Injury-depleted Crusaders fall to Cougars By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago

HARRELLS – The loss of "skill backs" may have been the primary reason High Point Christian Academy beat Harrells Christian 13-3 last Friday at Johnson-Murphy Stadium."We dressed 29 but had two skills guys out with injuries and two go out during the game," said Crusader coach Jason Arnette. "We can't play with four guys out who also play other positions.That never happened the past two seasons for HCA (now 1-1) as injuries were not a factor in its two runs to the NCISAA 2A finals.HCA's biggest pre-game absence was 5-foot-11, 185-pound freshman J'Kaeshi Brunson, the team's best running back."We'll hold him out this week and then the bye week," Arnette said. "He tried to practice on Wednesday and just didn't have the agility."HCA was also minus Case Barber with a knee injury. Samir Gibbs was hurt, too and hobbled through the game.The Crusaders rushed for just 140 yards on 32 attempts (4.4 per) and 56 through the air. High Point's 264 rushing came on 32 totes (8.3).Cougar RB Jake Goins was the top runner, accounting for 189 yards on 18 carries.Take early leadYet HCA took a 3-0 lead into halftime via a 28-yard field goal by Ethan Spell.But Goins bolted 74 yards in the third quarter to put High Point in front for good. David Green scored from the 14 in the fourth quarterYet the Crusaders' defense kept them in the game."We moved some people around and gave others opportunities," Arnette said. "We mixed things up and it worked."Quarterback Spell ran for 54 yards and hit on 8 of 10 passes, but none were touchdown makers.Malik Wider lead HCA in tackles with 6.5. Hakeem Murphy had 5.4 and Eli Hardison 3.5, while rushing for 58 yards on 15 carries."We had opportunities where we were in scoring positions or on the 30-yard line and made mistakes," Arnette said. "We would be in a position like fourth-and-2 and draw a penalty."Spell didn't have a bad game as much as we didn't help him. He did enough. But I told our kids we couldn't depend on him to win every game like he did the previous (55-38 against Parrott Academy.)HCA hosts Pamlico County this Friday. The Hurricanes (0-2) fell to Croatan 56-38 last Friday and Washington 40-14 on opening night."They're very athletic, have a good defense and athletes," Arnette said.HCA's Big East opener is Sept. 16 in Raleigh against Wake Christian Academy. Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com