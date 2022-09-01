COACH JASON ARNETTE (JOE).jpg

Harrells Christian’s injuries were a factor in last Friday’s 13-3 loss to High Point Christian Academy. Jason Arnette’s Crusaders will host Pamlico on Friday.

HARRELLS – The loss of “skill backs” may have been the primary reason High Point Christian Academy beat Harrells Christian 13-3 last Friday at Johnson-Murphy Stadium.

“We dressed 29 but had two skills guys out with injuries and two go out during the game,” said Crusader coach Jason Arnette. “We can’t play with four guys out who also play other positions.

