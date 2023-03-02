CALYPSO – Addy Higginbotham was the pivotal player to lead North Duplin to a 59-51 win over Perquimans last Saturday in the third round of the 1A playoffs.

Higginbotham, who got two early fouls and was forced to the bench for a good amount of the first half was one of two starters left on the floor by then. Leading scorer Reece Outlaw fouled out with 1:15 to play in the third quarter, top rebounder and second-leading scorer Tateyawna Faison fouled out with 5:58 to play in the game and forward Meghan Martin left with fouls with 1:38 left.

