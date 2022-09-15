CALYPSO – Khamari Leak isn’t a “showboat” player.
Yet the North Duplin junior running back had a “take that!” response during the Rebels’ 56-20 win over Lejeune last Friday night at H.E. Grubbs Field.
The 5-foot-8 junior who plays running and defensive back, flashed his all-around skills to answer a special teams gaffe after the Devilpups’ Josh Miller bolted 65 yards for a kickoff return that inched his team closer to the Rebels.
Leak’s action literally said, “I can do it better” by taking the ensuing kick to the house from 83 yards out.
“Khamari’s field vision is really improving,” said ND head coach Hugh Martin, “as he is seeing cuts and gaining experience. Game experience is important.
“At some point of a kickoff return a runner has to find and attack a running lane. He did a great job of using his eyes on that play.”
Leak also had his most productive game of the season in the backfield. He ran for 102 yards, topping his previous best of 101 against Jones Senior the previous week.
His performance complemented the work of steady Eli Morrisey, who has gone over the 100-yard mark in all four Rebels games this season. Morrisey sprinted and bulled his way to 120 yards on eight carries, averaging 15 yards per touch.
“Eli’s been extremely consistent and runs with an awful lot of power for a guy who isn’t that big (5-8, 160),” Martin said. “He had such a great weight room season leading into the year and he’s used the leg and hip strength for a lot of extra yards.”’
Reyna has right
moves for Rebels
North Duplin (2-2) also received an all-around lift from Branden Reyna, who runs the ball, kicks punts and field goals and is depended on defensively in the secondary.
Reyna galloped for 71 yards on seven carries.
“He’s been very consistent as well, whether it’s making outstanding blocks, kicking or on defense,” Martin said. “We ask a lot of him.”
Reyna jetted in from the 8 for the first score of the game and then booted the pigskin through the uprights for a 7-0 lead. His 26-yard effort took the ball from the Lejeune 34 to the 8 during the march.
Morrisey then added a 5-yard score to a 20-yard effort, capping a five-play, 61-yard drive.
Reyna’s 14-yard jaunt later in the opening quarter made it 21-0 and Morrisey went over from the 11 before Lejeune took a step toward cracking the Rebel’s defense with Miller’s kickoff return.
But Leak and the Rebels were not done killing the Devilpups chance at developing momentum.
Lejeune’s longest drive of the game saw Conner Shea hit Andrew Finnerty for a 5-yard score to trim the margin to 35-14.
But Leak returned the kickoff 33 yards to set up the Rebel’s offense – and himself. He ran 58 yards for a score on the next snap.
North Duplin’s next tally came courtesy of its defense when Cole Beavers intercepted a pass deep in Lejeune territory for a 15-yard touchdown.
The Rebels came out from the halftime locker room and reminded the Devilpups of which team was in control as Morrisey ran the ball from the Devilpups 42 to the 7 and then scored from the 5.
Lejeune’s final score was a pass from Shea to Miguel Medina as time expired.
Hurricanes’ warning
North Duplin travels to the coast to face Pamlico County on Friday. The Rebels lost last year’s game 32-8.
The Hurricanes are 1-3, with hard losses to Kinston (52-8), Croatan (56-38) and Washington (42-14) and a thrilling come-from-behind overtime win over Harrells Christian Academy (36-30).
ND faced plenty of passes during wins over its last two foes and will get more of that from quarterback Wade Whitaker, who is 31 of 46 for 647 yards and nine touchdowns.
His favorite target is Zymire Harper, who has 19 catches for 384 yards and five scores.
“They are very athletic and speedy at the skill positions with an offensive line that has good size,” Martin said. “They were back and forth last year but seem to be committed to the spread attack and will throw it quite a bit. But Lejeune threw about 90 percent of the time.”
Martin is concerned the Rebels will relax when passing teams work “from behind the yardsticks” to pull out big-yardage plays.
“It only takes a slight misread of misjudging a jump to cause trouble,” he said.
Rebels’ Notebook
ND ran for 340 yards, while holding the Devilpups to minus-44 yards on the ground. Lejeune hit on 12 of 32 passes for 120 yards. They moved the chains just six times. ND had 17 first downs.
Morrisey has run for 531 yards and six scores this fall. Sophomore Anthony Kornegay recovered a Lejeune fumble and also ran the ball seven times for 23 yards. Freshman Ethan Turnage had eight carries for 16 yards.
The Rebels host Bear Grass Charter on Sept. 23 and have a bye week before opening Carolina 1A Conference play by hosting Lakewood on Oct. 7.