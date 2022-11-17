ROCKY MOUNT – The mirror has two faces as Wallace-Rose Hill and Nash Central have more in common than their Bulldog mascot.
Both schools in this third-round playoff matchup use a Wing T offense.
While WRH has been at this stage many times in its famed history using an offense masterminded by the late Jack Holley (412-96-9), it is just the third time for Nash coach Chris Lee, who learned about the offense working as an assistant under BW Holt (321-112-2, with 21 conference titles and a 71-12 mark in four seasons at Rocky Mount High).
Neither No. 4 Nash Central nor No. 12 WRH will air the ball out, meaning coach Kevin Motsinger and offensive coordinator Adam Scronce will have another rock ‘em, sock ‘em matchup, similar to games against East Duplin and James Kenan. Nash only averages 247 or so yards per game, while WRH puts up 398.5 on Friday nights.
“We run the Wing T, but it’s a hybrid of what coach Holt used in that we mix other things into it,” Lee said. “You’ll recognize that attack but we have other variations. I like to think of it as a hodge-podge of the Wing T.”
Two straight
third rounders
In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, Nash Central made it to the third round last season before falling to Princeton, which WRH beat in the East Region final (fifth round).
It is Lee’s eighth season as the head coach. He took over following a 23-game losing streak and won just one time in his first season – 2015.
But the progress has been steady since that point as he worked with defensive coordinator Kent Cox from Day 1.
“We’ve got 14 seniors now but also a real good junior class, and our program is building at every level,” Lee said. “We have been putting building blocks in place every year.”
Nash Central (9-3) knows the history of its opponent, which won six titles in nine seasons, including four straight from 2014-17.
“Everyone is aware of the tradition, the state titles, and how every coach has a winning pedigree and uses it to motivate and coach players,” Lee said. “We have some experience but are new to going this deep. But we’re excited and it’s a challenge to play against a team of WRH’s caliber.”
Lee said his team has a working-class mentality, and that opens the victory door for any team that rests its laurels on its work ethic.
“We’ve been called the lunch-box team because we’re hard-nosed and bring it on every play,” he said. “Nothing fancy. And while we’re not the biggest team, we have speed on both sides of the ball.”
The Jimmies
and the Joes
Now for a breakdown on the players who will decide the game on the field.
Nash Central ‘s running attack rests on the power of RBs Javaris Jones (802 yards, 10 TDs), Dominique Whitehead (512 yards 5 TDs) and James Rogers (734 yards, 7 TDs).
Whitehead (101 tackles), Jones (44 tackles, 4 interceptions), TE/DE D’Angelo Johnson’ (91 tackles), and FB/MLB Isaiah Draughton (85 tackles) are key defenders. They’ll be seeking to stop QB Xzavier Pearsall (536 yards, 6 TDs) and RBs Irving Brown (1,416 yards, 25 TDs), Corbin Kerr (1,123, 13 TDs), Lonnie Wilson (578, 6 TDs) and Antwon Montgomery (399 yards, 8 TDs), who is mostly used as a MLB this season.
“They always have running backs,” Lee said. “We need to slow them down. But I’ll say this, as long as we have Whitehead, Jones, D’Angelo, Whitehead and Isaiah out there I feel we’re able to move the ball and have a good chance we can stop teams with our speed.”
The winner faces the survivor of No. 1 Princeton (11-1)and No. 8 Burlington Cummings (8-3).
The bottom half of the 2A bracket features No. 7 Clinton (11-1) at No. 2 East Duplin (11-1) and No. 11 Hertford County (11-1) at No. 3 Whiteville (11-1).
