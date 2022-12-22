BEULAVILLE – The bulk of East Duplin’s basketball players were wearing cleats, helmets and pads less than a week after last Friday’s season opener against North Lenoir.
Not shooting guard Mason Marshburn, who averaged 3.3 points his first two seasons.
The slender 6-foot senior tossed in 15 of his 19 points in the second half as the Panthers rallied for a 61-54 East Central 2A Conference win over the Hawks on Jerry Hunter Court.
“You could tell he’s been in the gym a little more,” said ED coach Blake Lanier. “He always works so hard.”
The rest of the roster, which helped ED win a 2A state football title six days previous, wasn’t too bad either, all things considered.
Guard Teyshawn Johnson, a defensive back on the gridiron team, chipped in with 13 points, while forward and strong safety Brecken Bowles added 11.
“We only had two or two-and-a-half days of practice,” Lanier said, “but I think the carryover energy from football had a lot to do with our effort. We did a good job of focusing on their two guys we felt would hurt us.”
While the Hawks’ Zyaire Rosber threw down for game-high honors with 23 points and Malachi Ramsey netted 13, East Duplin’s defense kept any other Hawk from doing much damage as the game played out in three distinct acts.
Let’s discuss them in reverse order, beginning with how the Panthers earned the victory.
Panthers take control
Down 31-26 at halftime, Marshburn set the tone with a 3-pointer to open the third quarter.
Bowles and Marshburn each canned a pair of charity tosses and Johnson swished a bomb to give ED a 36-33 lead.
Bowles and Nizaya Hall were both called for charging fouls to negate baskets, but the force field of the more physical Panthers was evident.
Hawk Amari Jones tried to retaliate, but was hit with a personal and technical foul at the 2:29 mark and was forced to leave the game with five fouls.
Marshburn knocked down three of four charity tosses and the Panthers would never trail again, rolling off a 21-11 streak in the final 10 minutes .
“We’re not in shape yet and that will probably take two to three weeks, but I felt North Lenoir was more tired in the end,” Lanier said. “They seemed to have a hard time getting back (defensively).”
Fast start
ED was certainly electric during Act 1 as the Panthers rushed to an 8-0 lead less than three minutes in via a rebound put-back and cutting score by Bowles, a Marshburn layup and Jesse Clinesmith’s end-to-end drive.
Act 1 was over shortly thereafter as North Lenoir ran off the next 13 points before 2A football title-game MVP Avery Gaby ended the quarter with a nifty turnaround jumper. Rosber scored seven points and Ramsey five during that stretch.
The Hawks (3-5) became the hunter with the Panthers counter-punching the rest of the half.
Momentum shift
to the Hawks
Johnson and Ramsey tied the game early in the second quarter but the R and R connection of Rosber and Ramsey scored nine of 11 points in the middle of the quarter to give NL a 25-19 edge with 2:58 to play before the extended intermission.
Elam Moore had a steal and layup and Gaby nailed a short jump shot, but Rosber hit four charity tosses and Dakari Robinson fired in a shot to send NL in front 31-26.
Yet ED was not deflated, which was shown when Justin Hooks took a charge before the Robinson floater.
“We got into a pattern where we played good defensively for four or five plays, and then the next play get burned,” Lanier said. “But we found a way and did a good job of maintaining our lead in the fourth quarter.”
Nizaya Hall played the point for ED and will likely continue that role as Daunte Hall is nursing a sore ankle that forced him out the majority of the football win over Reidsville.
“We’ve got a little more depth his year,” said Lanier, whose club went 11-14 last season with basically the same lineup.
“Now we get to practice once and then play Eastern Wayne (on Tuesday this week). So what we’ve tried to do from a coaching standpoint is simplify everything.”
Hoops Notebook
Former ED player Chase Ingram is an assistant coach this season. The three-point bomber scored 1,038 points during his Panther career and was Duplin’s Elite Co-Mr. Basketball in 2017 with Darryl McCaster of James Kenan.
Coach Lanier played three seasons at Methodist College after leading ED to a 21-7 mark in 2009. His Panthers lost to Northwood in the East Region final to snap an eight-game winning streak.
East Duplin hosts N.C. 24 rival Richlands (6-2) today (Thursday) before Christmas break, then hitting the road for a game against East Carteret on Dec. 29.
The Panthers will need to keep on eye on Wildcat guard Dashaun Hooker (19.0 points per game) and forwards Zarion Walter (13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds) and Nathan Padgett (14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds).
ED has won three of the last four in the series. The Panthers swept Richlands last season (51-50 in overtime and 59-51) with the two schools splitting the series in 2019. They did not play in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
