If there were a mountain with the faces of history-making football coaches in Duplin County the faces of Thell Overman, Jack Holley, Bill Taylor, Joey Price, Ken Avent Sr. and Ken Avent Jr. would be carved on it.

There would also have to be an image in the form of Brian Aldridge, who stopped being a head coach in 2013, yet returned to East Duplin the next year to be Battle Holley’s top assistant.

