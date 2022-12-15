If there were a mountain with the faces of history-making football coaches in Duplin County the faces of Thell Overman, Jack Holley, Bill Taylor, Joey Price, Ken Avent Sr. and Ken Avent Jr. would be carved on it.
There would also have to be an image in the form of Brian Aldridge, who stopped being a head coach in 2013, yet returned to East Duplin the next year to be Battle Holley’s top assistant.
Aldridge, who took the Panthers’ program from the bottom of the barrel to a contender, was nearly in tears after East Duplin beat Reidsville last Saturday at UNC’s Kenan Stadium for the 2A state title.
It was the first in school history. ED’s only other appearance was in 2017, also with Holley as head coach and Aldridge as an assistant.
Holley, meanwhile, had his own problem keeping his eyes dry. His father, the late Jack Holley (412-96-9) was the state’s all-time wins leader for more than 15 years before being passed by Murphy’s David Gentry, who has retored with 426 wins. But Battle’s father never won an NCHSAA state championship, although he tasted that glory by guiding Harrells Christian Academy to an NC Independent Schools crown in 2008.
“We did it, baby!” Holley said hugging a player following the win.
His next stop was an extended embrace with Aldridge, a coach he uses for his current gridiron wisdom.
“Coach Aldridge built this program and we call him grandpa,” Holley said in getting a laugh in the media room. “He’s a big part of this and we listen well to what he says.”
Later Holley gathered with his wife Brooke and their three children for a Kodak moment his father would be proud of, not to mention the state title that eluded the most-respected coach in Duplin County, even today.
“Coach Aldridge and my daddy were in a lot of wars,” said Holley. Jack Holley won head-to-head battles with Aldridge 9-4. In 1987 the two finished in a three-way tie for the ECC title with James Kenan, which beat ED in the final conference game after losing to WRH.
Battle Holley started off his head coaching career in 2007 at his alma mater WRH with a record of 9-4. Then he moved to 2A Kinston, a program that had won six games in three years.
In the next two seasons he was 22-6, leading the Vikings to a second-round win at – of all places – East Duplin and Aldridge (17-14). The Vikings rolled on to the East Region final that year, where they lost to – of all teams – Reidsville (26-0).
Sandlin, who played under Aldridge at ED before graduating in 2009 and is now the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, said winning the title pays homage to both Holley and his former ED head coach.
“Everyone feels like Coach Aldridge should have won one (state crown) because of what he did here to build this program,” he said. “We’re here today because of him, and because of Battle, a great Xs and Os coach who treats our players like they are his own kids, a guy who helps players even after they graduate from here.”
Aldridge had a 195-77 mark at ED during his 22 years over two stints. He was 38-11-1 at Whiteville in four seasons and 18-7 at Harrells for a career mark of 251-95-1.
“I’m just glad for those folks,” Aldridge said pointing to the roughly 4,000 Panther fans who made the trip to Kenan Stadium. “Those folks deserve this, and so do these players. They’ve all waited a long time for it. This is a special group of kids.”
They indeed were special by nearly any standard as the Panthers had to beat WRH and JK twice each, Whiteville and Clinton, four schools that have traditionally given ED fits.
For his part, Holley no longer has to wonder or answer the question as to why he isn’t coaching at WRH, where he played QB under his father for three seasons in the late 1980s.
And in some way he’s risen to the top of a mountain where Duplin greats are depicted, even though his coaching career is far from over.
“It has and it hasn’t (sunken in),” he said. “These guys had a lot of fun this year and came together. Every time we hit a wall we didn’t get down, even when we gave up a kickoff return (to the Rams) after scoring. I still had great confidence in our “hands team” and that we could run the ball and run out the clock.”
Holley, who almost shies away from questions about his father, had to admit he was feeling a bit sentimental.
“He would have been proud (to see this),” said Holley, who showed more emotion in winning the East Region final and this game than he has in a couple of years. “I’m very proud of our football team. They fought to the end just like they have all year.”
RB/LB Kade Kennedy’s final words about Holley before leaving the field might have been spoken by any member of the Panthers.
“He’s a great motivator and a great man,” he said. “We all look up to him so much.”
Battle Holley guided four teams to East Region finals. His father took WRH teams to state 1AA finals three times (2001, 2004 and 2005).
Aldridge also hired Price as an assistant in Whiteville and later recommended him for the job at WRH in a very connected Duplin network of coaches.
With any luck, Holley will coach long enough to coach his son, also named Jack, who perhaps will become a coach and have to outdo the large shadows of both his father and grandfather for whom he is named.
Football-crazed fans in Duplin might even take it as far as one day gazing at the faces on
“Holley Mountain.”
It’s not as far-fetched a football fantasy as one might think.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com