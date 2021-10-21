WARSAW — More and more, James Kenan top Tiger Andrew Pender is getting help from a couple of other running backs.
That peaked with JK’s fourth straight win Friday night, a 42-14 homecoming victory over North Lenoir.
Pender didn’t have to score a single point, a stark departure from wins over the past three seasons.
Fellow senior Andy Kornegay and junior Manny Bostic took up the scoring mantel, providing five of Kenan’s six touchdowns.
Bostic—who had scored the Tigers’ final two TDs in the previous week’s double-overtime victory at Kinston—went one better Friday with three, including two rushing and one receiving.
Kornegay, a bit of a late bloomer, tallied twice, including a 45-yard sprint to open it up at 28-6 in the first half’s final minute.
Kornegay ran for a career-high 109 yards on five carries (21.8 per), Pender had 97 in 13 (7.5) and Bostic 60 in 13 (4.6).
“Manny has been so dependable all along,” Grady said. “And Andy’s been pretty explosive. I’ve been telling him for three years how talented he could be, and he’s finally believing it.
“He’s so valuable on both sides of the ball. As a safety coming up and stopping a play, he’s like another linebacker.”
James Kenan led in total offense 371-195 and rushing 312-109.
Hot start
James Kenan came out hot, driving for touchdowns on its first two possessions.
On the first, a 66-yard march in five plays, Andrew Pender dashed 12 and 21 yards bracketing Andy Kornegay’s 18-yard burst before Kornegay cracked over from two yards.
Next, a 68-yard trek in 10 plays, Manny Bostic carried the load off the left side and scored from the one.
North Lenoir cut it to 14-6 after intercepting a pass, returning it 31 yards, and driving in from the 26.
The Tigers came right back with two scores to open it up to 28-6 by halftime.
On a four-play, 59-yard drive, four teammates carried on four plays, with Bostic hitting for six, Pender 15, Kornegay 22 and QB Slayden Smith going the final 16 on a keeper up the middle.
Kenan took over after a punt and hustled 64 yards in three plays, with Kornegay running for 18 before breaking a 45-yard touchdown just before halftime.
The TD run was sprung on a kickout block on the end by fullback Eli Bostic, Manny’s twin brother.
North Lenoir pulled within 28-14 opening the third quarter, with Justin Cobb passing up the right sideline to Austin Dildy for a 46-yard score.
Dildy caught the ball at the 35, juked past one defender and made two miss.
Early in the fourth period, the Tigers got back in gear and drove 54 yards in seven plays for M. Bostic’s two-yard smash. The big play was Smith’s 27-yard pass to Pender to the 12-yard line.
Kenan got in more passing work after stopping the Hawks on downs at the NL 34-yard line.
Smith sailed one deep and incomplete, then hit Hayden McGee for 14 yards on a slant from the right to the 18.
Then he rifled one toward M. Bostic down the right hash mark. It skipped off a Hawk’s fingertips at the five—right to Bostic as he crossed the goal line.
Mario Funez, who had kicked the winning conversion in the previous week’s 48-47 upset at Kinston in two overtimes, drilled all six conversion attempts Friday.
Kenan is 4-3 vs. North Lenoir. It was their first meeting since 2004, a 30-14 Tiger triumph after 3 losses in a row.
On the road again
This Friday, the Tigers (4-2, 3-1 ECC) travel to Southwest Onslow (2-5, 2-2) in the favorite’s role.
With two games left, the Stallions will experience their first losing regular season since 2015 (3-8) and their second in the 2000s.
In ECC games, both beat North Lenoir and South Lenoir handily, while SWO lost to Kinston 28-21 and JK beat the Vikings 48-47 in double overtime.
The Stallions were rolled by Wallace-Rose Hill 62-22, which JK meets on Oct. 29.
Kenan leads the Southwest series 4-2, but the only times the schools have met since 1990, the Stallions won playoff games.
They took the 1AA East title (4th round) in 2012 in Warsaw by 35-13, ending JK’s bid for an unbeaten season. In 2009, they won a 2nd-rounder 17-6 at SWO.
The Tigers’ wins came from 1987-90 in season openers.
This is the first time the two have met as conference foes.
