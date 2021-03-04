PRINCETON — Despite struggling with Princeton’s single wing offense, East Duplin had its “hands” on a victory last Saturday.
Twice in fact, as a late scoop-and-score fumble and a dropped pass in the end zone helped the Bulldogs pull off a 22-15 upset in the Johnston County school’s first game as a 2A team and on its $750,000 artificial turf field.
The crowd, every bit as big as the state’s new Covid-19 restricted limit — and maybe one fan over — was treated to a dandy of a high school football game.
“It’s a big win for our program,” said Princeton coach Travis Gaster. “All the Duplin schools play great football. To me, it’s a win that validates our program.”
East Duplin rallied from a nine-point deficit to take a 15-14 lead with 2:48 to play in a game that was moved to Saturday because of rain.
But on third-and-six from midfield, Panther quarterback Nick Cavenaugh dropped back to pass and dropped the ball.
Cavenaugh, who fired a TD pass to give the Panthers a late lead, could not locate the ball—and Bulldog DB Riley Allen scooped the ball to his chest and ran 51 yards for the game-winning score.
ED played the second half without middle linebacker/fullback Russell Gaby, the leader of its defense and a bruising 1,000-yard runner, who had ice on his ankle.
Yet the paint wasn’t dry on the upset.
The Panthers drove to the Bulldog 15, but could not get closer after three snaps.
Cavenaugh was primed to redeem himself, running for 23 yards two plays after the Princeton score.
His pass to Jesse Clinesmith, a foot inside the end zone on first-and-10 from the 17, went in and out of the hands of the sophomore receiver.
“We didn’t close the deal offensively or defensively,” said ED coach Battle Holley. “We left the door open.
“That’s a good football team over there (Princeton) who plays physical and gets after you.”
ED struck first but could not finish off its opening drive with an end-zone dance.
Kade Kennedy pounced on a Princeton fumble on the game’s seventh play to set ED up at the Bulldog 25.
Gaby ran to the seven-yard line and a penalty gave the Panthers a first down. Four plays later Tyler Whaley booted a 21-yard field goal.
Princeton’s who’s-the-ball-getting-snapped-to offense then took over.
The old-style look confused ED.
Fifteen plays later, Jaydon Brooks scored his first of two TDs after Princeton took nine minutes off the clock with the possession.
Two penalties and a fumble bogged down the Panther offense. which included Duplin’s Elite Mr. Football, KD McClarin, who was limited to 52 yards on 12 carries. The Panther leader clearly had basketball and not football legs in the gridiron opener moved from the fall to the spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Princeton fell on a bobbled ball on fourth down and needed just eight plays to go in front 14-3 as Nate Sterling scored from the 14.
McClarin had his best run of the day for 12 and Gabby gained 11 before lying at midfield after the run. He hobbled off on his right leg and never returned.
“It takes a while to adapt to the wing stuff they run,” Holley said. “We shut them down in the second half, and were set up to win, even as badly as we played early in the game. These kids don’t quit.”
ED then chewed six minutes off the clock with a 12-play, 85-yard drive.
Cavenaugh hit Johnson for a 31-yard score on fourth-and-18. He also had a 22-yard connection with Jarrick Furlow on the third play of the march.
Jonathan Scarborough, who ran for 51 yards on 11 carries, had an 11-yard push to put ED on Princeton’s 29 following a Bulldog offside penalty.
Scarborough’s run for the two-point conversion was short, but the Princeton lead shrunk to 14-9.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out, and Gaby’s younger brother Avery had runs of 23 and eight yards.
Johnson squirted for four yards and a Princeton personal foul pushed the pig to the 8. Scarborough scored the next play with a run up the middle.
Panther Clipboard
Brooks’ 104 yards were a game-high.
ED had trouble sustaining drives, going 3 for 13 on third down. Princeton was 5 of 9, using positive yards on plays to set up short third-down situations.
Whaley had three touchbacks on kickoffs.
ED hosts Jacksonville on Friday.
Gaster’s father, Jack, was a rival of Jack Holley in the 1970s and beyond. In 2001, he guided Albemarle to a 66-28 win over Jack Holley and Wallace-Rose Hill in the 1AA state final.
Battle Holley was a Bulldog assistant at the time.
It would be the first of three straight state crowns for Albermarle.
Gaster, who died in 2008, was 230-72-3 and captured 14 conference titles.
Holley ended as the state’s winningest all-time coach (412-86-9) before Murphy’s Dave Gentry passed him in 2019.
Gaster also coached at West Columbus and had regular games against Holley’s teams at Tabor City and South Columbus. The junior Gaster has been at Princeton since 2015.
Battle Holley said ED and Princeton will play again next season in Beulaville.