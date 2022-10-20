The game their fans look forward to for roughly 364 days arrives Friday night: East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill will meet for the 61st --- 59 + 2 ties--- consecutive year.

The biggest county rivalry game for much of that time was WRH-James Kenan, and those two lock horns next week in another game that could determine the winner of the East Central 2A Conference and better seeding in the 2A playoffs.

