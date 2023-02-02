TEACHEY – The Wallace-Rose Hil ladies were stubborn on Senior Night.
They had a point to prove after a 52-49 double overtime win against North Lenoir:
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 11:41 am
“We’ve improved.”
The Bulldogs rallied from a 19-7 deficit to whip a Hawks team that had whipped them 42-19 on Jan. 4 in LaGrange.
Maia Williams pumped in 19 points and Mary Hadden Braswell 13 and grabbed 19 rebounds as WRH won its first ECC game of the season. Analeise Rivenbark added nine, Sophia Sloan five and Angelina Cavallaro four.
And the combined contributions paid dividends throughout the game.
North Lenoir (8-8, 5-3) scored the first nine points of the game and led 16-7 at halftime.
Down 29-21, the Bulldogs went on a 10-1 streak to take its first lead at 31-30.
That’s when it got real interesting as the home-standing crowd was the Bulldogs’ sixth man on the floor.
A Williams layup put WRH in front 35-30, but then the Hawks were vigilant to answer each time the Bulldogs scored.
Braswell made it 38-35 at the 1:06 mark and her free throw with 31 seconds to play gave WRH a 39-37 edge.
NL’s Kristina Mewborn canned two charity tosses with five seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime number one.
This time it was the Bulldogs who answered scores from the Hawks. WRH trailed 46-43, before Sloan, Cavallaro and Williams sank free throws to force a second extra session.
A Rivenbark score with 2:30 to play in the second overtime gave WRH a lead it would not relinquish.
Williams had layup as the final nail in NL’s coffin with 25 ticks left on the clock in a game that ended at 8:50 p.m.
In other games last week, WRH (2-12, 1-9) fell 45-28 to South Lenoir on Tuesday and 55-19 to Ashley on Thursday.
The Bulldogs play their final four pre-tournament games on the road, traveling to Trask (3-15) for a nonconference skirmish on Tuesday and to Kinston (8-13, 4-5) on Friday.
They finish up the regular season with road tilts at Duplin County foes East Duplin (8-8, 4-4) on Feb. 7 and James Kenan (2-13, 1-7) on Feb. 9.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
