KENANSVILLE – The James Kenan soccer team had a record-setting season and clearly it was the year of the Tiger – just as it proclaimed on the Chinese calendar.
Wallace-Rose Hill and North Duplin had outstanding campaigns. East Duplin tethered around the .500 mark until three season-ending losses dropped the Panthers below the threshold.
Excluding games playing against one another Duplin County teams carved out a 52-25-5 record. The translation of that is that county teams won 66.46 percent of their matches.
Thus the talent pool was deep and as wide and long as a soccer pitch, making postseason all-star decisions difficult.
As always, Duplin’s Elite selections are made after discussions with the coaching staffs. While hardly a perfect science, it is representative of the county’s best players and top coach.
Four players – James Kenan’s Maken Augustin, Mario Funez and Vicente Guzman, plus Wallace-Rose Hill’s Andy Argueta, garnered the marquee awards with Tiger coach Mitchell Quinn nabbing Coach of the Year honors.
Augustin, a 2A all-state player, is Mr. Soccer. Goalies Funez and Argueta are Co-Defensive Player of the Year, while defender Guzman is the Champion’s Heart award winner.
The first team features nine seniors and three juniors. The second team is a 50-50 mix of seniors and juniors.
James Kenan has four players on the first team, WRH three, ND two and ED one.
Coach of
the Year
Mitchell Quinn, JK
Quinn has been the head coach in Tiger land since 2013 and his program has been the most dominant the past six seasons, replacing WRH, which captured three 1A state titles in 2013, 2014 and 2016 before moving to 2A in 2017.
Quinn and company have won the East Central Conference flag the past four seasons, going 70-11-2 overall and 42-4 in league play. That’s extraordinary given the ECC is considered one of the best 2A conferences in the state.
JK has never had a losing season in the 10 years Quinn has been the Tigers coach. Its worst season was his second campaign when the Tigers went 12-9 in 2014.
He won his 100th match in 2019 and since then seems to be set on reaching a higher plateau since his career mark is 155-50-5. He could have gotten more wins but the 2021 season schools were only allowed to play a 10-match schedule, when the season was postponed to late winter/early spring of 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
The Tigers tied Southern Wayne (3-3) on Aug. 17 and proceeded to win their next 19 matches to nab the No. 2 seed in the NCHSAA’s 2A playoffs. JK rolled over teams in its regular season with the exception of a pair of 3-2 wins over WRH and a 5-4 overtime triumph against Southwest Onslow.
In the playoffs, JK squashed Seaforth (8-0) and slipped past North Johnston (3-2) and Greene Central (3-2 in OT) before losing a 5-4 shootout against Manteo after the two schools battled to a 2-2 deadlock after a pair of 10-minute overtime sessions.
JK’s concentration is best seen in a statistic: The Tigers were 11-0 in road games.
The 23-1-1 mark is the school record, eclipsing campaigns in 2019 (18-5) and 2021 (18-4-1). Quinn also has a pair of 16-wins seasons (2016, 2018).
JK will lose 13 seniors, six of whom were on Duplin’s Elite first or second teams and one who is an honorable mention selection.
It is the third straight Coach of the Year honor for Quinn, who beat out North Duplin’s John Ross, who guided the Rebels to a 12-9 mark after a 4-11 campaign in 2021.
Mr. Soccer
Maken Augustin,
James Kenan, Striker
Augustin is a repeat winner of this award, scoring 35 goals last fall after a 33-goal season in 2021.
His numbers could have been higher but were not because the Tigers were an offensive machine that had two players with more than 20 goals and three with 12 or more.
All told JK outscored its foes 155-31.
Augustin was incredibly fast, strong inside the box and had the ball skills of a player without his height and length.
Most days he was the biggest player, yet also the most talented. Thus opposing teams had to first control the senior before they could think about beating the Tigers.
He routinely out-ran midfielders and maneuvered his way past as many as three defenders to put a shot on the goal.
“He’s the type of player who can take over a game,” Mitchell said.
Indeed, Augustin compares favorably with WRH’s Maynor Espinoza, who in 2016 set a national record with 214 career goals. But he played primarily against 1A schools and in a much weaker conference (Four County 1A/2A), which featured Clinton but that league did not have the depth of the ECC 2A Conference.
Augustin’s consecutive Mr. Soccer awards come on the heels of JK junior Jahir Benegas grabbing the honor in 2019. Benegas died in an automobile crash before his senior season, leaving true fans to ponder how good JK would have been in 2021 with both Augustin and Benegas as strikers.
Nonetheless, Augustin was the biggest scoring threat in Eastern North Carolina the past two seasons.
Co-Defensive
Player of the Year
Andy Argueta, WRH GK
Mario Funez, JK, GK
Both were more than deserving of the honor following outstanding careers in the cage.
Funes was fast and tough and came out to challenge onrushing strikers and midfielders, yet smart enough to be in the right position between the pipes.
“He was an outstanding keeper that I never had to worry about,” Quinn said. “He’s going to be a tough guy to replace.”
So is Argueta, a four-year starter at WRH. Whose 194 saves average out to about nine stops a game.
“He saved us and kept us in so many games,” said Bulldogs coach Rodrigo Diaz.
