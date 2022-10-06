KENANSVILLE – Billy Knowles, Walter Bostic and Allen Fountain hit James Kenan as freshmen in the fall of 1959 as a wrecking crew that promised rugged line play well into the 1960s.

Two years ahead of them were such linemen as Colon Quinn, Mac McNeill, Bobby Best, Virgil Lanier and Shannon Brown.

