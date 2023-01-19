TEACHEY – Wallace-Rose Hill made a lot happen in 12 seconds.
East Duplin needed just 48 seconds to make magic on the court.
But in the end the game between the two Duplin County rivals was decided on the free-throw line.
Jalen James knocked down five charity tosses in the final 39 seconds to send the Bulldogs past the Panthers 65-59 last Friday on Steve Robinson Court.
The win was the first in ECC play for WRH (4-5, 1-4) and snapped a four-game skid.
WRH led the Panthers 49-45 with five minutes to play and got scores off its full-court pressure that produced baskets from James, Irving Brown and Josh Love in a 12-second span.
The Panthers still trailed 59-50 with 2:13 to play, but rallied with a 7-0 run, which took less than a minute. Nizaya Hall, Jesse Clinesmith and Mason Marshburn netted hoops and Brecken Bowles added a free throw.
But down 59-57, East Duplin would only be able to muster a Bowles basket the rest of the way as the Panthers pressed too hard, which resulted in missed shots and a pair of costly turnovers.
Both teams had balanced scoring.
WRH’s James led all scorers with 17 points, but got help from Brown, Love and Jamarae Lamb, all of whom had 10 points.
Teyshawn Johnson paced the Panthers with 15. Marshburn and Nizaya Hall both hit the nets for 12, Bowles 11 and Jesse Clinesmith six.
East Duplin’s Daunte Hall was away on a recruiting visit for football and did not play in the game.
Back-and-forth first half
James got his team going early with six points and Brown added five via a 3-point play and short jump shot as Wallace-Rose Hill led 12-6.
But Johnson nailed a 3-pointer and Nizaya Hall sank two free throws to trim their deficit to 14-11 after one quarter.
The second quarter was a delight for fans as the both schools had strong counters to scores.
Nizaya Hall’s rebound score tied it at 17-17, but Ja’Corey Boney scored 22 seconds later as WRH regained its edge.
Two charity tosses by Johnson and a Bowles bucket gave East Duplin a 22-21 lead.
Eleven seconds later James sank a pair of free throws and Brown canned a 3-pointer for a 26-22 lead for the Bulldogs.
A Marshburn layup with one second left in the half trimmed the difference to two points.
East Duplin took a quick lead in the first minute of the third quarter, before James tied it.
Then the Panthers went on a 7-2 streak to go in front 35-30.
Five straight points by Lamb tied it at 37-37 with 2:42 to play in the third quarter.
Lamb and Love keyed a 6-0 spurt to give WRH a 45-39 edge in the final minute of the quarter, but Johnson drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set up a wild fourth-quarter finish.
WRH made it two in a row on Saturday with a 60-54 nonconference win at Pender.
Crusaders drop
first game
Win No. 16 was sweet, but the Harrells Christian Academy basketball team suffered its first loss last Thursday night with a 63-40 setback at Fayetteville Academy.
The Eagles used a 20-10 fourth-quarter push and a 19-9 streak in the second quarter to improve to 13-6 and 1-0 in Three Rivers Conference play.
HCA’s Zicareian McNeill scored 12 and Antonio McKoy and Dashaun McKoy 13 each.
The Crusaders (16-1, 0-1) thumped Faith Christian 65-20 on Tuesday last week in Rocky Mount as McNeill netted 18, Dashaun McKoy and Ethan Spell 12 apiece.
HCA travels to Wilmington on Friday to face league foe Cape Fear Academy (12-4, 1-0).