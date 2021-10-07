WALLACE— When Wallace-Rose Hill went on defense Friday night against huge underdog South Lenoir, very little happened as expected.
The Bulldogs won all right, 76-26, tying their third-highest offensive output in history.
But the defense’s vulnerability to passing could be a cause for concern down the road.
“They were a much different team than we’d seen against Kinston or Swansboro,” said coach Kevin Motsinger.
“They changed some pass concepts, to their credit, and were totally committed to throwing. Their QB did an excellent job setting his feet and locating receivers.
“There were three plays where we missed tackles and they were gone. We fixed how we reacted and handled it better.
“I told the kids at halftime all that passing was a blessing, because we’ll see it again.”
Wallace-Rose Hill was never in trouble, of course, and ran its record to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the East Central 2A Conference. The Blue Devils are 2-2, 0-2.
The Bulldogs’ primary competition for the conference championship is just as predicted after East Duplin’s last-seconds come-from-behind 31-27 cliff-hanger over Kinston in Beulaville.
WRH goes to Kinston on Oct. 15 and hosts ED the next week.
Perhaps fortunately for WRH, neither contender is likely to fill the air with footballs.
Offense: 679 yards
The Bulldog yardage was at least as impressive as its crossing of the goal line. Especially since they ran only 32 plays from scrimmage, 27 on the ground.
They averaged 22.3 yards per running play and 21.2 overall.
Senior Kanye Roberts and junior Antwon Montgomery scored four touchdowns—each—with a long jaunt of 70 and 33 yards, respectively.
Each carried the ball 10 times, Roberts jetting 286 yards and Montgomery 130.
Roberts also caught all three of Xzavier Pearsall’s completions (five attempts) for 77 yards, with a long one of 45 yards.
That jumped Roberts’ all-purpose yardage for the night to 363.
Another senior, Kaymond Farrior, bolted 90 yards on just four rushes (22.5).
Three others tucked it and ran once each: QB Pearsall for 15 yards and a TD, Malcolm Boney for 55 yards and Irvin Brown for 26.
Octavion Murphy returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Lon Teachey hit seven of eight conversion kicks and Larry Barber nailed all three of his.
Tamarion Bellamy and Josh Love led with five tackles each. Bellamy had two tackles for loss and Love one.
Motsinger loves the offensive production, but never lets his guys forget where it all starts.
“It always goes back to the offensive line,” he said. “Everybody says they get no recognition, but we give them more recognition than anyone.
“They come first. They eat first, choose equipment first. We emphasize the lines. The game has changed immensely since I got to James Kenan [2003-05], and so has my philosophy. You’ve got to move the sticks and put up points.
“We rotate seven kids. The first few series we might not be really clicking, but coaches communicate constantly and get it worked out.
“There’s a nastiness about our linemen. We’ve had very good running backs up to the high standard at Wallace-Rose Hill.
“But you can take a far lesser back running behind an outstanding line and move the chains just as well.”
Motsinger and his coaches give out two “Alpha Dog” awards each to the O-line and D-line for each game, and the hog with the most so far is senior Arrin McGee (6-0, 24), who flip-flops between left and right tackle. So does sophomore Ashton Duff (6-1, 259).
The left guard is senior Oscar Iraheta (5-11, 245) with junior right guard Daniel Carroll (5-8, 202)rotating with him.
The rest are seniors, too.
At center is Jackson Stampe (5-11, 263), and Iraheta also rotates there.
Cole Jenkins (6-1, 207) is at right tackle with Tylique Hall (5-11, 241).
The tight end is Tyler Murphy (6-2, 237), and James Smith (5-10, 174) also rotates.
Next: North Lenoir
The Bulldogs play another new ECC member this week in North Lenoir, also at home.
It will be the schools’ first meeting on the gridiron.
“They have great size—everybody’s bigger than us,” Motsinger said.
“Their big ol’ running back [senior Jaden Kilpatrick, 6-0, 200] is very athletic. And they’ve got a long, lean quarterback [senior Austin Dildy, 6-0, 185] who throws it decent.
“They’ll try to sling that rock like South Lenoir. They’ve also got defensive guys who can run.”
They Hawks were undefeated until Southwest Onslow beat them last week 41-20.
Bulldog Bites
• The most points the Bulldogs have scored in one game was 88-0 over Burgaw High in 1960. Second is 77 against Spring Creek in the first round in 2017. Friday’s 76 points ties them with the 2001 team in another first-rounder vs. North Moore.
• WRH is 24-7 against South Lenoir with 14 straight wins.
