier and Shannon Brown.
Those guys were part of a core of movers and shakers who would provide much of the muscle of the Tigers’ 1960 undefeated Class 1A state championship.
The sophomore trio played busy substitute roles on that 14-0 team and finished their prep careers with a three-year record of 35-1. Their teams were 9-1 and 12-0 in their final two years.
Over five decades later, in 2015, when James Kenan inaugurated its Athletics Hall of Fame, Knowles, Bostic and the late Fountain were shoo-ins for inclusion at some point.
The time came this year, perhaps belatedly, for Knowles and Bostic.
Fountain, the boldest and most sensational of the bunch – who turned down a full scholarship from coach Paul (Bear) Bryant at Alabama – doesn’t quality for the JK HOF because he didn’t graduate.
Bostic’s story will appear in the Duplin Times next week.
The sixth induction ceremony will be on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Tigers’ gym. There is no admission charge.
A summary of the other 2022 inductees appears at the end of this story.
‘Scrap Iron’
Knowles, who his legendary coach Bill Taylor once said was “tougher than a lightwood knot,” was given another nickname by the late, iconic local sports writer Joe Lee Costin.
Costin called him “Scrap Iron,” and it was dead on the money for at least two reasons. For one, that’s the way he played, tough as nails.
For the other, his daddy, W.J. (Bill) Knowles, ran a junkyard in Warsaw where Billy and his one-year-younger brother Donald, nicknamed Ducky by friends, might have added a muscle or two. (Donald played football at Chowan College, then a two-year school.)
“Daddy also welded me a blocking dummy,” said Knowles. “He worked from the hood of a car and welded a stand to it.”
Sounds tough on the forearms and shoulders. Like scrap iron.
Remembrance
The 1960 state championship year, as a sophomore, Knowles mainly subbed on defense as a guard.
“I don’t remember starting any,” he said, “but quite a few of us (sophs) played enough to win a letter (half of the total quarters.”
The team needed those fast-rising sophomores in Knowles, Bostic and Fountain’s class, because there were only five juniors on the team, just two who started.
Knowles said a few personal things stand out to him from those football days.
“Our junior year, I forget who we were playing, but they were on our one- or two-yard line. They hit the middle and I was at guard and tackled the guy.
“I swear, when that thing was happening it looked just like slow motion to me. That was the strangest thing.”
That junior year of 1961, the Tigers lost their only game in three years, 12-6 to Mount Olive. It cost them the East Central 1A Conference championship and a state playoff bid, since only conference winners made the postseason until the 1980s.
The next year, Knowles’ senior team was 12-0 but with three close victories, all on the road – revenge over Mount Olive 6-0, and wins over 3A Southern Durham 12-7 and then-3A Clinton 19-12.
A stunning blowout came by 50-0 over top rival Wallace-Rose Hill. Even more stunning because Tiger coach Taylor, Bulldog mentor Thell Overman and their wives Mary and Marjorie were regular dinner guests in each other’s homes.
Not only that, Taylor rarely ran up the score, preferring to play even deep subs for experience.
“We’d never run the score up on anybody intentionally,” Knowles said, “but coach left the starters in until way in the second half.
“I even asked him on the sideline when he was going to put in the subs, and he said, ‘I’ll let you know, son.’ ”
Bostic said of Knowles, “Billy was a loyal friend and player. What made him a great player, you always knew he going to do his job.
“It’s just the way he is, and he was a very dedicated ballplayer.”
Change of course
Knowles had full athletic scholarship offers from Wake Forest and South Carolina, and chose WFU partly because his quarterback, Jimmy Dixon, got a full ride there too.
Dixon, a 2016 JK Hall of Fame inductee, had a fine career as a Demon Deacon defensive back, became a teacher and was head football coach at Harrells Christian Academy when it won one of its state championships on the 1970s. He’s now a turkey farmer and serving his sixth term in the N.C. House of Representatives.
But Knowles’ path would take a different successful turn. He stayed at Wake’s preseason training camp for two weeks and came home.
Last week he said, “I enjoyed playing in high school, because we were all good friends and coach Taylor had us winning.
“But I had no desire to be a coach or teach P.E., and it seemed like that’s what most football players did.
“I just wasn’t interested in doing it any more.”
Knowles came back home and eventually got into the insurance business. He spent 44 years with Farm Bureau in Kenansville, 15 as an agent and 29 as manager.
“We made Duplin one of top-producing offices in the state,” he said, “and in life insurance we were tops in the southeastern U.S. At one time we had 15 agents and 12 secretaries.”
Then there was his other business.
Guitar Man
“I’d always worked on guitars,” he said, “and made a couple of trips a year to Nashville for shows with a few others like Jimmy Strickland (Sr.).”
Pretty soon, he had a shop in Kenansville. Then he did a little repair work for some country music pickers.
Word spread, and one day a client talked the reluctant Knowles into building him a guitar. That was Clint Higham, who managed the country rock band Alabama.
When the guitar was done, Higham sent his jet to the Duplin airport and flew Knowles to Nashville for a few days.
Before and after that, Knowles’ customers included Mike Johnson, who Billy calls “the supreme steel guitar man in Nashville.” Also Tom Brumley, who played with Buck Owens in the 1960s-70s, then with pop/country icon Rick Nelson.
Knowles has a step-son, Brandon Hill and family, through an ex-wife Carolyn.
2022 JK HOF Class
This year’s inductees also include Bostic, who was a standout lineman at ECU; Dezarae Phillips, a 1,000-point scorer in basketball (Class of 2015); Stanley Broadie (’77), who played fullback at Duke; and the 2008 girls 4x100-meter relay team that won the state title, including coach Cornelius Warren, Melena Buckram O’Neil, Shakeila Hodges, Chantalle Williams Pipken and Danielle Miller.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.