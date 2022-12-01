PRINCETON – Corbin Kerr and Irving Brown “traded places” last Friday night during Wallace-Rose Hill’s 48-14 demolition of No. 1 East Region seed Princeton.

Kerr, who this season has customarily gotten the tough yards inside, rushed for a season-high 198 yards and four touchdowns. And Brown, the top Bulldog rusher and TD maker, played more of a second-fiddle role, netting 66 yards and one TD.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com