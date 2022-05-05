Given my druthers, I’d rather be soaking up the sun and watching a softball game, especially when the script plays out like it did last Friday in Beulaville between East Duplin and James Kenan.
While the Panthers won 3-2, both teams could hold their heads high in a cleanly played game with few errors, walks or officiating controversies.
The action was fast and the players were both intense and lovable. Veteran ED coach Greg Jenkins, a founding father of the softball program – who was softball cool before softball was cool – saw his team score a run in the seventh inning for the walk-off win that took about 90 minutes.
By comparison, on the same night the North Duplin baseball team beat Neuse Charter 11-10 in a game I’m sure went over the 2½ hour mark.
Both softball teams played well. JK because it is pushing for a playoff spot. ED might have been a bit down after a tough 3-0 loss to South Lenoir earlier in the week that cost the Panthers a share of the East Central 2A Conference title.
And yet it was an early Senior Night for East Duplin, which was to have its official senior celebration this Wednesday when the Panthers hosted Kinston in a doubleheader.
JK rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning before ED’s seniors took over in the home-half of the seventh.
The second biggest hit of the night came when junior Colby Mobley took a 1-2 pitch from Anna Morgan Armstrong and zinged it into left field.
Senior time started when soon-to-graduate Colbie Bond sacrificed her to second base.
Senior Hailey King’s single somewhat easily scored Mobley, who might have won the battle of the stars with Rachel Blanchard. The Tiger lefty-swinging senior who is headed to play at Methodist University next season, had three groundouts and a pop fly out in the seventh, JK’s final out of the game. Blanchard is hitting .519 with 35 RBI and 35 runs, and making the defense better since being moved back to catching Armstrong.
Yet Mobley also struggled with a walk, groundout, pop fly out, and walk before her hit to start the game-winning march.
Mobley is hitting .556 with 29 RBI from the right side of the plate.
“I think both of them were pressing,” said JK coach Robby Blanchard about his daughter and Mobley. “It was a great game. Both pitchers overcame challenges and threw consistently well the entire game.”
ED improved to 15-5 overall and 8-2 in ECC play – and got a huge hit from Jenkins’ daughter in the fourth to move in front 2-1.
Carley Grace Jenkins doubled down the third base line to tie it and Morgan Brown’s single put ED on top. James Kenan escaped a bullet when Eliza Cavenaugh alertly snatched a line drive to end the threat.
Action-packed
and fast paced
Yet every inning had action.
Emily Barnette singled in the first, went to second on a Blanchard groundout and scored when Armstrong hit a B-B to center field.
Brown, ED’s lefty in the circle, fanned Skyler Bland to put the inning to rest. The freshman worked through a single in the second and then had a 1-2-3 third before running into a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth. Armstrong and Bland reached via singles and Grace Sheffield walked.
Morgan whiffed two hitters and induced a weak ground out.
In the sixth, Bland walked and Sheffield tripled to tie it at 2-2.
In the seventh, Morgan left Barnette on first base and the Tigers on the short side of an excellent game.
A JK win would have made it better for the Tiger fans, but no one could say it wasn’t thrilling.
“Both pitchers threw well, the defense was good and James Kenan played the way I thought they’d play all year,” Jenkins said. “That’s the best I’ve seen Anna throw. I feel they’ll make the playoffs.
“I also like our record now. We’ve beat five 3A schools.
“So this wasn’t rebuilding it was reloading. But that was hard to see early on after all we lost to graduation. I mean I can sit here and recall players from that team that were irreplaceable. And we sit here with 15 wins. I’m happy with that.”
King said the Panthers slowly progressed.
“The season’s been good and better as we improved as it went along,” she said minutes after her hit decided the game. “I was waiting on a pitch I could hit and I swung hard.”
Brown said the Tiger lineup is troublesome.
“They can hit the ball so it was a battle,” said the pitcher. “It was a real competition and I had to keep throwing strikes and battle them.”
JK dropped to 11-7 overall and 5-6 in ECC play. It was a tough loss for the Tigers, who needed a league win to add to their resume to get into the state playoffs. JK’s final regular season game is against ECC top dog South Lenoir (17-1, 10-0).
JK is in fourth place in the standings and quite ironically ranked No. 21 in the 2A East, as per Max Preps. WRH, which is 9-9 overall and 7-3 in the league is No. 26. ED is No. 7.
The Bulldogs lost to South Brunswick last week, when they had not been on the field since beating Kinston on March 13. Their salvation was whipping James Kenan twice.
