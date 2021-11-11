BEULAVILLE – East Duplin has played two types of football games this season. One type is blowouts, where big plays come frequently. Then there are more competitive affairs where the Panthers’ clock-controlling offense goes on long scoring marches.
The No. 2 seed used the former method in smacking West Bladen 63-0 last Friday in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
They will need to control the pace on Friday and employ the latter strategy when No. 15 Clinton pays a visit to Charles R. Powers Stadium.
The Panthers (10-1) logged their third shutout of the season and played like a team with nothing to lose from opening kickoff and throughout the night as they improved to 33-25 in first-round games.
“We executed offensively and our defense set the tone by flying to the ball,” said Panther coach Battle Holley. “We didn’t give up the big play and that and our offensive push helped us get the jump.”
The “jump” started on the opening kickoff when the Panthers recovered Darwin Bonilla’s onside kick.
The quick kill
Things happened fast from that point, particularly if you were the Knights.
Kade Kennedy scored from the 25 on the second snap.
The Panther defense returned the ball to offensive coordinator Holley and his Wing-T attack following a three-and-out.
Quantez Whitley had runs of 10 and 21 yards, and one play later Avery Gaby took one to the house from the 49.
Fans had a chance to at least put on a pair of gloves on a cold night as West Brunswick drove to the Panther 28 before being stopped on fourth-and-2.
Don’t blink, four plays later it was 21-0.
Kennedy had runs of 22 and 13 yards and Daunte Hall went for 13 as ED had four chain-movers before Nizaya Hall scored from the 8.
ED stopped WB again our snaps later. Three plays after that ED had a four-score lead as quarterback Nick Cavenaugh hit the versatile Daunte Hall, who also plays a key role in the secondary, for a 22-yard strike.
Nizaya Hall’s second score just past the midway point of the second quarter all but put it out of reach at 35-0, although the Panthers chalked up two more TDs in the third and fourth quarters.
Mopping up
Yet ED showed it wanted to keep the train moving to prep for its next game and Panther runners got involved in the rout.
Twelve and 17 yard jaunts by Gaby and Whitley started off the second half. Daunte Hall punched it in from the 2 and the game continued its pattern.
Drew Henderson, another of ED’s many productive running backs, had a score at the end of the third, a 6-yard rumble. It came two plays after Teyshawn Johnson’s 40-yard punt return.
Elam Moore scored from the 17 and Tobie Sholar from the 7 in the fourth.
ED’s defense limited West Bladen to four first downs and a paltry 77 yards of offense, 68 of on the ground.
And the Knights went for broke on fourth down four times, falling short of the yard sticks each time.
Gaby ran for 114 yards on eight carries, Whitley 97 yards on nine totes and Kennedy 70 with just three handoffs from Cavenaugh. Both Halls, Henderson and Moore helped ED rack up nearly 400 yards on the ground as the Panthers won for the ninth consecutive time following a 36-30 loss to Princeton, the No. 1 seed in the 2A East Region field.
ED improved its first-round record to 15-8.
Focus is key to
Clinton encounter
Yet Holley and his staff know their approach and style of play will be different against Clinton, which won the ECC crown the previous three seasons before NCHSAA realignment moved the Dark Horses to a conference with Bladen and Robeson schools.
The Panthers are 12-5 in second-round games. ED has played Clinton more than any school in the playoffs, yet they have not played in the postseason since 2006. Still, the Dark Horses are 6-1 all-time in the playoffs against their Duplin rival.
Clinton (8-2) lost to No. 5 seed St. Pauls 56-38 to finish second in its conference. The Dark Horses fell 35-18 to Ledford, which is in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
The key to beating the Dark Horses is not letting quarterback Blake Smith go crazy.
The senior has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and run for 725, and has the ability to make a big play on any down. Smith ran for 121 yards and passed for 254 in a loss in which St. Pauls RB Kemarion Baldwin ran for 402 yards and scored six times.
“We have to avoid giving up big plays,” Holley said. “Their quarterback is dual threat and can beat you in a lot of ways. His receivers can go up and get it.”
“Both teams will be out of school on Thursday and Friday, so the routine will be different. But it’s still the same as it always is, win and advance. It doesn’t matter what your number (seed) is, record or where you play.”
Clinton RB Jakwan Wilson had TD runs of 68, 41 and 6 yards in a 48-44 win over Hertford County in the first round in a game the Bears led most of the night.
Onis Robinson and Patrick Morrisey are also running backs with breakaway and big-game potential.
And then there’s the rivalry aspect, and even though Clinton has had the upper hand, ED loyalists feel it is the Panthers turn.
“It’s always been a good game and our kids know all about the history and the history of Clinton,” Holley said. “We came up a little short last year (28-27 in Clinton), but I think our kids are ready to play.
Panther Paws
- Eight players scored for ED last Friday.
- Jackson Gause and Moore each had eight tackles. Sophomore Nate Jones and Daunte Hall, who had 89 yards in punt returns, had seven apiece. Braxton Brown and Frank Armstrong evenly split 10 takedowns. Moore was credited with two sacks. ED had 11 defensive plays that caused negative yardage.
- Gaby (1,227 yards, 21 TDs) paces the Panther running attack , but Holley has made a point of using his full complement of backs the past four to five games.
- That could cause confusion for Clinton keeping up with Kennedy (536 yards, 7 TDs), Daunte Hall 434, 5 TDs), Nizaya Hall (350 yards) and Henderson (466), who have six scores apiece.
- QB Cavenaugh has thrown for 550 yards and has 8 TDs against four interceptions.
- Bonilla is also a consistent point man. He has hit all five of his field goals and is 51-of-57 on PATs.
- The Clinton-ED winner will take on the survivor of No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill and No. 7 West Craven as both were big first-round winners.