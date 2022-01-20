BEULAVILLE – Jalen James let the game come to him last Friday against East Duplin.
But when he took full control, Wallace-Rose Hill cruised to its fourth win in five games, 62-48.
The Bulldogs’ point guard scored a team-high 15 points, while dishing out six assists and being involved in the game’s pace-maker.
James’ game arrived with two transition hoops .
Next came a rebound score from Tyler Murphy.
Xzavier Pearsall zipped in a 3-point bomb and a layup complete the 11-0 run to forge a 28-16 halftime lead.
East Duplin (7-6, 2-2) would never get within 10 of the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-1) in the first of two matchups during the regular season.
The two schools meet again Feb. 8 in Teachey.
It might take the Panthers that long to figure out how to handle the Bulldogs, who were playing without head coach Ervin Murray, who was under COVID-19 protocol.
Cruise control
James didn’t get WRH started as much as he got the Bulldogs into a higher gear, with more of his teammates getting involved in the game.
That little lift of confidence helped the Bulldogs withstand the scoring of Daunte Hall early and Brecken Bowles later in the game.
Once on top, the Bulldogs rolled through their mistakes and also had spurts that were more than enough to keep East Duplin at bay.
Kendall Cave, who had 15 points, tipped in a shot and then was on the receiving end of a dandy pass from James as WRH maintained its edge at 34-22 early in the third quarter.
WRH’s next trigger came after a basket by Hall, who had 15 for the Panthers.
James worked the ball to Justin Fillyaw on two consecutive fast breaks after Fillyaw had canned a jump shot.
James banged in a 3-pointer, and despite six points by Bowles, WRH was on top 43-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Of finishes
and starts
East Duplin made an 8-2 run in the fourth to trim the margin to 45-38 with 5:32 left on the clock.
WRH answered with a Cave score off a set play, an inside pivot bucket by Murphy and a Fillyaw 3-pointer.
Up 52-38, WRH continued to answer ED’s threats with hoops.
ED’s Nizaya Hall and Teshawn Johnson came through with timely scores, but Tyler Murphy countered with a pair of strong hoops in the paint.
Murphy scored with 1:55 to play, but James and Cave combined for six free throws in the final 56 seconds.
Murphy tossed in 10 and Pearsall nine for WRH.
The game looked like a knock-down, drag-out affair in the opening quarter as the lead changed hands six times before Cave’s hustle led to a four-point segment for WRH.
Daunte Hall got his start in the middle of the quarter. His driving hoop and two free throws at the start of the second quarter pulled ED to with three points at 17-13.
James ignited the fuse of WRH to change the complexion of the rivalry game.
Hoop Notebook
The girls game between the two schools was postponed due to virus protocol.
The East Duplin student body, so vocal a week earlier during a road game against James Kenan, was surprisingly quiet.
James netted 17 and Murphy 10 the previous Tuesday during a 66-51 loss to Kinston (8-2, 3-0).
This week, WRH was to travel to James Kenan on Tuesday, host North Lenoir on Wednesday and travel to Southwest Onslow on Friday… Daunte Hall netted 14 and Nizaya Hall 10 on Tuesday when ED fell to South Lenoir 49-44 in a two-OT barn-burner in Beulaville. … A day later, Johnson’s 11 and Bowles’ nine were not enough in a 47-33 loss to Clinton. … ED travels to SWO next Tuesday and hosts Kinston on Thursday and James Kenan on Friday.
Tigers keep heads
above water
James Kenan held serve or at least kept its head above water after a 1-1 week.
The Tigers, 7-7 overall and 3-2 in ECC play, beat Southwest Onslow last Tuesday behind the play of Andrew Pender, Jamaury Coe, Andrew Kornegay and Mason Brown.
It was an old-fashioned team win, 57-52, as the every member of the quartet made contributions late in the game to seal the road win over the Jacksonville school.
Pender canned an outside jumper with a minute to play. The senior forced a steal that saw Coe fed Kornegay for a layup to put JK in front by three points with 15 seconds to play.
Then Brown knocked down a pair of free throws to put the victory on ice for the Tigers.
Pender had 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Kornegay pitched in with nine markers and four assists.
Brown, who had three blocks, nearly had a double-double, with eight points and 10 boards.
Earlier in the week in Warsaw, Coe threw down for a career-high 15 points and Kornegay had 14 when the Tigers lost to South Lenoir 58-53. Stephon Stanley added eight points for the Tigers.
“I was again very proud of our guys and felt like we competed very hard,” said JK coach Taylor Jones. “North Lenoir is very talented, well coached and played a good ballgame. Unfortunately, some turnovers in the fourth quarter derailed our opportunity to win.”
Rebels lose
tight one
North Duplin didn’t getting many breaks in its last eight games entering Friday night’s Carolina 1A Conference game in Roseboro against Lakewood.
That made the taste of a 48-45 loss to the Leopards harder to handle for the Rebels (4-9, 0-2) during a 1-7 run.
It was a different experience compared to North Duplin’s trip to Smithfield and a 79-23 loss to Neuse Charter last Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rebels fall from
unbeaten ranks
North Duplin’s nine-game unbeaten streak to start the season ended last Friday with a stunning 56-30 loss to Lakewood (3-6, 2-0) in Roseboro.
The Leopards are coached by Anita Rogers, a James Kenan Hall of Fame player and former assistant coach.
ND led 24-21 at halftime, then couldn’t find a way to make the ball go through the hoop as Lakewood ran off a 22-0 blitz in the third. The Rebels scored just six points in the entire second half.
ND’s Reece Outlaw dropped in 17 and Addy Higginbotham five.
ND (9-1, 1-1) was set to meet Union, South Lenoir and Rosewood this week. The road affair with the Eagles is Friday in Rosewood.
Tigers take on
ECC front runners
Last week, James Kenan faced two teams with a combined record of 24-4.
The Tigers (3-8, 2-2) suffered their first two ECC losses, although coach Kenny Williams is optimistic about his team being tested.
The first came in a 52-28 loss to North Lenoir (12-3, 4-0) as Nora Williams scored 10 points and grabbed 10 oards.
Emma Avent added seven points and eight rebounds, and TaLaizia Newkirk and RonNyia Joyner had eight points apiece.
JK led at halftime 21-15.
“It was a really good game overall and our best half of ball this year,” Williams said. “Sophomores (Railei) Mouton and (Tytiana) Wilson played their best games to date. We held tough when North Lenoir made their push.”
In front 32-30 after three complete, the bottom fell out for the Tigers.
NL pulled out to a nine-point lead before Williams decided to foul to regain possession of the ball.
It backfired when the Hawks canned their charity tosses late to stretch the lead.
Three days later, JK had several players in foul trouble when trailing Southwest Onslow (12-1, 3-1) by 10 points in the fourth.
“Our bigs couldn’t score well on their opportunities,” Williams said.
Williams had 16 points and Avent 12.