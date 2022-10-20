The game their fans look forward to for roughly 364 days arrives Friday night: East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill will meet for the 61st --- 59 + 2 ties--- consecutive year.
The biggest county rivalry game for much of that time was WRH-James Kenan, and those two lock horns next week in another game that could determine the winner of the East Central 2A Conference and better seeding in the 2A playoffs.
Simply put, if East Duplin beats the Bulldogs, they will virtually lock up the ECC title – with only two-win Southwest Onslow left to play. The Panthers have already beaten James Kenan (21-14 Sept. 16), so the Bulldogs-Tigers game would then be strictly for second place and second seeding in the playoffs.
But if WRH tops ED this week, and Kenan outlasts WRH next week, the three would finish in a tie for the ECC title for just the second time ever (1987).
The ED-WRH game got top billing most years in the late 1980s through the 2000s, when Brian Aldridge coached the Panthers, and Jack Holley, Stuart Ennis and Battle Holley piloted the Bulldogs.
And it took on a whole new meaning with the arrival as head coach of Battle Holley in Beulaville in 2011 and Kevin Motsinger in Teachey in 2017.
More on those two coaches later.
But first a look at the players and my broad speculation as to who will emerge as a hero. I know, you’re not supposed to say hero, a word reserved for the military, emergency workers and the everyday common man who goes above and beyond his call of duty in life.
Let’s suspend that for a moment and also the words war, battle and bravery – all of which could and often are apropos in being used in this monster affair that is far beyond a video game in the annuals of history for Duplin County folks.
Holding out for a hero
Here’s my theory.
There is only one player – ED’s Avery Gaby – who can be the hero everyone expected since he’s run for 1,130 yards and scored 23 touchdowns and is clearly the biggest and most impactful returnee on either team – with apologies to WRH’s Antwon Montgomery.
But there’s also a chance the county’s leading scorer won’t be the player who makes the biggest play or plays.
And the list of players who could fit that bill dot both rosters.
Panther RB Nizaya Hall (51-509, 7 TDs), Kade Kennedy (278 rushing yards, an a superb defensive player) and even Daunte Hall (via his rushing, kick returns or presence in the secondary) are all capable of game-breaking plays, as is quarterback Zack Brown (36-63 for 816 yards and 12 TDs), who leads the area in TD passes with his shortshop-fast arm, quick feet and good decision-making.
Yet that’s only four players and does not include speedy WR/DB Teyshawn Johnson, LB Jackson Gause, who plays with attitude and grit or the defensive line anchored by Rodrigo Sanchez, an all-county first-team pick from a season ago.
Need more?
Don’t discount that super-athletic Brecken Bowles, a baseball player at heart who is smart and has shown a great level of heart and toughness in his return to the gridiron. Speaking of toughness, that word is in the DNA of DE/TE Jesse Clinesmith, a 6-5, 235 pound rock who can run.
I’ll also toss in Elam Moore, who plays in the secondary and as a running back.
That’s 10 Panthers who could be the toast of the county via their play in a big game that most high school football players will never be involved in.
‘Dawg-gone-good
choices at WRH
Finding the hero among the Bulldogs is akin to trying to beat the bookies in Las Vegas.
While it might start with Montgomery – as a mean linebacker, runner or brutal blocker – there are a lot of numbers to play.
The most obvious wild card is QB Xzavier Pearsall, who will be one of the most athletic players on the field, via his running, throwing or work in the defensive secondary.
In open space he’s tough to bring to the turf.
Yet WRH has a number of emerging backs, two of which have run for more than 900 yards –
Corbin Kerr (955 yards, 10 TDs) and Irving Brown (963 yards, 14 TDs).
The RB list does not end there as Lonnie Wilson (469 yards, 6 TDs), JaCorey Boney (489 yards, 5 TDs) have shown they are capable of stepping into the limelight.
In other “big” news, the WRH O-line, which is anchored by center Jackson Stampe, is one of the largest lines in school history, featuring underclassmen Daniel Galvin (6-7, 308), Ashton Duff (6-2, 250), Jhaydyn Morisseau (6-4, 360) and Juan Inestroza (6-1, 208).
While the common fan may not recognize a super-human effort by one or more of these players, coaches and football-crazed folks will notice. In a war, soldiers in the trenches often get passed over for praise of generals and lieutenants who make the orders.
WRH’s defense is vastly improved over last year’s, on a team that went to the 2A finals on the basis of its offensive output that set state and national records.
Yet in just about every defensive position, the Bulldogs are better then 2021, a year in which WRH’s goal-line stand in the final seconds sealed a 21-17 third-round playoff win over East Duplin.
ED won the regular season battle 24-21 to earn the ECC title. It had won three straight in a series the Bulldogs lead 40-19-2, but with ED having won four of the previous five before that 2021 playoff loss.
One other factor in which both teams appear to shine is the kicking game.
ED’s Darwin Bonilla has hit 45 of 47 PATs and has booted two field goals in four tries.
WRH’s Larry Barber, meanwhile, has connected on 32 of 37 PATs and missed his only FG attempt.
Sideline chess match
The coaching match-up might be just as intriguing – ED head coach and offensive coordinator Battle Holley vs. WRH head coach and defensive coordinator Kevin Motsinger; and Bulldog OC Adam Scronce vs. Panther DC Seth Sandlin.
Both Holley and Scronce have ties to Jack Holley and his Wing T attack. Holley grew up on his daddy’s sideline (and played QB), while Scronce coached with him at Harrells Christian Academy. Jack Holley, perhaps the most famous name in Duplin County football, held the state record for wins (412) for about 15 years until two years ago when he was overtaken by Murphy’s Dave Gentry.
Motsinger sings the praises of the late Holley regularly, and even before he took over at WRH.
Holley, who coached one season at WRH (9-4 in 2007), is 7-4 against his alma mater. His current assistant Aldridge, – godfather of Panther football and Eastern NC legend – went 8-7 vs. WRH from 1996-2000, the best stretch of any ED coach. Aldridge, whose name adorns the ED football field, was 9-13 overall against the Bulldogs.
Motsinger is 2-4 against Battle Holley, and was 0-3 against Jack Holley’s WRH teams‘ when he coached at James Kenan from 2003-05.
“We have to play our game and not get involved in all the rivalry stuff,” said Motsinger, whose career record is 152-75, including 55-18 at WRH. “The pressure should be on them, and I really don’t feel like there is one guy they can focus on. I think this game is different than in the past where East Duplin could play keep away (ball control). I think our defense is better, and last year they converted three times on fourth down and eight times on third down. We just couldn’t get them off the field.”
Holley guided ED to its lone state-finals appearance in 2017 and has a career mark of 131-54. Last week’s win was his 100th at East Duplin, against 43 losses.
He feels the WRH game will be decided by the basics of football.
“It’s about who tackles better, who has fewer turnovers, special teams play and who goes out and makes plays,” he said. “They’re so big up front and have speed, so we’ll have to play good defense, get off our blocks and get to the football. Offensively, we have to line up and execute. I would hope our kids are motivated.
“It’s going to be exciting.”
If the past few years are any indication, expect a thriller as the action between the tackles will be nothing short of combat with pads and helmets.
Somehow calling it a ‘Dawg and Cat fight doesn’t seem give this game the proper perspective.
It is a game the players – and often many fans – from both teams will always remember.
