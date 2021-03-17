ROSEBORO—When Anita Rogers Miller neared the end of her first year as girls head basketball coach at Lakewood High in spring 2019, she off-handedly remarked to husband Steven:
“Wouldn’t it be funny if I won coach of the year in my first year of high school coaching?”
He said no, not at all.
“I even jokingly asked my athletics director [Darren Hulen] if I could vote for myself!” she laughed.
“Then I was surprised that some other coaches were thinking that way.”
No joke, Miller got the Coach of the Year vote among the five Sampson County schools from her fellow coaches after guiding her depleted roster to an improved 10-12 record and 8-4 in the Carolina 1A Conference.
Then in the pandemic-shortened season concluded in late February, she was selected again.
Two years as a high school head coach and two years as her county’s coach of the year.
This time, her Leopards improved to 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Carolina 1A—with only eight players on the roster. About the same as in her first year.
“I would say that first year, we went from not really existing to existing,” said Miller, who was inducted into the James Kenan High Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. As a driving, slashing, jump-shooting, 5-foot-1 point guard, she led the Tigers to three straight East 1A Regional semifinals and one final from 2000-02. Those were the glory years for Tiger girls basketball under another JK Hall of Famer Sherman Futch. In her senior year, she averaged 17 points, 7 assists and 6 steals.
Starting over
“We were rebuilding at Lakewood with a new coach, and not a lot tried out,” Miller said of that first year.
“We had eight or nine and ended up with six. I had to let one go, and it set a tone. Also a couple had to drop off and get jobs because of family situations.”
After some success, she started her second season with 12 players. But the numbers dwindled to eight through grades and covid concern.
“At a lot of practices, we’d only have three or four players, so we could only work on skill development,” she said.
Sometimes she would called in boys so they could scrimmage.
“My first summer, we held a lot of workouts, but this year we couldn’t, like everybody else, because of covid. I sent them videos and workouts, but they had to do it on their own.
“But I can say we’ve gotten better each year.”
She’s also proud that in the season just ended, each of her players made the A-B Honor Roll.
Lakewood’s core players over the two years have been graduating senior point guard Genesis Santiago and three who were sophomores in 2020-21.
They are shooting guard Rilya Mitchell, who averaged 18.2 points this past season; Gwendolyn King, a 6-foot low post player who is a rebounding machine and averaged 9.4 points; and Sariyah Doss, Miller’s antidote for whatever is ailing her team.
Miller said King and Doss remind her of two of her James Kenan teammates: Stephanie Player and Tiger Hall of Famer Shalyce Smith, respectively.
So the future is bright for Miller and her maturing Leopards.
“We desperately need a point guard,” she said, “and I want to spend time this summer focusing on the freshmen coming in. We have some middle schoolers coming up I think will help.
“We have a good group back to maintain team chemistry, and we should have some back who couldn’t play this season.”
Miller might even wind up with enough players to scrimmage without recruiting any boys.
Quick search
Hulen, Lakewood’s athletics director, was looking for a girls basketball coach two years ago, when a coaching associate told him Anita Miller might be interested.
She was substitute teaching at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, and it didn’t take long for them to come to an agreement.
“She likes an up-tempo style,” Hulen said, “but of course that’s been affected by the pandemic and the numbers on the team. It’s hard to play fast like that when you only have a couple of subs on the bench.
“But we’ve hung in there, finished third and second in the conference, and she’s maintained her cool and is looking forward to building up the roster and going from there.”
Miller had played four years at the University of Mount Olive on scholarship after finishing JK in 2002, and coached the Trojan women’s junior varsity a year after her playing days ended before resigning with an illness.
She played semipro basketball for five years when she lived in Raleigh (2006-11), then spent four seasons as an assistant to former James Kenan girls coach Wendy Lanier (2011-14).
She had been officiating local games for a few years when Hulen called.
“Out of the blue!” Miller said.
“I’d always wanted to coach the game I love, and there were plenty of times I’d sit around drawing up plays.”
Now she does it for a living.
And her next goal is turning her personal hardware into team trophies.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com and at 910-554-9059.