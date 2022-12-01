Fans leaving the Wallace-Rose Hill win over Princeton last Friday understood the upcoming week was going to be nuts since the Bulldogs meet Duplin rival East Duplin this Friday in the 2A East Region final.
Yet a few didn’t realize the simple idea that Duplin would once again have a representative in the state championship game.
A similar reaction came from the fanatics leaving Beulaville as this match-up is much more than a rivalry game for pride or a conference title on the line.
Going to the state finals is a big deal, and perhaps bigger in Beulaville, which has only been to the big game one time – and lost a tough one in 2017 under current coach Battle Holley.
Holley has guided three ED teams to the regional finals (2016, 2017, 2022) and took his Kinston team to that plateau in 2009.
Former coach Brian Aldridge, now a top assistant under Holley, pushed the Panthers to region finals in 1997 and 2001, but never to the Big Dance at one of the state’s big universities.
And one would have to live under a rock to not be aware that ED nipped WRH 13-12 on Oct. 28 when the Panthers stopped a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
It also hardly takes a historian to know ED beat WRH (24-21) during the regular season in 2021 to win the ECC, but fell to the Bulldogs (21-17) in the third round of the playoffs.
Holley, of course, also has long ties to his alma mater WRH. He was a QB there under his father Jack Holley (412-96-9), who became the state’s all-time wins leader for more than 15 years before being passed a few years ago by Murphy’s David Gentry. The current ED coach also coached one season at WRH before leading Kinston for two seasons.
He’s now in his 12th season with the Panthers with a 106-43 record and has a 137-53 career mark.
Enter his counterpart and rival school, Kevin Motsinger and WRH, a school that is regularly in the East Region mix, has seven state title trophies and four other finals appearances.
Motsinger, who revived James Kenan (24-14) in three seasons (2003-05) and did the same at then-4A New Hanover (74-43) during nine seasons, has a career mark of 157-76, which includes a 61-19 record at WRH.
This is also his third trip to the East Region title game, which includes last season for the Bulldogs, in 2017 when WRH won a 2A title and in 2009 when he guided New Hanover to the 4A title game.
But WRH under Motsinger and previous coach Joey Price, has been to a region final 9 of the past 13 years since 2009, an incredible streak by any measure. Jack Holley also took the Bulldogs to 1AA East titles in 2001, ’04 and ’05, but they lost in all three state finals.
Well-placed coaches
Yet both coaches seem to be perfectly fit at their respective schools.
Holley, a more low-keyed, hard working and dedicated-to-a-fault coach is better suited in Beulaville, while Motsinger, a more outgoing and charismatic coach, fits the personality of WRH.
“We’re both products of those who came before us,” Motsinger said. “Me from the work of Jack Holley and Battle from the work of Brian Aldridge.”
Could Holley do well at WRH?
Absolutely.
But he’s best suited at ED, also out of the impossible shadow his father cast at WRH.
Could Motsinger succeed at ED?
No question about it.
But his personality and M.O. connect like electricity at WRH.
In fact both coaches are among a small group in the coaching fraternity who would win and do the right things wherever they ventured.
Wanna know why?
It might not be the answer you are expecting.
“They connect with the kids, that’s their biggest concern,” said ED defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin “Coach Holley puts the kids first and the wins take care of themselves. If you care about the kids you will be successful. He wants to make good people out of them and teaches them to love each other.
“Look, it’s great to win football games and win championships. But what’s more important is not lost on that here, or at Wallace under Mot.”
Motsinger is a born leader and field sergeant who stands beside his soldiers. He’s a yelling ’Dawg who barks with his team on and off the field, and who guides them through a key period from boyhood to early manhood.
Holley is a highly respected general. Players and parents know about him, his expectations and principles long before they ever meet him.
He’s so no-nonsense that his jokes are either belly-laughers or not fully understood until you leave him and think about them.
Motsinger is a one-line miracle maker, and one often wonders how he is so cleaver. Does he sit around thinking them up late at night?
Nope.
He’s far too genuine to do that.
“I gave up chasing rings and trophies and that time passed a long time ago,” Motsinger said. “I’m in this to be with these kids as many possible practices and games as possible. But if you’re going to pay the cover charge at least dance the last dance.
“It was like I told last year’s team (which lost in the 2A state final to Shelby), we played in every possible game we could together. Sure, you want the rings for the kids.”
Yet as both Motsinger and Holley know, the journey is far more important than the ending.
I like a quote Richlands coach Pat Byrd gave me this summer. Byrd, a JK alumnus, whose father Billy is second in all-time wins there told me, “We’re teaching young men to do the right things, make the right decisions when they get to be 30-, 35-year olds.”
For the record, Holley has a 5-2 edge over Motsinger, while WRH leads the all-time series 40-20-2.
In the 2A West Region final, No. 1 Reidsville faces No. 3 Burns.
The 2A state final will be at UNC’s Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on either Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. or Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. The NCHSAA will determine the day sometime after the region games are completed.
East finals
times three
The only other time two Duplin schools have met each other in a region final was the amazing third straight such pairing for WRH and JK from 2013-15 in the 1AA bracket. The coaches for all three games were WRH’s Joey Price and JK’s Ken Avent Jr.
The Bulldogs triumphed in Wallace in 2015 (34-31) and 2014 (29-13), and the Tigers prevailed in Warsaw in 2013 (28-14).
All three seasons, the winner captured a state title.
This Friday both coaches will lift a region trophy, one of which will be engraved as runner-up. The other will have a chance at grasping state championship rings for his players and coaching staff.
Both will leave remembering most of the boys they ushered into the next stage of their lives with an abundant supply of care, dignity, respect and love that only a teaching father figure, life-coach, adult-role model can deliver.
