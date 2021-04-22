BEULAVILLE — Summer Mercer has a hit in every East Duplin softball game this spring, and has displayed some nifty defensive plays at shortstop.
Those plays benefitted hurler Suzanne Jarman, who has not overpowered the opposition as much as she’s put a muzzle on offenses.
Jarman’s also hit safely in all but two games.
Last Wednesday, the two East Duplin seniors, who have been stars since they were freshmen, paced a potent attack that saw the Panthers clobber Wallace-Rose Hill 15-2.
Mercer provided a few highlights, such as her two-run homer in the second that upped the Panthers’ led to 5-0.
“I was looking to make contact and saw a great pitch to hit hard,” said Mercer, who drove in another run with a double and stole a base.
Jarman added a double, single, walk, two RBI and a pair of stolen bases.
ED scored 10 times in the fourth and tallied 14 hits off Bulldog pitchers.
“We don’t like losing, and it’s actually unbelievable when we play together,” she said.
That has come naturally for the Panthers behind the play of their two seniors.
“We lost a lot (of teammates from last season), but we have some good young players,” Jarman said. “I like our chances if we can limit our errors. We’re a good team.”
The Panthers (8-1, 7-1) and Midway (9-1, 9-1) are tied in the loss column for the top spot in the East Central 2A Conference.
ED has a pair of games against both Goldsboro and Spring Creek to finish out the regular season, while the Raiders play WRH twice.
Midway and ED split their season series, as both are responsible for the other team’s lone loss.
“A lot of what will happen depends on how Suzy spins it,” said longtime Panther coach Greg Jenkins, who has a strong group of sophomores and freshmen.
“She’s kept the other team to two or three in her last five games. She’ll have to do that and we’ll have to play good defensively.”
The Panthers’ bats are sizzling to a .425 team mark.
Mercer’s 20 hits are a team high. She also leads in RBI (18) and runs (17) and is hitting .625. Her nine extra-base hits are second on the team.
Jarman is hitting 433 with 13 hits and 13 runs. She’s held the opposition to a .205 batting average in 40 innings of work. Her eight stolen bases are tops on the team.
Ironically, she made her first error of the season against WRH.
Doubles by Jarman and Taylor Dail started the home half of the first.
Chandler Mobley, Ashlyn Stokes and Dessa Houston added hits as ED went up 3-0.
Dail’s bunt single and two errors on the play made it 7-0 as the barrage of the fourth started with WRH helping out the cause.
Stokes had an RBI hit and Ava Hall a bases-loaded single that plated two more.
Mobley doubled in a pair to make it 14-0 and Mercer’s two-bagger pushed the lead to 15-0.
Alexis Wilson opened the WRH fifth with a sharp hit and Sarah Brinkley’s single to left scored her.
Batts’ sacrifice fly accounted for the other run.
WRH got three of its four hits off Jarman in the frame.
Mobley and Stokes have been the two most impressive sophomores.
Mobley is hitting .586, and her 12 extra-base hits are tops on ED.
She and Stokes (.364) both have 10 RBI. Stokes took over for catcher Mary Katherine Raynor, a fixture behind the plate the past few seasons.
“That was big because MK basically called all the pitches,” Jenkins said. “Ashlyn is stepping up and has progressed nicely.”
Houston, a senior, is hitting .464 and has driven in 10 runs.
Dail, also a senior, is at .576 with 19 hits, nine of which are of the extra-base variety.
The Panthers have outscored the opposition 103-44 by whacking out 114 hits in nine games, which includes 22 doubles, two triples and five round-trippers.
Batts (.448), Lauren Kennedy (.565) and Emily Baker (.464) have 10 hits apiece for WRH (5-4, 4-4), which was battered 14-1 by East Duplin two days earlier. ECC teams play consecutive games against foe on Mondays and Wednesdays. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 spring season for prep teams in the state.
Mary Hadden Braswell (.435) and Laura Beth Russ (.323) lead WRH in RBI with 10 each.
Panthers Mercer, Mobley, Houston, Dail and Hailey King all came through with a pair of hits in the first win over WRH.
Batts, Baker and Russ stroked the only three hits off Jarman.
Baker’s was a run-scoring double in the third.
ED scored 10 times in the first three innings. WRH’s seven fielding miscues were costly.