WARSAW – James Kenan matched its victory total from last year at six and finished its scoring just after halftime in a 35-12 homecoming victory over Kinston on Friday night at Bill Taylor Field.

But mostly after the score spelled sure defeat for the Vikings (35-0 early second half), play often degenerated into a pushing and shoving match, with slaps on the back of helmets and unsportsmanlike penalty flags flying.

