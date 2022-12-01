BEULAVILLE – Last Friday East Duplin played a near-perfect game in trouncing Whiteville 49-6 in the fourth round of the 2A playoffs, spoiling Wolfpack head coach JP Price’s return to Duplin County.
On Friday, the Panthers will attempt to take down Wallace-Rose Hill, a place where Price was offensive coordinator during five state title runs.
East Duplin beat WRH en route to its only other visit to the finals in 2017.
Here are some of the facts that made the Panthers’ fourth-round win so resounding.
• The Panthers (13-1) had three special team scores
• ED had at least five big plays that either produced scores or led to them. In fact, the Panthers ran just 32 plays, while the Wolfpack’s offense used 66 snaps.
• ED had two interceptions and four players with 11 or more tackles.
• The Panthers had just 35 penalty yards and no fumbles or turnovers.
• Holley’s run-orientated offense passed the ball four times with two going for touchdowns.
• Whiteville ran for 284 yards, yet were able to convert just seven of 14 times on third down. ED meanwhile took care of its business early, facing a third down situation just five times, converting twice.
• Panther kicker Darwin Bonillia punched the ball through the uprights on all seven of his attempts.
So the complete domination involved all three phases of the game and nearly every small detail. Whiteville missed a field goal in the second quarter and Brecken Bowles blocked the Wolfpack’s PAT later in the quarter.
“At this point of the season that’s what we’re supposed to be doing,” Holley said of a senior-led team. “We capitalized on some of their turnovers, avoided giving up big plays, forced them to go 70 to 80 yards to score while also not making mistakes. The defense was flying around and offensively we continue to get better.”
Special players,
special plays
The Panthers’ blowout didn’t begin in earnest until the second quarter, yet senior Daunte Hall made his presence known early by returning a punt for a touchdown from 62 yards away.
Hall, Duplin Elite’s Defensive Player of the Year a season ago, made other contributions, including a TD reception.
“That’s just Daunte being Daunte,” said East Duplin defensive coordinator Seth Sandlin. “He does so many things people see and so many they have no idea he does.”
Then the most obvious star of the team unveiled a large “S” on his chest as 6-foot-1, 205 pound Avery Gaby accounted for three of the next four Panther scores. Yet he used contributions from his teammates.
Kade Kennedy ripped off a 62-yard run the first play after Jacob Baggett missed a field goal to set up the Panthers at the Wolfpack 15. It was the Kennedy’s longest jaunt of the season.
A holding penalty pushed the pigskin back to the 22, but a 13-yard effort by Gaby netted a first down and he scored from the 5 two plays later as ED boosted its lead to14-0.
A response
to the response
Whiteville responded with its best drive of the night, a 12-play, 68-yard march that was keyed by the running of Amari Best, who picked up 137 of Whiteville’s 284 yards from Price’s Wing T attack.
Best, who returned to the field after missing several games, had three first-down runs.
Still, East Duplin forced the Wolfpack to earn its score as Luke Oldham ran it in from the 7 on fourth down.
And if Bowles’ block was a damper in the score, East Duplin’s response was also swift.
Eight plays and 60 yards later, quarterback Zack Brown connected with Gaby for a 21-yard score.
Bowles doubled up on the Wolfpack on the kickoff when he scooped up a fumble for a touchdown to make it 28-6 at halftime.
Second half
power plays
Whiteville’s hopes were further dashed early, often and quickly in the third quarter by a series of plays.
Gaby (12-121) made it 35-6 when he rumbled for a 59-yard score on the second snap of the third quarter.
Two plays later, Nizaya Hall intercepted a pass to give ED possession.
Brown then found Daunte Hall for a 17-yard touchdown and the rout was confirmed with the Panthers up by four scores.
Elam Moore, whose tip of a two-point conversion sealed ED’s 28-27 win over Clinton with under 20 seconds to play in the third round, picked off a pass and took it 54 yards to pay-dirt for the final Panther score.
Whiteville drove to the 6 on its next drive but turned the ball over on downs early in the closing quarter. The Wolfpack also picked up meaningless yards late in the game to boost its rushing stats when going from their own 16 to the ED 19 before time expired.
In the real gridiron world, the game was decided by the middle of the third quarter as No. 2 East Duplin powered past a team that came in with a 12-1 mark.
Panther Notebook
Nizaya Hall ran for 66 yards on eight carries, while first-year varsity signal-caller Brown fired his 17th and 18th TD passes of the season. He has thrown for 1,157 yards.
Bowles led ED in tackles with 18, followed by Daunte Hall (12), Kennedy and Jackson Gause with 11 each. ED got its points despite having possession of the football for just under 16 ½ minutes. Whiteville had the ball for nearly 32 of the game’s 48 minutes.
Gaby upped his season totals to 1,865 yards rushing and 38 TDs, both highs among Duplin County players. Gaby’s brother Russell ran for 1,161 yards and 10 scores in 2019 for ED and was a stellar linebacker.
The trip to the East Region final is the fourth for Holley, three of which came at East Duplin with the other appearance being his second season in Kinston.
The NCHSAA jacked up playoff ticket prices for the East Region final on Friday in Beulaville from $8 to $10.
Russell Gaby’s senior season was postponed to the spring of 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s when the ECC had a playoff to determine its two postseason schools. ED beat WRH in the regular season, but that game did not count directly in playoff consideration. The Panthers lost to conference winner Clinton in the first round of the two-round ECC playoffs and did not get an NCHSAA invite. ED went 3-4 in one of the oddest seasons in the 11-year tenure of Holley at East Duplin. R.Gaby, a fullback, ran for 449 yards and nine scores and had 55 tackles that season, while brother Avery was a sophomore waiting for his turn to tote the ball as the Panthers also had KD McClarin as a swift and hard-to-tackle RB.