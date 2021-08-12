HARRELLS — It’s play for the present for the Harrells Christian Academy football team this fall.
A cast of juniors and two seniors who carried the Crusaders to the NCISAA Division 2 final last spring return for coach Jason Arnette.
“The goals remain the same,” Arnette said. “Win the conference championship, be the best we can be and now, finish off what we could not do last year.
“But I can tell you everyone has our number.”
Arnette, who was the defensive coordinator at Clinton when the Dark Horses won a state title, said the Crusaders must stay focused.
“I told my team about the 2016 Clinton team that got too proud and it got us,” Arnette said. “We were rolling when Northside (Jacksonville) beat us in the playoffs after we’d whipped them by three touchdowns earlier in the season.”
HCA won a conference title for the first time since 2007 and nearly grabbed its 13th state title, but fell to Arden Christ School 55-21 in the final. In a normal season that school would be in a higher classification, but the Covid-19 pandemic caused havoc in the brackets in the fall of 2020.
Center Grice Bell and running back Isaac Underwood were the lone losses for HCA. Bell will be the most difficult to replace.
But HCA has solid players on both lines, a fullback who can run over scores of defenders and an experienced quarterback for its Wing-T offense that is run by offensive coordinator Clayton Hall.
Arnette, who is the defensive coordinator, also has weapons that can cause destruction on two levels.
Senior Devin Gardner, the Big East Conference Player of the Year, will be the workhorse in the backfield.
The 5-foot-11, 240- pound fullback ran for 1,463 yards and 19 scores in nine games.
While he’s clearly the featured runner, wingback Xavier Arrington (6-1, 181) looks to pick up from a season that saw him go for 510 yards and five TDs.
Sam Hope will also tote the pig, as will junior quarterback Ethan Spell.
Spell ran the ball 27 times for 163 yards and four scores, and was 10-27 passing for 277 yards.
“He’s going to be more involved, but we’ll pick and choose when to use him,” Arnette said.
Spell’s value goes far beyond quarterback.
He averaged 38.5 yards per punt, connected on 40 of 44 PATs, had 23 of 50 kickoffs whistled for touchbacks and is a key member of the secondary.
How the offense operates will depend on a little adjusting minus Bell, who Arnette said was “definitely the leader of the offense.”
Union transfer Jake Lane and Bryson Lovette are in a battle for the center position.
The unit is anchored by tackles Jahiem Murphy and Isaac Jiminez, who have been starters for three and four years, respectively.
Matthew Joyner and Jack Barber will go at the guards.
Trent Jackson will play tight end.
WR James Cavenaugh and Arrington pose threats to nab the ball and run with it after the catch.
“Our tackles are two of the best in the conference, and we expect big things from them,” Arnette said. “They will be big pieces.
“But we need players to step up and lead. Grice was the brains of the offense, getting everyone lined up, and a leader by example.”
Murphy and Jiminez are defensive tackles, but Murphy will start out at end as Joyner, Barber and Lane work for time on the line. Sophomore Malik Wider is penciled in as a tackle opposite Jiminez.
Murphy averaged 6.1 tackles per game last season, Jiminez 4.1.
Jackson, a middle linebacker, was good for 9.6 tackles, and 11 resulted in a loss of yardage.
Garner will play a linebacker role, too, as will the combination of Lovette, Lane and Barber.
HCA has just five defensive backs, and that is a concern for Arnette.
Spell returns for his third year as a starter. Cavenaugh, Arrington, Hope, and Ayden Fussell will play in pass coverage. Fussell moved from linebacker.
HCA will run a 4-3 defense.
“It’s really a 4-2.-5 because nine of 10 teams we play run the spread,” Arnette said.
Arrington and Hope will return kickoffs. Garner will hunt down punts.
As always, staying away from injuries is key for a team with 25-27 players.
Each school also needs a bit of luck staying free from the effects of the Covid-19 virus.
“Last year was the first time we’ve had depth and that wasn’t at every position,” Arnette said. “Players from the bench and No. 2s are going to have to step up when we get up by two or three touchdowns, to keep everyone healthier and to develop depth.”
HCA’s schedule features non-conference games against High Point Christian and Charlotte Christian, plus public schools Pamlico and East Chapel Hill.
Conference foes Ravenscroft, Trinity, North Raleigh Christian and Wake Christian seem a step behind the Crusaders.
“We’re senior heavy, with a bunch of sophomores and a junior quarterback,” Arnette said. “So we are expecting a big season with the thought that we’ll be rebuilding the following season.
“If we can just stay healthy …”
HCA did last season, sans losing two players for a few games to the virus, while the public schools played in the late winter to early spring.
