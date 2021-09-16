WARSAW—Tim Grady hopes he never has to relive a time like the first month of his first season as varsity head football coach at James Kenan.
Four weeks into a second straight coronavirus-plagued season, his Tigers have played only one game.
That’s no way to prepare for life in the East Central 2A Conference.
But ready or not, East Duplin (3-1), a hot rival for six decades, is scheduled to roll up to Bill Taylor Field on Friday night to ignite the ECC season.
Scheduled, that is.
Stay tuned.
Grady said he doesn’t want to complain, but if he did, he’d have plenty to complain about.
Their first two games went into the cancelled or postponed folder.
First, the Tiger program was in Covid-19 protocol (five or more positive tests), so the home opener with Ayden-Grifton was postponed at best.
Then Dixon, their second scheduled team, had a cluster of positives. Still no game.
When they finally got one in, they fell at Eastern Wayne (now 3-1) by 40-19.
But at least they were playing.
Until the next week.
That was a scheduled open date, and Grady worked overtime to get a game.
It could have worked out with Ayden-Grifton, Dixon or Richlands, but no go. He found out A-G couldn’t play less than 24 hours before game time, just ahead of their JV game.
“Last week was the third time I’ve given out game jerseys and then found out we weren’t playing,” Grady said.
“The kids were begging me every day, ‘Find something coach!’
“I’ll tell you, it could be hard trying to get kids to come to work every day and never get a payday.
“But I feel like our attitude’s in a good place. We’re trying to instill fighting and finishing games, which I have to say we haven’t always done in some games since I’ve been here [2017].”
Home opener at last
Now comes East Duplin for the old rivals’ first game on the gridiron since 2019.
The 2020 game was lost amid the NCHSAA’s postponement of the season to last spring and its limit of seven regular-season games.
It was the first year the schools didn’t play in football since ED consolidated in fall 1962.
That legacy actually dates to 1951, when Warsaw High resumed playing Beulaville High after the latter resumed football after World War II (1941-45).
JK leads the “consolidated” series 33-25, but ED has won 3 of 4 including a 28-22 decision in 2019. Since 1995, ED leads 15-10.
The current Panthers have rebounded from a snake-bit, 3-4, no-playoff spring season to a 3-1 start.
That includes romps past Dixon and Croatan, a 36-30 loss to Princeton—and a 48-44 triumph over much-improved Pender, in which they trailed 44-25 in the third quarter.
Grady previews the upcoming game within how he handicaps the conference —and he’s had plenty of time to break down videos.
“Wallace-Rose Hill (2-1) is looking pretty tough to deal with, and I could see them being the team to beat,” he said. “Kinston (4-0) is big and has a lot of good athletes.
“East Duplin, I think they’re the wild card. I could see them upsetting some teams and being right there in the race. They’re always very well-coached, and what coach [Battle] Holley does, he does with excellence.
“I watched what they did coming back on Pender. Man, they were down 19 points late in the third quarter, and scored the last three touchdowns!
“They fly to the football real good on defense, and they’re strong up front.
“On offense, they just execute that Wing-T. They’re a downhill-running team, and they’ve got athletes who just get after it in every sport they play.”
Holley’s take
Holley weighed in Sunday night after meeting with his coaches.
“It’s always a tough place to play, and the last time we played there it didn’t go well.”
That was a 44-24 Kenan win in 2018, when it finished with a 5-5 record and 4-2 in the ECC, tying ED (7-4, 4-2) for third place behind Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton.
“Their guys are hungry since they have been unable to play games,” Holley continued. “That’s going to make it tougher.
“We have to eliminate big plays and take care of the football. It’s our first conference game and a county rivalry, and we are not in a position to overlook anyone.”
James Kenan’s ace for the past three seasons has been quarterback Andrew Pender, now a senior. But he’s been down with a foot-and-ankle injury since the third quarter of their only game (Sept. 2).
“I’m betting he (Pender) is going to play,” said Holley and we have to prepare for that and whatever else they throw at us.
“We know we’ll have to play well to leave with a win.”
JK’s Grady said Sunday that his playmaker is still in a walking boot.
“Manny Bostic got banged up, but he’s getting healthier,” he said of the senior, one of his top running backs.
“We’ve also got a couple of starters out sick, and let’s just leave it at that.”
Pender’s replacement at quarterback is junior Slayden Smith, who Grady says was ready to step in the moment Pender went down.
“We’re running the same [option-based] offense with Slayden,” said the coach, who even hinted in preseason that he might go with Smith under center and use Pender’s playmaking talents at receiver, wingback and running back.
“He’s done a good job all year, especially since summer, studied a lot and worked at home so he’d be ready if he got the chance.”
Bostic and Pender each ran for 71 yards against Eastern Wayne.
Panther leaders
East Duplin averages 374 yards per game, 330 rushing.
Junior Avery Gaby (6-feet, 195 pounds) is the workhorse, totaling more than twice as any carries as anyone else, to the tune of 134.8 yards per game, 8.7 per carry and seven total touchdowns.
The team averages a stellar 7.9 yards per rush, with four other main contributors—also underclassmen:
Drew Henderson 58.5 yards per game, 7.5 per carry and 3 touchdowns;
Nizaya Hall 36.3, 6.3 and 1 TD;
Daunté Hall 36.0, 7.2 and 3 TDs, and;
Kade Kennedy 32.0, 9.1 and 2 TDs.
Passing is always a surprise out of the Wing-T. But senior quarterback Nick Cavenaugh throws for 54 yards per game and has hit four touchdowns, two to Gaby and one each to Jackson Gause and Jesse Clinesmith. The latter leads with four catches for 22.8 yards per.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.