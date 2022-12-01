PRINCETON – Corbin Kerr and Irving Brown “traded places” last Friday night during Wallace-Rose Hill’s 48-14 demolition of No. 1 East Region seed Princeton.
Kerr, who this season has customarily gotten the tough yards inside, rushed for a season-high 198 yards and four touchdowns. And Brown, the top Bulldog rusher and TD maker, played more of a second-fiddle role, netting 66 yards and one TD.
Yet that was only part of the story as the WRH defense slammed the lid on a single-wing offense which has wreacked havoc on foes all season, even against East Duplin in a 58-57 win in the second game of the campaign, the Panther’s lone loss of the season.
The victory pits No. 12 WRH against No. 2 ED on Friday in the 2A East Region final, the deepest such playoff meeting between the two schools with legendary football programs. The Panthers punished Whiteville 49-6 to reach the confrontation.
“That was our most complete game in all three phases of the game,” said sixth-year head coach Kevin Motsinger, who is also the team’s defensive coordinator.
Great scouting plan
WRH (12-2) made Princeton (12-2) look more like a first-round opponent from the outset as Motsinger got his troops in the right position and constantly barked out from the sideline the Johnston County team’s tendencies and where the plays were going in the single-wing attack.
While often a guessing game, even with knowledge of film work, Motsinger aced nearly every series, almost as if his headphones were linked to the Princeton play-caller’s.
“They really didn’t have an answer and all week all we heard about was how people thought we couldn’t stop or slow them down,” Motsigner said. “I was very happy with our game plan and the kids executed it and did their jobs.”
WRH defenders were in the backfield shortly after a ball carrier had received the snap, and that happened all night long.
“Guys on our line brought the nasty,” said middle linebacker Antwon Montgomery. “They were getting off their blocks and in there. We were ready for anything they threw at us. Our coaches gave us a great game plan, so we were confident.”
Orange crush
WRH’s defense put a crush on Princeton early and had the home team mentally deflated by halftime.
Princeton gained a paltry 35 yards in its first three possessions. In the meantime, Bulldog offensive coordinator Adam Scronce’s club had made it look easy in gliding to a 21-0 lead.
After a three-and-out and stop on fourth-and-3, Kerr set the tone by rolling for 13 yards up the middle. Brown followed with runs of 3 and 14 yards, and Kerr took it to the house from the 11 less than 3:30 into the game.
WRH used its defense, a turnover and its running game to set up the next quick score – a 30-yard pass from Xzavier Pearsall to Devine West, as the ’Dawg signal caller displayed a nice soft loft for his first of two TD strikes.
A low snap on a punt and pressure helped Deswahn Taylor pounce on the football. Kerr fought his way to the 30 after a WRH procedure penalty and Pearsall rolled right and hit West on the next play to stretch the lead to 13-0.
Princeton head coach Travis Gaster then gambled on his offense on fourth-and-5 and the Bulldogs made him pay as they swarmed star RB Christian Perris.
Scronce then turned on the Kerr valve, running the Southwest Onslow transfer four straight times. He got a first down on the first three and a 30-yard scamper to the end zone on the fourth as Princeton showed it simply could not bring him down.
The junior showed all the toughness that made him WRH’s second-most productive runner (181-1,377 yards 18 TDs) to Brown (175-1,613, 28 TDs) and what seemed to be speed like he’s never displayed before.
“Any given night anyone one of us can do it, and I was feeling real comfortable and loose,” Kerr said. “This line is great to run behind and watching film on Princeton all week we were confident.”
Kerr nearly got his third score early in the second quarter but it was called back on a holding penalty.
The next play, Pearsall found tight end Jace Turner for a 41-yard score, with Kerr dashing in for the two-point conversion.
Princeton’s only show of offensive life came during a score to cut the deficit to 21-7 at halftime.
But the drive took 17 plays and included a 15-yard personal foul penalty on WRH.
’Dawgs put it away
early in the third
WRH scored twice before the third quarter was halfway finished, as its defense forced a three-and-out and then picked off a pass.
Brown’s best highlight came six snaps into the quarter, after Kerr had a pair or chain-moving runs.
Brown went around the right side of the defense for a 20-yard TD run to give the Duplin County Bulldogs a three-TD edge.
Kerr got his third score following a 7-yard Princeton punt, taking it to the end zone from 33 yards out.
“Corbin is a beast,” said WRH center Jackson Stampe, the lone senior returnee on a line that went to the 2A state final in 2021. “All of our backs are super fast, but he can also pound it in there. He’s been a real asset to the team.”
Stampe also threw compliments to the WRH defense
“We knew what they were going to do and that their plan was to get three or four yards at a time,” he said. “But they barely got one yard because of our defense. We know because they are hard to go up against in practice.”
A charge by defenders Khemani Murphy and Zach Page forced a fourth down for Princeton three snaps later. Then Kerr truly ended the game with a 32-yard score, his fourth and a season-high for the junior.
A WRH fumble deep in its own territory late in the fourth led to a meaningless Princeton touchdown on fourth down.
“We beat them by the work we did in the weight room that started on Jan. 6,” Motsinger said. “Our kids came to play and were focused on the game.”
When told his team would face ED in the region finals, Motsigner praised the football played in Duplin County.
“Football is important in Duplin County and James Kenan could have also been right here,” he said. “But truthfully, I don’t care who we play. This is about our kids showing up for their brother on the right and the brother on their left.
“I think we did that tonight.”
Bulldog Bites
Pearsall, who missed several games with a shoulder injury, got his 9th and 10th TD passes of the season. He also ran for 33 yards on five carries, and had a 32-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter.
Motsinger is guiding WRH into the region finals for the third time during his six-year tenure. He also took New Hanover to the 4AA East Region final in 2009. Montomery, Pearsall and Stampe will be playing in their second consecutive region title confrontation. Last season, a more veteran WRH team beat No.1 Princeton 34-25 to advance to the 2A final, where it fell to Shelby 55-34.