Champion’s Heart
Vicente Guzman
James Kenan, D
Guzman beat out WRH’s Kevin Diaz and North Duplin’s Henry Gonzalez for this award, which ironically came down to three rugged defenders.
“We were a different team when Guzman was hurt early in the year,” Quinn said. “He was the guy that who organized us back there and someone you knew you could trust.”
WRH’s Marlon Marquez won the award last season.
“I’ll say this, I never worried about the defense when he was on the field,” Quinn said. “That’s peace of mind and it’s a confidence the players around him feel as well.”
Guzman was Duplin’s Elite Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. And while he was edged out of that award by two superb goalies, the senior never slipped or dropped his high level of play. In fact, he displayed great toughness and leadership and nonstop persistence on the pitch.
FIRST TEAM
Duplin Elite’s first team includes all the players winning the marquee individual awards and the following players:
Antony Mejia
North Duplin, Junior
Mejia led Duplin County in scoring for nearly the entire season before being passed by Augustin during JK’s playoff run.
The lone junior on the all-county first team scored 33 goals and had 15 assists for 81 points.
“He’s very creative with the ball,” said ND coach Ross.
Mejia had three hat tricks, scored twice in seven matches and put the ball in the back of the net in 19 of North Duplin’s 23 games.
Nelson Romero
WRH, Sr.
Romero scored 19 goals and dished out a pair of assists as the leading scorer for a Bulldog team that went 14-7-1 overall and 8-3-1 in ECC play. WRH finished second to JK in the league, and won its first 2A playoff game when it bested St. Pauls (1-0), that knocked it out of the playoffs the previous season.
“He stepped into the big shoes of Marlon (Marquez, who scored 40 goals in 2021 and was an all-state 2A player and played in the N.C. Coaches’ East-West game) and was able to pick up where he left off,” said WRH coach Diaz.
Omar Covarrubias
James Kenan, Sr.
Covarrubias is a repeat first-team player who scored 28 goals in 2021 and 21 this fall, which including the deciding goal in a third-round 3-2 win over Greene Central.
His style was much different than Augustin’s and it made for a sweet complement in the JK offense.
Peter Omega
James Kenan, Sr.
Omega was the biggest scoring surprise for a JK team that averaged six goals per game.
He scored 22 goals and like Covarrubias worked well in tandem with Augustine. The threesome combined for 78 goals.
Geovanie Ayala
North Duplin, Sr.
Ayala was a second-team selection in 2021 when he scored seven times and made the jump to the first team with a campaign that featured 19 goals and 17 assists.
“He’s a very team-committed player,” said Ross of his player, who had two hat tricks and four two-goal matches in 11 games.
Victor Campos
East Duplin, Sr.
Campos did more for East Duplin than could be seen in statistics, according to Panther coach Blake Lanier, whose team went 8-12-1 overall and 6-5-1 in ECC play, and played competitive 3A schools early in the season.
Kevin Diaz
WRH, Sr.
WRH coach Diaz called centerback Diaz the “best defender in the county.” (The two are not related). That speaks volumes for a Bulldog team that won more matches with their defense than their offense.
Diaz will play soccer next fall at William Peace University in Raleigh.
SECOND TEAM
Danny Velasquez-Lopez
North Duplin, Jr.
Velasquez-Lopez scored 18 goals and had 13 assists as a player who coach Ross calls “a thinker and tougher than nails.”
He put the ball in the net in 11 games and had at least an assist in 12 matches.
Crismy Gonzalez-Vazquez
North Duplin Jr.
Gonzalez-Vazquez had 17 goals and 13 assists even though he played the game setting up his teammates. He had a goal and/or an assist in 13 matches.
Rovin Pacheco
Wallace-RH, Sr.
Pacheco punched in 19 goals and had a pair of assists. He knocked in two scores in the season finale, a 5-0 win over ED that avenged a 4-2 overtime loss to the Panthers earlier in the season.
Ivan Ramirez
East Duplin, Jr.
Ramirez scored seven goals and had two assists for defensive-minded East Duplin.
Maken Augustin
James Kenan, Sr.
Augustin, the twin brother of Mr. Soccer, had seven goals and was a key player in getting the ball from the midfield to the scoring troupe of his brother Maken, David and Covarrubias.
Berlin David
James Kenan, Sr.
David scored 12 times as one of many secondary scorers on an explosive JK offense.
Darwin Bonilla
East Duplin, Jr.
Bonilla, who hit on 6 of 8 FGs and 81 of 84 PATs for ED’s 2A state championship football team, used his foot to land a team-high 15 goals.
Kelvin Jimenez
James Kenan, Sr.
Jimenez scored 15 goals as an unsung player on the ECC champs.
Erik Rosa
North Duplin, Sr.
Rosa, who is better known for pitching on a mound than on a soccer pitch, scored three times and had three assists, but ND coach Ross said “he was a team leader in all aspects of the game.”
Brando Romero
Wallace-RH, Jr.
When things got tight in front of the WRH goal, Romero was at his best.
“I credit our back line for us coming in second place in the conference,” said WRH coach Diaz.
Honorable Mention
JK: Angel Veleazquez) Levin Orellana.
ND: Henry Gonzalez, Julio Gomez-Santander.
ED: Lazaro Reyes, Alan Guerrero.
WRH: Juan Soto.