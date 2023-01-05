TEACHEY – Wallace-Rose Hill had trouble keeping Trask post player Sherrod Henderson off the glass during a second-round match-up in the M.L. Carr Christmas Tournament last Thursday.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore grabbed 11 rebounds and scored 15 points.
His final rebound and final basket helped the Titans beat the Bulldogs 59-56.
Henderson’s offensive board and putback broke at 56-56 tie with 13.3 seconds to play as Trask advanced to the final, where New Bern outlasted the Titans 73-71 in overtime.
Bulldogs guard Jalen James threw down for 24 points, Irving Brown 12 and Luke Wells seven.
WRH (2-1) had advanced to the semifinals by ousting Southeastern Home School 46-39.
While the final may have been a thriller, the second-best contest was a battle between the Titans and the Bulldogs in a back-and-forth battle.
Trask led 52-47 with 3:16 to play following three-plus intense quarters before James and Wells gave WRH a 6-0 run. James set up Wells for a hoop and on the next possession Wells nabbed a rebound and hurried to the outside to nail a 3-pointer.
Trask missed two free throws and James grabbed an offensive rebound to score and give WRH a 54-52 lead with 1:36 to play.
The Titans went up 56-54 in the next 34 seconds, but James’ left-handed layup knotted it 56-all with 30 seconds left.
WRH had a traveling violation with 7.7 seconds to play go, and Trask’s Myron McKoy (12 points) hit one of two free throws to fix the final score.
Close from opening tip
Brown scored the first four points of the game and James warmed up with two jump shots and a 3-point play as WRH got out to a 14-9 lead. That was trimmed to 14-13 after one quarter.
Trask led briefly but Jacques Oliver had two consecutive hoops to put WRH on top 22-16.
Scores by James and Wells were key late in the second quarter. But Trask kept pace with its game in the paint, and went ahead on Henderson’s buzzer-beater to give the Titans a 33-31 halftime edge.
Two baskets by James and one from Jamarae Lamb put WRH in front 39-37.
James inched the Bulldogs in front 41-39 with a stop jumper in the lane before Task countered with seven of the final nine points in the quarter for a 46-43 lead entering the final period.
James and Brown hit hoops in the first four minutes of the fourth, but McKoy, Henderson and Bradford Bannerman countered for six markers to forge a 52-47 lead and set up the final three minutes of hysteria.
“It was tough but a real exciting game,” said WRH coach Ervin Murray, “and if we take care of the basketball we win by eight points.
“This was our third game and they’ve played eight (referring to his team’s late start because many players were on the football team that advanced to the East Region final).
“I thought we had a chance to win it if we had just shot the ball better.”
James scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half when WRH outscored the Cardinals, who beat the Bulldogs 68-52 in the final of the inaugural M.L Carr tournament last year. Brown added five, Lamb and Oliver four apiece.
The Bulldogs rebounded to trip Coastal Christian 46-38 on Friday. (See the game story on this page.)
WRH hosts South Lenoir on Tuesday, travels to North Lenoir two days later and returns to Steve Robinson Court on Friday for an 8 p.m. tipoff against Southwest Onslow as the ECC season begins in earnest this first week of January.