#21 DARIUS HOWARD (JOE).jpg

MOUNT OLIVE – James Kenan might have played its worst game of the season when the Tigers lost 43-23 to Coastal Christian in the opening round of the 10th annual Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic last Tuesday at UMO’s Kornegay Arena.

The Tigers responded with a 55-52 come-from-behind win over South Johnston and a last-second 47-46 loss to Rosewood.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com