MOUNT OLIVE – James Kenan might have played its worst game of the season when the Tigers lost 43-23 to Coastal Christian in the opening round of the 10th annual Greater Neuse FCA Winter Classic last Tuesday at UMO’s Kornegay Arena.
The Tigers responded with a 55-52 come-from-behind win over South Johnston and a last-second 47-46 loss to Rosewood.
“We played probably the worse game in my 18-year coaching career, but we got better and I really felt like we grew,” said JK coach Taylor Jones. “We were terrible the first night. We had three points with two minutes to go in the second quarter.
“We played much, much better against South Johnston, a very solid team, and just didn’t get it right at the end against Rosewood.”
The Tigers are short on players with varsity experience yet filled with promising underclassmen, which include sophomores Stephon Stanley, Tyquise Wilson and TJ Oats.
JK (3-5) is playing without injured forwards Mason Brown and Marcus Baysden so only post player Aiden Venecia and swingman Jamaury Coe have extensive varsity experience.
Coe took over late in the win over the Trojans by nailing four free throws in the final 35 seconds, part of his game-high 20 points. He was 8 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Down 48-45 with three minutes to play, Stanley hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Coe had a conventional 3-point play off an inbound pass to give JK a 51-50 lead.
The two teams were tied after eight minutes with Cole Norris (18 points) giving North Johnston a 26-23 lead at halftime. JK junioDarius Howard put in five points during the second quarter, including the final basket.
A Coe driving layup and 3-pointer gave JK its first lead at 28-26 early in the third quarter.
Coe had a driving score and another bomb midway through the fourth to put JK in front 44-43. South Johnston battled back to grab a five-point edge heading into the homestretch of the fourth before Stanley and Coe stepped up to lead the Tigers’ surge.
“We just kept battling,” Jones said. “We hung in there and kept battling.”
Tough loss
JK was in front 46-45 against Rosewood and looking to run out the clock. Two Eagle players came after Coe in an attempt to foul him. But no foul was called and the ball was turned over to Rosewood.
“The first guy hit him and then the second guy hits him and everyone in the building knows what they are trying to do,” Jones said. “I really felt it was a game we should have won.”
Even so, Jones likes the trajectory of his team. He platoons a new five players in early in the game and then early in the third quarter, and along the way tinkers with various combinations.
“I’ve always been a seven- to eight-man rotation coach,” he said, “but it’s so hard to separate any of our players, and to be honest it looks like the best formula.”
Howard had six points and six steals in the game.
“Rosewood is a senior-led team and I thought we could wear them down,” Jones said. “We fought hard. Sometimes our young kids think too much. We just need them to play fast. We got better, though, and progressed against older teams.”
Jones is hoping Brown can return before ECC play starts
JK was slated to face 4A New Bern on Tuesday in the first round of the M.L. Carr Classic on Wallace-Rose Hill’s Steve Robinson Court. The Tigers were also to play the next two days in the eight-team tournament.
JK hosts South Lenoir on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the first conference game for both schools.