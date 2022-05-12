KINSTON – Duplin County track and field teams nabbed 12 gold medals at two regular season-ending conference championships.
At the East Central 2A Conference meet in Kinston, East Duplin garnered four individual titles, Wallace-Rose Hill three and James Kenan two.
North Duplin collected three gold medals at the Carolina 1A Conference championships in Salemburg.
The Gaby family from Beulaville won the unofficial title of family with the most treasure.
Avery Gaby walked off with the 110-meter hurdles (15.24 seconds) and 300 hurdles (40.7) and was second in the triple jump (43 feet, 2 inches), while his sister Bella claimed the 100 (17.97 seconds) and was second in the 200 (23.37).
Laura Bostic was first in the metric mile (1,600 feet), hitting the tape in 13:42 minutes.
Drew Henderson was second in the 300 hurdles (43.62) and Chris Martin runnerup in the discus (118 feet, 11 inches).
Bulldog Aubrey Cole was the second Duplin County double winner, taking the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (31-11).
Kaymond Farrior, who was a star running back on the WRH football team that advanced to the 2A finals, and who will play on the gridiron of Fayetteville State next season, was second in the highly-competitive 100 meters (11.3 seconds) and second in the long jump (19 feet, 7 inches).
He also ran a leg on the winning 400-meter relay team. Teammate James Smith won a silver medal in the 400 (53.83).
Andrew Pender and Tristan Diaz sparkled for James Kenan.
Pender, who plays football, basketball and baseball, won the triple jump (43-03), while Diaz muscled out a win in the shot put (40-10).
JK’s Chris Hatfield was second in the high jump (5-10).
Rangel rules
distance events
Rebel Noel Rangel was the third double-winner. The long-distance specialist was tops in the 1,600 meters with an impressive 5:21 clocking and hit 12 minutes flat in the 3,200.
Tatewayna Faison was first in the girls 300-meter hurdles (55.34 seconds) and second in the 110 hurdles (19.54).
Any athlete meeting the qualification standard is eligible to participate in the NCHSAA regional championships this Friday and Saturday.
The 2A and 3A classifications compete at the same site, as do 1A and 4A.
The state championships are May 20 for 2A and 3A and May 21 for 1A and 4A.