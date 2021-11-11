For all that it represents, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association still can’t put together a playoff system to make enough people happy.
It’s been this way since the state’s organizing body of prep sports sat down to put together the postseason pairings.
It could get it right, but more often than not have enough holes in their ship to sink popular opinion that it has thoroughly thought out the process.
It took the body four tries to nail down the most recent realignment, the first three of which the committee must have had its collective head down on the table and eyes closed.
Only after a massive outpouring did the organization convince a large majority of schools that the current plan fit the most needs of more than 400 schools.
It has a long way to go in regard to the playoffs, and many of its experiments into all things bracketology have been more like reading a bad book than anything else.
Half as many schools will celebrate a state championship in football, the biggest revenue sport after the NCHSAA cut the brackets in half. Each of the four classifications now have just one championship tournament, as opposed to eight in the previous 20 years.
I’m not sure how that make any sense.
And it can never figure out the right number of teams to fill up the brackets.
It also lacks forethought into the seeding of teams.
How else can the following teams’ inclusion into the postseason this season be explained in the 2A East bracket:
- No. 25 Southwest Onslow. The Stallions won two games and while reputation should matter, it shouldn’t when the wheels fall off a season. In this case a trophy case full of titles is meaningless.
- No. 31 West Bladen and No. 32 Bunn have three wins apiece. Two of the Eagles’ easily could have been losses (an OT win over three-win East Columbus and a 14-12 nail-biter against two-win Fairmont). Bunn won just one league game.
- No. 30 East Carteret, No. 29 Camden County, No. 28 Goldsboro and No. 27 Greene Central and No. 22 South Columbus have two wins each.
That’s eight schools that had no business being in the 32-school field.
A good standard for entry should be a .500 record. If a team can’t make it to the break-even point, bones are going to be broken when they line up against deserving teams.
In addition to physical pain, teams at the bottom are often humiliated by their first-round foe, adding mental torment.
Cuting the qualifying teams to 24 in both the East and West regions wouldn’t water down the field, either. Imagine if you were a parent of a Lejeune player. While the Devilpups play in 1A, they made the playoff field despite having a single win in three or more years. Yet for some unknown reason – perhaps wisdom – they chose to not participate in the playoffs.
There are more examples, but that sample sells the point quite well. Why can’t the number of teams in a classification be schools with a legitimate shot of making it into the second round. Yes, upsets happen.
But these teams get a pass into the playoffs despite boasting of wins against the Sisters of the Poor – Spring Creek, Jones Senior, Lejeune, Southern Wayne. Without calling out more, you get the point.
If a school’s two or three wins came against awful programs, do they really deserved a spot in the postseason?
A better idea is to have schools that did not make the 24-team cut play in a Consolation tournament. That way the NCHSAA could still get its money from the gates, and schools would be far more evenly matched. Imagine winning just twice and your school picks up two more wins in this NIT-like tournament?
In fact, this was done from 1981-84 for strictly conference runners-up. Back then only conference winners made the championship field. The consolation event consisted of a two-round tournament. Fans filled the stadiums and let the NCHSAA know it could make even more money through expansion of the championship field.
I’m all for the consolation tournament and not in favor of horrible teams bumbling their way to lopsided first-round losses.
Making the state tournament should be a reward. For many schools it is nothing more than a long road trip to end a season that was already too long.
Bad matchups show lack of thinking
The next problem is more difficult to figure out and probably never has been done well enough most seasons: Making sure teams are seeded properly.
This fall’s 2A East bracket serves as an example.
The NCHSAA gave conference champions automatic bids and leagues with six or more members got at least two bids. It also used Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) numbers to determine a school’s seeding (based on how well their opponents played). Putting East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton in the same three-round quadrant lacks insight into the strong rivalries of those programs.
ED is the No. 2 seed, yet will face the two-loss Dark Horses on Saturday in the second round.
WRH loses one league game and two overall, yet could face ED in the third of six rounds?
Surely the Panthers would trade spots with No. 3 Northeastern, which will face a much weaker field in its quarter of the bracket.
Honestly, my guess is ED and WRH trade spots with No. 13 James Kenan. Anyone would have to admit that is a far more favorable “draw.”
And yet it should not be a draw. A panel of “humans” needs to correct problems and concerns early in the process. But that takes time and makes no money for the NCHSAA, which should give that responsibility to a panel of former coaches.
So in two weeks only one Duplin-Sampson power will be in the tournament when reality often shows the trio normally advance to the elite eight more often than not. If not, all three have the potential as opposed to schools that only have a long run in the playoffs once or twice during a decade. Maybe not even that often.
So much for the days when two Duplin 1AA schools met in the region finals.
OK. No system is perfect, and each season someone is going to feel shafted. But the NCHSAA could care less about the constant complaints.
Yes, it is hard to run the show. But it helps greatly if you listen to your members.
I have many more complaints about the NCHSAA – and so do others.
And in fact the N.C. Senate wanting to know about how the association spends its money was valid, especially when schools across the state are struggling to buy equipment and keep up facilities. The NCHSAA’s secret $42 million stash goes wherever the organization wishes. It has been the arresting agent, judge and jury on all issues, with no one to question its authority and policies.
I’ll put this to rest for now but will return to witch hunt the organization later. Sorry, but everyone needs to held accountable and deal with the checks and balances of life.
Until recently it has been all about the check$ it gobbles up.
Enjoy the playoffs – we’re about two weeks from Turkey Day.
And as any football fan in this state knows, playing the following day is a far bigger thrill than going out on Black Friday.
To coin Arnold Schwarzenegger’s favorite movie phrase, “I’ll be baaack” on this topic soon.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com