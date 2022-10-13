WARSAW – Walter Bostic traveled around the world two or three times a year for several decades as global vice-president for iconic designer Ralph Lauren’s apparel division.
Before that, his career almost went down several times while he was trying to find his niche in textiles when the industry’s production was moving to China.
Before that, Bostic was an accomplished student of physics and math at East Carolina University — and an Honorable Mention All-America pulling guard in legendary Pirate coach Clarence Stasavich’s single-wing offense.
But even before all those accomplishments, Walter Bostic was a farm boy two miles outside Warsaw who became a top student and football lineman at James Kenan High School.
Those work-and-ethics roots are his primary credentials for his induction this fall into the JK Athletics Hall of Fame in its sixth class.
Jimmy Dixon, Bostic’s classmate and JK HOF member, says it’s overdue.
“I believe Walter is coming in late,” Dixon said last week. “He would be my choice as first from my class.”
Dixon, a three-year starting quarterback at Kenan who had a career at Wake Forest University as a defensive back, was the first JK HOF inductee from their class. The now sixth-term N.C. Representative joined the group in its second year, 2016, upping the membership to 10.
Bostic and fellow lineman Billy Knowles, who was profiled here last week, help jump the membership to 31.
Destiny denied
Understand one thing about the 1962 Tigers. Bostic, Knowles and Dixon said Bill Taylor, who coached James Kenan/Warsaw High from 1953-62, said the ’62 team was his best.
Even better than the Tigers’ 1960 Class 1A state championship team (14-0), when those three amigos were key sophomores.
One thing that’s inarguable is that the ’62 team didn’t get a chance at a state title. That’s because from 1961-67, the 1A playoffs were reduced to two rounds due to the state board’s concern for missed class time and travel expense.
The ’62 Tigers went 12-0 and well could have been denied a state crown.
In fact, over the three years, that core went 35-1, suffering only a 12-6 loss to Mt. Olive in 1961, which decided the East Central 1A Conference title and kept them out of the playoffs.
The defense improved, giving up only four touchdowns in 61 and six in ’62.
Bostic, Knowles and Dixon were a part of the regular playing rotation as sophomores in 1960 – Dixon as starting quarterback, Bostic and Knowles as defensive linemen/linebackers. Also in that group was Allen Fountain, a demonic defensive end and tackle.
They would become the core four of the Tigers the next two years.
Beginnings
Bostic was born on the farm to Walter and Mae Bostic, and his mother would often tell his father he was working their first-born son too hard.
“I had great parents,” Bostic said last week, “and Daddy said it would help me learn to be responsible, and I think it did.”
Walter Jr. had an older sister, Lynette, and a younger brother, Mike.
Bostic was about 6-feet tall and 190 pounds and as quick off the mark as a jungle tiger. He also was surprisingly fast, even as a 215-pounder at East Carolina.
The first day of practice his senior year at JK, he was timed running the 40-yard dash in five seconds flat.
“Coach Taylor made me run it three times,” Bostic said. “He thought his watch was broken.”
But the thing for which his teammates remember him most was this:
“Walter was one of those guys that put out 100 per cent every play, every practice,” said Knowles.
“He was also one of the smartest in our class. Unusual guy.”
Dixon, the quarterback said, “Absolute dependability and commitment. Walter was always gonna do his part, and then he’d come and help you.”
Dixon also remembers that ECU coach Stasavich said Bostic was the best pulling guard, or as good as any, he ever coached.
That included Colon Quinn, who was two years ahead of Bostic, a senior on the 1960 JK state title team.
“Colon was a mentor to me when I got to ECU,” Bostic said.
“One night early in my freshman year, he came to my dorm room and told me, “Football’s not a game anymore, this is work, and you’ve gotta accept that or move on.”
In Walter’s senior year (1966), two years after Quinn graduated, he won the Pirates’ Most Valuable Offensive Lineman Award.
“I think I was most proud of that award than anything else I won in football,” said Bostic, “because Colon had won it in 1964. Also, it was voted by our teammates. I was in tears.”
Bostic also likely could have starred on defense. He was going both ways in the interior line and playing defense in the 1964 Tangerine Bowl against Massachusetts and said:
“I got in my head I could grab the quarterback by an ankle before he got out from under center – and can you believe I caught him like that twice, and we won by one point [14-13].”
Going pro – in textiles
Bostic wasn’t sure what path he would take after graduation, but he decided against talking to NFL scouts.
“There comes a time when you’ve just got to know it’s time to get on with life,” he said.
Of course, Ralph Lauren wasn’t waiting at the end of his graduation line. Bostic taught physics and coached football for two years in high school in Portsmouth, Va., then began to change his life when he got a job at Reeves Brothers textile plant in Kenansville.
He worked all over the state for a decade, beating the closing of one textile plant for another, but coming out ahead in most cases.
Then Bostic began to expand his profile at Warnaco, which did Hathaway and Jack Nicklaus gold shirts – and also had the license for Ralph Lauren’s RRL line.
He met the Lauren people through that job, they called, and he’d found his career home.
As Dixon put it, “Walter had a knack for taking the whole cloth and maximizing it,” which made him a valuable product developer.
He advanced steadily, at one time running a factory with 1,800 employees.
In time his design and development skills came to the fore, and he moved in that direction. Soon, he was making product recommendations directly to Lauren.
“Let me say that Ralph Lauren was one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet,” Bostic said, “and his brother Jerry, too.
“One thing is, when you’d be called in to present new products, he’d never tell you if he wasn’t pleased. People in his inner circle would let you know.”
So here was Walter Bostic, a farm boy from the rural South, going in to one of the world’s premier designers on Madison Avenue in New York City, presenting a product that often came to be worn by people all over the world.
In those days he lived in New Jersey and became a world traveler. He never lived outside the United States, but traveled to Lauren accounts in Asia, Central America and Europe, spending time in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Siri Lanka, Jakarta and Singapore.
“I was virtually given a blank checkbook to develop fabric and travel,” he said. “It was all very exciting, but not easy. It was work.”
Bostic retired in 2014 after 23 years with Lauren, and lives in a beachfront house at Sneads Ferry.
He had married Meredith, the love of his life, in their college days, and was devastated when she died of cancer in 2017.
The church was always central in their lives, and he’s still a member of Snead’s Ferry Presbyterian, where he stays busy doing good works.
“We took 11 years to have children,” he said, “but couldn’t have done better.”
They have two daughters, Ashley and Addison, who have children, Ashley with one, Addison three.
Ashley is a judge and is married to Lee Hutchinson, a law partner. Addison and her husband Michael Delaney, are both lawyers.
