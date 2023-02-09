...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to noon EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
HARRELLS – Conference play is brutal in some NCISAA leagues, and such is he case for the Coastal Rivers. Harrells Christian Academy found out first-hand.
The Crusaders entered league play with a 17-0 overall mark and left it with a regular season-ending 19-4 record, with the final setback coming last Friday night when league champ Fayetteville Academy clipped HCA 56-41 in a game that was close until the second half.
The Crusaders play Cape Fear Academy today (Thursday) in the first round of the Coastal Rivers Conference Tournament.
Seeds for the NCISAA playoffs will be announced on Sunday, with the first round starting on Tuesday. The next two rounds are Thursday and Saturday.
HCA led 26-23 at halftime before the Eagles surged in front 40-36 in the third quarter and used that momentum for a 16-5 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Xzavier Johnson poured in 22 points and Joshua Johnson 15 for Fayetteville Academy (20-1, 6-0).
Those Eagles’ lone loss was a 73-47 decision by the Burlington School on Nov. 26. Fayetteville Academy beat HCA 63-49 on Jan. 12 for the Crusaders’ first setback.
Antonio McKoy zipped in 16, Zicareian McNeill 10 and Samir Gibbs five for the Crusaders (19-4, 2-4).
The Eagle defense and erratic shooting by HCA led to the Crusaders’ downfall.
HCA hit just 5 of its 13 (38 percent) free throws, 2 of 13 (15 percent) from the 3-point line and 15 of 37 (41 percent) from inside the arc. The Cru lost the battle of the boards 35-22 and had four more turnovers (19-15).
Dashaun McKoy (eight) had a bit more than one-third of his team’s rebounds.
HCA whipped Coastal Christian 51-49 last Tuesday as a prep for the big game on Friday.
McKoy came through with 10, Gibbs nine, Ethan Spell eight and McNeil and Dashaun McKoy six apiece.
The Crusaders, which beat Coastal 52-37 on Jan. 24 in Harrells, broke open a tight game with a 24-10 run in the fourth quarter.
Rebels snap
4-game skid
Richard Noble netted 16 points, Brady Byrd 12 and Eli Morrisey 10 last Friday when North Duplin crowned Union 75-45 in Calypso to snap the Rebel’s five-game losing streak.
But scoring was a problem three days earlier when North Duplin (7-12, 2-6) fell to Lakewood 50-39 in Roseboro.
Another concern was stopping Bobby Henry, who scored 29 points. Fony Freeman added 18.
Levi George paced the Rebels with seven points and seven rebounds.
Noble, Morrisey and Thomas Morrisey each contributed five points.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@a[gemc.com