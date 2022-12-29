BEULAVILLE – Teyshawn Johnson started the East Duplin engine with three 3-pointers to open up the third quarter.
Nizaya Hall and Mason Marshburn showed up big-time early in the third quarter.
Then Brecken Bowles showed his form from a season ago when he was a Duplin’s Elite all-county first team selection.
Playing team ball with continuous cuts, crisp passes and energy in the paint, the Panthers pushed aside rival Richlands 63-56 last Friday on Jerry Hunter Court.
Johnson’s three bombs were the main force during a physical first-half as ED led 27-25 at halftime. But big man Jesse Clinesmith and Hall were in foul trouble.
Marshburn (10 points) found Hall (12) for a basket early in the third. But 30 seconds later Clinesmith picked up his third foul.
Then ED ran its half-court offense to perfection as Hall split three defenders for a layup and Marshburn made a nifty pass to Johnson for a lollipop. Marshburn added a rebound score to up the lead to 40-32.
Bowles then took control with a 3-pointer and two baseline drives that produced hoops. The senior had 11 of his 19 points in the third as ED grabbed the momentum and would never show a weakness.
The Panthers were up 48-43 entering the fourth, but a Mason Coffin 3-pointer trimmed it to 52-48 with 5:21 to play. But then Hall joined Clinesmith with four fouls.
Zarion Walters (18 points) cut it to 55-52, but Hall coolly scored on a breakaway and then swiped the Wildcats’ inbound pass for another layup.
While the margin seemed small on the scoreboard, East Duplin was in control.
Bowles had two hoops in the final two minutes, and despite getting 19 markers from Dashan Hooker, Richlands (6-3) wasn’t able to keep up with the pace of the Panthers.
Earlier in the week, ED (2-1) lost 54-41 to Eastern Wayne, with Hall topping ED’s scoring with 16 points. The Warriors used a 22-13 fourth-quarter rush to nab the victory.
Panther girls
fall to Wildcats
Talia Feathers scored 17 points and was the most dominant player on the court when the Richlands girls’ beat East Duplin 40-26 last Friday.
Sallie Hatcher netted 13 for the Panthers with Carrie Carr, JaMyah Pickett and Makayla Jenkins each tossing in four points.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com
