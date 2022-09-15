WARSAW – Eight former Tiger athletes and a coach will be inducted into the James Kenan High School Athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the school on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.
Admission is free.
This year’s class will also continue an induction weekend tradition of being announced and marching out on the football field at halftime of the football game the night before. The oppoonent is Southwest Onslow.
It’s the sixth JK HOF class and first since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s inductees raise the total number of honorees to 31.
The Duplin Times will print feature stories on current inductees in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. The series begins next week.
Newest inductees:
• The 2008 girls 4x100-meter relay team and their coach, Cornelius Warren. The team is the school’s only state champion in track.
The four sprinters from leadoff to anchor were freshman Danielle Miller, junior Chantalle Williams (Pipken), freshman Shakeila Hodges and junior Melena Buckram (McNeil).
• Walter Bostic and Billy Knowles, two-way football linemen from 1960-62. They were the hub of three Tiger varsity teams that compiled a 35-1 record, including a 1A state title in 1960 (14-0) – Duplin County’s first in any sport.
• Dezarae Phillips, still Kenan’s only 1,000-point scorer in girls basketball since 2002. She led strong playoff runs from 2012-15 by then-coach Wendy Lanier’s teams and will become the youngest member of the JK HOF.
• Stanley Broadie, a two-way end who led the Tigers and played fullback at Duke, setting the Blue Devils’ freshman record with 579 yards rushing.
Previous inductees
2015: Inaugural class – Football coaches Bill Taylor and Billy Byrd; Shalyce Smith (Nyagah), Sam Aiken, Colon Quinn and Norwood Vann.
2016: Coach Bill Helton; athletes Jimmy Dixon, James “Bonecrusher” Smith and Lawanda Southerland (Newberne).
2017: 1960 1A state championship football team, girls basketball coach Sherman Futch and athletes Michael McCalop and Mamie Smith (Summers).
2018: 2007 1AA state championship football team and athletes Jennifer Faison (Hodge), Chuck Sutton and Cedric Townsend.
2019: Athletes Paul Phillips, Anita Rogers (Miller), Robert Graham and Mickey Faison.
Future inductees
In 2017 and ’18, the JK Athletics Hall of Fame inducted the 1960 and 2007 football teams, winners of James Kenan’s first two state championships.
The 2013 squad, winner of the third and most recent gridiron title, was slated to be inducted in 2019, but will now be welcomed in 2023.
The reason for the delay is that those Tigers’ head coach, Ken Avent Jr., could not have attended the ceremony in ’19 because of traveling to see Catawba College games quarterbacked by his son, Ken Avent III.
The coach’s brother and Tiger assistant coach John Bert Avent, made the acceptance speech for the 2013 champs.
Avent III completed his career at Catawba last fall and is currently a teacher and assistant coach under Tim Grady at James Kenan.
Which individuals will join the circle of honor at the 2023 inductions?
Tune in next fall.
Bill Rollins can be reached at brollins@yorollo.com.