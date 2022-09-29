KINSTON – Avery Gaby is likely the best pound-for-pound high school football player in Duplin County, and perhaps in all of southeastern North Carolina.
He’s a marked and often double-marked man in any team’s defensive game plan.
That attention and the exploits of two of his fellow running backs and a stellar defense keyed East Duplin’s stunning 59-12 domination of Kinston last Friday night on the Vikings’ home field.
Gaby didn’t take a backseat to his backfield mates, running for 120 yards and four touchdowns.
But Nizaya Hall and Kade Kennedy sent a strong message to any team playing the Panthers this season.
Hall, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, whipped his way to a career-high 127 yards and a touchdown. His previous best performance came when he ran for 122 yards last season during a second-round playoff win over Clinton.
Kennedy, a rock-solid 6-1, 195-pounder, also had a career-high 93 yards and two scores. Kennedy also made eight tackles, including two for lost yardage and had a QB hurry.
“I felt Nizaya sort of set the tone for us early,” said Panthers’ coach Battle Holley, whose club improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in ECC play. “I felt like both of those guys ran hard and with purpose, as well as some of our other backs.
“It helps out when Nizaya, Kade, Elam (Moore) and Duante (Hall) can step in there and get it done. All of those guys embrace their roles on our team, whether it’s running or blocking or playing defense. It’s called being a part of a team. And those guys are the kind of players that don’t care as long as we win.”
ED gave up the first score on a 67-yard pass from Messiah Semndaia to Jamear Flowers.
But from that point forward it was all about the Panthers’ power on both sides of the ball.
A 7-play, 67-yard drive ended with a 1-yard score by Gaby and ED would never trail – or look back. But Nizaya Hall got an “assist” on his own 10-yard score to make it 14-6 when he caught a pass from Zack Brown that gained 27 yards.
“Zack’s play at quarterback the past five games has also added an element to our offense,’ Holley said. “it makes teams respect us more.”
Duante Hall and Gaby then had chain-moving runs that led to Kennedy’s 10-yard score.
Kennedy added a 20-yard touchdown and Darwin Bonilla a 29-yard field goal as ED led 31-6 at halftime, which ended shortly after a Duante Hall interception.
More power-ball
in the second half
Holley stuck to his formula in ED’s three-touchdown third quarter.
Duante Hall scored from the 6 as the Panthers went 60 yards in eight plays.
The Panther defensed stopped Kinston on fourth-and-1 from the ED 44. Then Nizaya Hall galloped for 27 yards and Gaby 22 for his second score of the game as the margin was 45-6.
Kinston added a somewhat meaningless touchdown in the light of Gaby’s final two scores, which covered 3 and 14 yards, the latter of which was the final of many blows Kinston (4-2, 1-1) had to absorb.
The Vikings, who had 132 yards in penalties, were held to 102 yards on the ground and 158 via their passing game. They were only three of 11 in third-down situations and 0-6 on fourth down.
Panther Elam Moore came up big with a team-high 10 tackles. Jackson Gause added nine, including two for lost yardage, and had three QB hurries.
“We’re not very big, but our guys ran after the ball and tackled well in open space,” Holley said. “Plus we put pressure on the quarterback.”
Panther Paws
East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill are the lone unbeaten ECC teams and will play Oct. 21 in Beulaville.
But before that, the Panthers face North Lenoir on Oct. 7 and the following week meet South Lenoir.
All these games are the future, though as the Panthers are idle this Friday.
“The open week definitely comes at a good time for us as we’ve got some guys banged up a little,” Holley said. “This week we’ll focus on us. Work hard three days and take off Friday for pictures.”
Holley, in his 12th season at East Duplin, said he isn’t worried about his team’s motivation heading into games against the two weaker teams from Lenoir County.
“Senior-wise it’s not about motivation because they know we only have four games left on our (ECC) schedule and the work we need to do.” he said. “We’ve got some things to clean up. But we all recognize that it’s the time of year where you want to be playing your best ball.”
