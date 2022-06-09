BEULAVILLE – There’s a new American Legion baseball team in Duplin County that has some very familiar looks.
The team will have new uniforms, hats and new sponsor, but the same coach.
Beulaville Post 511 has replaced Wallace Post 156, keeping head coach Brandon Thigpen, who will have his East Duplin High School assistant Jake Brinkley by his side.
The roster is filled with Panthers, yet every Duplin school is represented.
Due to the Covid-10 pandemic, Post 156 did not field a team the previous two seasons.
“It felt like the right time to do this after two years,” Thigpen said.
Thigpen said Beulaville Chamber of Commerce president Bob Gokey, mayor Hutch Jones, ED athletics director Battle Holley and principal Scott Ballard were instrumental in getting his team a new home.
“A number of people played a role in giving us their blessing for this opportunity,” Thigpen said. “I felt it was important to bring back baseball to East Duplin and this community.”
Post 511 has a gem of a pitching staff, although enough pitching is really never enough in regards to having available arms against a solid schedule that features three-game weeks against players from 4A and 3A schools in Wilmington and elsewhere.
Wilmington Post 10, for example, always has enough talent for two teams. Ashley and Laney also have teams.
Kinston features players from North Lenoir and South Lenoir. Hope Mills’ roster is filled with Fayetteville-area talent. Brunswick picks from three of its county schools.
Thigpen’s mound choices range from 2021 ED grad Logan Brown, Panther lefties Nick Cavanaugh and Jackson Gause, James Kenan’s Clay Pridgen, North Duplin’s Gavin Lee, Clinton’s Alexander Evans and three younger ED hurlers – Jayden Dail, Garrett Johnson and Eli Thigpen
“That’s nine, and I’d like nine more for sure,” Thigpen said.
Chase Pierce, a four-year Panther starter, should get the bulk of the catching duties.
Position players include: Wallace-Rose Hill’s Dominic Samuels, and ED’s Brecken Bowles, Zach Brown, Avery Noble, Jake Lanier, Josh Sinclair, Chance Marshburn and Elam Moore.
Thigpen’s Panthers went 23-1 this spring, and he said his team and other players benefited from a Dixie Youth Pre-Major team organized and coach by former Panther Stancil Bowles of Methodist University. His Monarchs finished fourth at the World Series.
“It kept our players active and involved in baseball,” he said. “Stancil got out of his comfort level to coach and that team played with a lot of fire. They are not a lot older than him and seemed to copy his energy and passion. I also feel it was great for Stancil, who is an I-don’t-like-the-spotlight kind of guy.
“I really think that carried over to our (East Duplin’s) season.”
Post 156 struggled to make the playoffs during its decade-plus run under the direction of Tom Teachey. But players were developed and many went on to play college baseball.
Kevin Hager was a longtime assistant and Thigpen came on board shortly after getting the head coaching job at East Duplin in 2017.
He is a former Panther and Methodist University player.
