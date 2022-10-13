WARSAW – James Kenan matched its victory total from last year at six and finished its scoring just after halftime in a 35-12 homecoming victory over Kinston on Friday night at Bill Taylor Field.
But mostly after the score spelled sure defeat for the Vikings (35-0 early second half), play often degenerated into a pushing and shoving match, with slaps on the back of helmets and unsportsmanlike penalty flags flying.
James Kenan second-year head coach Tim Grady said Kinston was the instigator, and the visitors had a player kicked out.
“I think a lot of it was their kids trying to get back at us for beating them last year at their homecoming [48-47 in double overtime],” Grady said. “Then our homecoming got rescheduled to this game.
Grady said last year’s nail-biter had nothing like such bad behavior.
“I just told my kids not to retaliate, that if anyone was going to get kicked out, let it be me.”
That reference was to the Eastern Wayne home victory this year on Aug. 26, when Grady was disqualified – from that game only – in a similar situation.
Of Friday’s shenanigans, Grady said, “We were just a score away from the continuous running clock (42-point lead), but we never got it. When tempers are flaring, you just want to get off the field.”
Loss of focus
The rowdyism seemed to take away much of the Tigers’ focus.
In the second half, they had more penalties and lost two fumbles, one of which was returned almost the length of the field for the Vikings’ final score.
Maintaining focus is a key to performance, and it could weigh negatively in more competitive contests.
James Kenan, which is 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the East Central 2A Conference, shouldn’t have much opposition the next two weeks.
This week they travel to North Lenoir (1-6, 0-3), then host Southwest Onslow (2-5, 2-2).
But those games need to build positive vibes before JK closes the regular season with a visit to arch-rival Wallace-Rose Hill (6-1, 3-0).
Not that Kenan has ever lacked focus for that one.
And they’ll need to win to boost their playoff seed and possibly share the ECC title with WRH or East Duplin – or both.
The last time those three were conference tri-champions with each other was 1987. That year, their round-robin clashes were decided by a touchdown or less.
Lead dog, big dogs
Senior Manny Bostic had another lead-dog night with two touchdowns and 112 yards rushing.
Also contributing to yet another 400-yard rushing night (414) were junior Shykwon Williams (92), sophomore Josh Mitchell (79) and senior Xavier Boone (73).
Williams tallied two touchdowns and Boone one.
Coach Grady called the names of his starters in the interior offensive line, most of whom follow their head coach’s playing-days lead in having weight to throw around and doing it well.
Grady helped clear the way for Sam Aiken and Jhonta Philyaw in 1998 on the Tigers’ 11-2, third-round 1A playoff team.
The “runt” of the current litter is tight end Alnelius (Al) Smith at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.
Then come D’Marion Artis (6-1, 250), Aiden Venecia (6-4, 255) – and a pair of near-300 pounders in Elijah Maye (6-1, 290) and Maki Merriman (6-4, 290).
Also often in that mix is Marcus Baysden (6-5, 245),
Best of all, Grady says, only Venecia and Baysden are seniors.
“What’s also great,” he said, “is that those guys have become such a unit, and growing closer. It also just feels good to say you rushed for 400 yards.
“That’s something we’ve lacked the past five or six years. We hope to keep capitalizing on it, because we’ve got some fast, quick, running backs coming up.”
Two-minute drills
The game was barely two minutes old when Bostic cut outside right tackle from 28 yards out and held off a pursuer to get into the corner of the south end zone. It was 7-0 after Brayan Guardado’s first of five PAT kicks.
It was 28-0 at the break, and Kenan tried another type of two-minute drill to open the second half.
They kicked off from their 35 after a delay-of-game penalty, and kicker Guardado recovered Kinston’s bobble at the short-field 48-yard line.
Bostic shot through the middle for 16 yards, and a 15-yard personal foul advanced the ball on the 17.
Baysden, the man of many gridiron skills, lined up just behind the right guard in the single wing (the old blocking-back spot), took the close-quarters snap and broke into the end zone – but it was called back on a five-yard penalty.
They eventually got the touchdown when Shykwon Williams broke away for a 15-yard score.
So it was 35-0, and more or less the end of the brand of football the fans on both sides came to see.
First-half recap
After the Tigers’ Bostic had scored 2:04 into the contest, Baysden blocked a punt for possession at the Vikings’ 34-yard line. That opportunity died on a holding penalty and wayward passes under a heavy rush, and a Kinston punt got a great roll to the JK 32-yard line.
Steady runs by Zeleya, Williams and Bostic highlighted a 68-yard, 12-play scoring march that ended on the first play of the second quarter with Zeleya’s four-yard crack.
Kinston had receivers open all night and finally connected for two first downs as they moved to the 11.
But on fourth down Elijah Maye, one of those 290-pounders, sacked the quarterback to end the threat.
The Tigers then drove 45 yards on seven plays – opening with a 31-yard run by Josh Mitchell and ending with a 30-yard dash by Xavier Boone – with Bostic throwing a clearing block on the corner.
Senior defensive end Desmond Player ended Kinston’s next move near midfield when he hit the quarterback as he threw on fourth down.
The Tigers zipped in from the 49 on a 24-yard run by Kendrick Zeleya and runs of 19 and six by Bostic, the latter for six points.
Tiger Tales
• JK got its 414 yards rushing on 55 carries (7.5 average).
• Tigers are 2-0 all-time vs. Kinston, including last year 48-47 in 2 OT.
• Kenan is 4-3 vs. N. Lenoir with two wins in a row, including 42-14 last fall.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.